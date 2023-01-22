Restaurant header imageView gallery

Osteria DOP

review star

No reviews yet

1122 Oak St

Eugene, OR 97401

Antipasti

$11.00

lettuce, lemon-colitura dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs

$14.00

assortment of domestic and Italian cured meat, pickles & house mostarda

$11.00

puglian style cow milk cheese made from mozzarella and cream, dragoncello-pistachio condimento (VG)

$14.00

pork, beef, lamb & ricotta meatballs braised in tomato sauce

$8.00

olive oil & dried fava bean puree, garlic-chili braised chicories (V)

Fritti

$4.00

fried tomato risotto ball filled with smoked mozzarella

$4.00

fried potato & mozzarella dumpling (VG)

Frittatini

$6.00

Pasta

$14.00

fennel sausage, tomato sauce, burrata, fennel pollen

$14.00

albacore tuna, capers, olives, lemon, parsley, bottarga- bread crumbs

$13.00

cacio e pepe, pecorino, grana, black pepper (VG)

Dolce

$8.00

espresso, vanilla gelato, chocolate-amaro sauce

$5.00

sweet ricotta, chocolate, hazelnut

$8.00

vanilla bean pudding, seasonal condiment

$10.00Out of stock

made to order doughnuts! lemon cured for dipping

NA beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

S.Pellegrino 1 L

$6.00

Pasta

Rustichella D'Abruzza pasta products. Pasta di Semola di Grana Duro. Bronze dies, dried at low tempurature.
$8.95

Rustichella d' abruzzese Abruzzo, Italy

$8.95

Rustichella d'abruzzo Abruzzo, Italy

$8.95

Rustichella d'abruzzo Abruzzo, Italy

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neapolitan pizza, pasta & Bar

Location

1122 Oak St, Eugene, OR 97401

Directions

