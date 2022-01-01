Restaurant header imageView gallery

Osteria Accademia

646 Amsterdam Ave

NYC, NY 10025

Order Again

ANTIPASTI

Kale Ceaser

$15.00

Fennel Salad

$14.00

Super Tasty salad

Burrata

$17.00

Vitello Tonnato

$18.00

Crostini

$13.00

Fritto Misto

$19.00

Salumi e Fromaggi x3

$10.00

Salumi e Fromaggi x5

$10.00

Polpettine

$19.00

Beef Carppacio Di Manzo

$19.00

Eggplant Parmigano

$20.00

Crocchette ai Funghi

$18.00

PASTA

Cacio E Pepe Ravioli

$28.00

TAGLIATELLE

$22.00

TAGLIOLINI NERI

$27.00

MAFALDE

$23.00

Spagettini Vongole

$25.00

VEAL RAVIOLI

$22.00

PACCHERI

$21.00

GNOCCI

$25.00

RISOTTO

$24.00

LASAGNA

$24.00

Gnocchi Ragu

$25.00

SECONDI

BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$31.00

CHICKEN PARM

$27.00

STEELHEAD TROUT

$29.00

ORATA

$31.00

HANGER STEAK

$33.00

BURGER

$22.00

Rib Eye

$42.00

Halibut

$38.00

CONTORNI

GARLIC BREAD

$12.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$10.00

BROCCOLINI

$10.00

PATATINE FRITTI

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Side Of Rigatoni Marinara

$10.00

Funghi Saltati

$12.00Out of stock

Shishito Peppers

$15.00Out of stock

Test Order

$0.01

CAPONATA

$10.00Out of stock

UOVA

UOVA PIACERE

$10.00

UOVA A STRAPAZATTE

$10.00

UOVA IN CAMICIA

$10.00

FRITATTA

$10.00

PANNI

CROISSANT

$5.00

FOCACCIA

$5.00

BRIOCHE

$5.00

CIABATTA

$5.00

SECONDI

TAGLIATA DI MANZO CON UOVA PIACERE

$10.00

CRAB CAKE

$10.00

FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

SOUFFLE PANCAKES

$10.00

Rib Eye

$42.00

PASTA

CACCIO PEPE

$10.00

FETTUCINE

$10.00

TAGLIOLINI

$10.00

PAPARDELLE

$10.00

CHITARRA

$10.00

RAVIOLI

$10.00

PACCHIERO

$10.00

GNOCCI

$10.00

DOLCI

MOKA TIRAMISU

$12.00

CREME BRULEE

$12.00

Gelato/Sorbetto (3)

$12.00

CHEESE CAKE

$12.00

CANNOLI

$12.00

Homemade Pumpkin Cheesecake

$14.00

Amaretto Chocolate Cake

$12.00

White Wines By The Glass

Vermentino Glass

$13.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$14.00

Kerner Glass

$16.00

Pinot Grigio

White by the Bottle

132. Elvio Cogno Anas-Cetta

$63.00

134. Feudo Montoni

$54.00

135. Colli Di Lapio

$57.00

136. Bisci

$52.00

147. Kerner BTL

$61.00

150. Masseria Setteporte N'Ettaro

$59.00

151. Tramin Pinot Grigio BTL

$53.00

152. Vermentino BTL

$49.00

153. Inama Vigneti Di Carbonare

$65.00

154. Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio

$59.00

Red Wines By the Glass

Montepulciano Glass

$12.00

Montalcino - Sangiovese Glass

$17.00

Etna Rosso - Barbazzale

$14.00

Merlot/Cabernet Glass

$14.00

Red by the Bottle

220. Occhipinti

$93.00

221. Versante Nord Rosso

$74.00

222. SP68 Sicilia Rosso

$77.00

228. Bolgheri Rosso

$64.00

229. Scaia Corvina

$44.00

230. Badia A Coltibuono

$53.00

231. Valle Reale Montepulciano

$45.00

235. La Colombina

$95.00

236. The Truffle Hunters Nebbiolo

$51.00

237. Amarone Della Valpilicella

$125.00

238. Macarico Aglianico

$57.00

239. Cottanera Barbazzale Etna Rosso

$53.00

240. Scopetone Sangiovese

$65.00

Merlot/Cabernet Bottle

$54.00

Beers

Menabrea Ambrata

$9.00

Menabrea Bionda

$9.00

Birra Locale Pilsner

$9.00

Birra Italia Lager

$8.00

Sparkling By The Glass

Zardetto Prosecco Glass

$13.00

Fiorini Lambursco Glass

$13.00

Pico Maccario Rosato Glass

$13.00

Sparkling by the Bottle

90. Zardetto Prosecco BTL

$49.00

110. Fiorini Lambrusco BTL

$49.00

180. Rosato BTL

$49.00

N/A Beverages

Arancita Rosso

$6.00

Limonatta

$6.00

Gazzosa

$6.00

Chinotto

$6.00

Drip

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cortado

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Early Gray Tea

$5.00

Peppermint Tea

$5.00

Chamomile Tea

$5.00

Single Macchiato

$3.50

Double Macchiato

$4.50

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

646 Amsterdam Ave, NYC, NY 10025

Directions

