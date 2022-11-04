Osteria Divino

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Pomodoro & Basilico
Minestrone
Aglio & Olio

Antipasti Specials

Burrata

$24.00

Bresaola Carpaccio

$20.00

Pesce Carpaccio

$24.00Out of stock

Calamari

$24.00

Cavolfiore

$20.00

Fava e Pecorino

$24.00

Filet Carpaccio

$25.00

Soup/Salad Specials

burrata caprese

$23.00

insalata cesare

$17.00

insalata di barbabietole

$18.00

insalata mercato

$22.00

zuppa pomodoro

$16.00Out of stock

Pasta Specials

Bucatini Salsiccia

$29.00

Cappellacci Di Zucca

$28.00

Gnocchi della casa

$27.00

Gnocchi Nero di Seppia

$29.00

Gnocchi Ragu

$29.00

Pappardelle Jimmy Nardello

$28.00

Pappardelle Fresh Porcini

$33.00Out of stock

Ravioli della casa

$28.00Out of stock

Risotto Estivo

$29.00

Tagliatelle della casa

$27.00Out of stock

Vegetable Lasagna

$28.00

Secondi Specials

Pescato Acua Pazza

$42.00

Agnello al Porto

$44.00

Scaloppine Al Limone

$37.00

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Sparkling & Rose Bottle

B Ca Del Bosco

$80.00

B Ferrari Brut (half)

$32.00

B Ferrari Brut Rose (half)

$32.00

B House Prosecco

$48.00

house

B Rose

$52.00

Chiaretto Valtènesi

B Torresella Rose Brut

$48.00

Torresella

B Santa Margherita Brut Rose

$60.00

White Bottle

B Chardonnay

$48.00

Nozzle

B Disperato

$56.00Out of stock

Garganega Grape

B Falangina

$56.00

Villa Matilde

B Guinco Vermentino

$60.00

Guinco Bianco

B Lugana

$50.00

B Olianis Vermentino

$48.00

Olianas

B Pinot Grigio

$48.00

B Tiefenbrunner

$150.00

B Vintage Tunina

$110.00

B Were Dreams Chard

$94.00

Red Bottle

B Sangiovese

$48.00

Tentuta Sassoregale

B Primitivo

$52.00

Masseria Altemura

B Querciabella

$59.00

Chianti Classico

B Meditteraneo

$59.00Out of stock

GSM

B Montepulciano

$46.00

Cantine Zaccagnini

B Cabernet

$46.00

Tenuta Polvaro

B Giome

$46.00

CàMaiol

B Nero d'Avola

$42.00

Tentuta Rapitala

B Barbera di Alba

$50.00

Marchesi di Barolo

B Masi Bonacosta Valpolicello

$50.00

B Montepulciano || Feuduccio

$72.00

B No Name Barolo

$75.00

B Jermann Pinot Nero

$85.00

Red Angel on the Moonlight

B Vigna-Tec

$89.00Out of stock

Dolcetto di Dogliani

B Lamole di Lamole

$110.00

Chianti Classico Gran Selezione

B Promontino Montefalco

$120.00Out of stock

Tenuta Bellafonte

B Masi Costatera Amarone della Valpolicella

$120.00

B Pian Delle Vigne

$180.00

Brunello di Montalcino

B Masi Privata Amarone della Classico

$250.00

B Pecchenino Barolo

$220.00

B CaMarcanda Bolgheri

$230.00

B Barbi Brunello

$180.00Out of stock

Half Glass

Half Glass

$8.00

Bottled Beer

lagunitas IPA

$7.00

peroni

$7.00

moretti

$7.00

firestone 805

$7.00

N/A Beer

$7.00

House Cocktail

Ornello

$13.00

Costanza

$15.00

Mina

$15.00

Tiziana

$15.00

Artemisia

$15.00

Catering

Full Sheet Lasagna

$320.00

Half Sheet Lasagna

$160.00

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$17.00

tomato, basil, toasted ciabatta bread

Piatto di Formaggi

$21.00

local cheese, nuts, season fruit

Finocchietti Gratinati

$19.00

baked fennel & parmigiano reggiano

Muscoli alla Viareggina

$23.00

steamed mussels with white wine & garlic

Antipasto Misto

$21.00

prosciutto, salami & cheese

Gamberi Acqua Pazza

$21.00

sautéed prawns with red onions, cherry tomatoes & white wine

Soup & Salad

Minestrone

$15.00

organic vegetable soup

Tortellini in Brodo

$15.00

chicken broth with cheese tortellini

Mista

$15.00

mixed greens, tomatos, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette

Rucola

$19.00

arugula, grapes, almonds, parmigiano reggiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil

Lattuga

$20.00

butter lettuce, pear, dried cranberries & percorino toscano

Spinaci

$21.00

spinach, caramelized onions, gorgonzola, pancetta, walnuts, warm balsamic dressing

Gnocchi

Pesto Alla Genovese

$21.00

basil pesto & pinenuts

Gorgonzola

$21.00

italian dulce latte gorgonzola & walnuts

Sorrentina

$22.00

tomato, basil, mozzarella & olives

Lasagne

Toscana

$27.00

braised beef ragú & bechamel

Spaghetti

Aglio & Olio

$20.00

evoo, garlic & italian chile

Vongole

$23.00

fresh clams, white wine sauce

Forte dei Marmi

$25.00

calamari, shrimp, arugula, fresh tomatoes

Versilia

$30.00

mussels, clams, calamari & shrimp, spicy tomato sauce

Penne

Arrabbiata

$21.00

spicy tomato sauce, garlic, italian chile

Porcini

$25.00

italian porcini mushrooms, cream

Scampi e Curry

$25.00

shrimp, curry, brandy, tomatoes, cream

Bucatini

Carbonara

$25.00

pancetta, egg, cream & parmigiano reggiano

Norma

$24.00

roasted eggplant, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & olives

Amatriciana

$24.00

sautéed onions, pancetta & tomato sauce

Fusilli

Pomodoro & Basilico

$21.00

garlic, tomato & basil

Salmone

$25.00

smoked salmon, arugula & cream

Tonno

$25.00

imported italian tuna in ollive oil, fresh tomatoes, capers & olives

Puttanesca

$21.00

olives, capers, tomato sauce

Risotto

Verdure

$27.00

seasonal vegetables

Risotto Funghi

$27.00

porcini mushrooms, fresh herbs

Pescatora

$30.00

mussels, clams, calamari & shrimp

Secondi

Half Galletto

$19.00

roasted cornish game hen, potatoes, portabello mushrooms & seasonal vegetables

Full Galletto

$37.00

roasted cornish game hen, potatoes, portabello mushrooms & seasonal vegetables

Saltimbocca

$27.00

sautéed free range chicken breast, prosciutto, provolone, mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables

Filetto Funghi

$30.00

pork tenderloin medallions, porcini cream sauce, mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables

Branzino alla Isolana

$35.00

whole mediterranean striped bass, sliced potatoes & seasonal vegetables

Mare Caldo

$33.00

steamed mussels, clams, prawns & calamari, tomatoes, mixed greens, citrus vinaigrette

Cacciucco

$33.00

tuscan seafood soup with mussels, clams, calamari & shrimp

Vegan Plate

$21.00

seasonal vegetables with tomato sauce

sides

Side Tomato Sauce

$10.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$11.00

Side Spinach

$11.00

Side Bacon

$11.00

Side Pancetta

$11.00

Side Sausage

$11.00

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$8.00

Side Fruit

$9.00

Side Spicy Potatoes

$9.00

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$5.00

Focaccia Bread

$6.00

Dessert

tiramisu

$13.00

mascarpone, savoiardi cookie, brandy, espresso

torta della nonna

$12.00Out of stock

sweet pastry crush filled with vanilla custard topped with pine nuts

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$4.00

House Coffee

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$6.50

Macciato

$4.50

Chai Tea

$5.00

Chai Latte

$7.00

Pirates Chai Matcha

$7.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Steamed Milk

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic

Small Pellegrino

$4.00

Large Pellegrino

$7.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Aranciata

$5.00

Limonata

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Italian Soda

$5.00

Organic Milk

$5.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

OJ

$7.00

Grapefruit Spritz

$6.00

Mocktail - Dealers Choice

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Local Farm to Table Italian Restaurant with Live Music 4 nights a week.

Location

37 Caledonia St, Sausalito, CA 94965

Directions

