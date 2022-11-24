OSTIA imageView gallery

OSTIA

2,440 Reviews

$$

2032 Dunlavy St

Houston, TX 77006

Order Again

Popular Items

Potato
Cacio e Pepe
Ceasar

APPS

Salumi

$19.00

Speck, Hazelnut + Focaccia

Calamari

$16.00

Castelfranco, Frisee + Kalamata Aioli

Bruschetta

$14.00

Ricotta Fig Mostarda + Honey

SALAD

Ceasar

$14.00

Anchovy, Capers, Pecorino + Breadcrumbs

Squash

$14.00

Shaved Butternut , peanuts, jalapeno + lime

Market green

$13.00

Radish, Meyer lemon + herbs

PASTA

Aglio e olio

$14.00

Garlic + Olive Oil

Amatriciana

$21.00

Guanciale, Tomato, Onion + Pecorino

Bambini

$9.00

Kid's pasta with butter and cheese

Carbonara

$19.00

Guanciale, Black Pepper, Egg + Parmigiano

Risotto

$23.00

Shrimp, Whitefish + Meyer Lemon

Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

Cheese and Pepper

Gnocchi

$23.00

Lamb ragu, parsley + pecorino

App Gnocchi

$12.00

Pomodoro

$19.00

Roasted Tomato Sauce

App Carbonara

$10.00

App Cacio

$11.00

App Amatriciana

$12.00

App Pomodro

$12.00

Linguine

$19.00

Black Pepper + Pecorino

Zucca

$21.00

Kuri Kuri squash, pepitas + pantaleo

App Zucca

$12.00

Bucatini

$21.00Out of stock

Black pepper + pecorino

MAINS

Chicken

$27.00

Lemon + Salsa Verde

Hanger Steak

$35.00

Celery, Hazelnut, Calabrian + Pt. Reyes

Lamb

$38.00

Endive, Dried Cranberry + Almond

NY Strip

$78.00

Shallot butter + balsamic

Pork Chop

$28.00

Shank, Lady Peas + Salmoriglio

Fish

$29.00

Cauliflower, Chantelle, Pine Nut + Tarragon

Dorade

$44.00

SIDES

Potato

$10.00

Rosemary + Aioli

Greens

$11.00

Garlic, Chile + Colatura

Beet

$10.00

beets, labneh, butter + balasmic

DESSERTS

Cookie Platter

$10.00

Pistachio Chocolate Chip, Amaretti, Sweet Corn + Blueberry

Maple cake

$10.00

Cherry + Creme diplomat

Beet-Lime Pie

$8.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Still Water BTL

$7.00

Sparkling Water BTL

$7.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.00

Refill Iced Tea

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Mocktail Cucumber Basil

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

NAB Package

$15.00

Mocktail Pom Yuzu

$8.00

WINE BTB

Agostina Pieri Rosso di Montalcino

$68.00Out of stock

Allegrini Amarone

$142.00

Altocedro La Consulta

$64.00

Altrovino Costa Toscana

$96.00

Annabella Cabernet Sauvignon

$64.00

Aurelien Chatagnier Gamay

$65.00

Boffa Barbaresco

$98.00

BonAnno Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley

$76.00

Borgogno Riserva 2008

$600.00

Brigaldara Amarone Della Valpolicella 2016

$120.00

Brigaldara Valpolicella

$56.00

Bruliam RRV Pinot

$120.00

Bruna Rocca Babaresco Maria Adelaide 2013

$346.00

Bruno Giacosa Dolcetto

$55.00Out of stock

Bruno Giacosa Falletto Barolo 2016

$425.00

BTL Terre Nere

$64.00

Bussola Ripasso

$72.00

Cain Five Cabernet Blend

$300.00

Casa Emma - Toscano Rosso

$133.00

Cascina Chicco - Barbera d'Alba

$75.00

Castello Di Romitorio Brunello Di Motntalcino

$140.00

Cembra Schiava

$52.00

Chateau Picq Caillou

$105.00

Chateau Yvonne 'La Folie'

$99.00

Chiara Condello Tre Vigne

$72.00

Ciacci Piccolomini Pianrosso Riserva

$350.00

Ciacci Toscana Rosso Tuscany

$52.00

Clos del Rey Grenache

$65.00

Close Canarelli Corse Figari

$124.00

Conterno Barolo Francia 2016

$476.00

Cordero de Montezemolo Barbera D’Alba

$64.00

Coster dels Oliver Priorat

$75.00Out of stock

Dal Forno Valpolicella Superiore 2015

$250.00

Descendientes De J. Palacios Petalos Bierzo

$68.00

Diego Conterno Langhe

$80.00

Dobbes Pinot Noir

$72.00

Domaine D'ardhuy Gevrey Chambertin

$175.00

Domaine Du Bagnol Cassis Rouge

$98.00

Domaine Du Cayron Gigondas

$98.00

Domains Guillot Broux 2015

$120.00

Domains Pallus Chinon

$68.00

Du Croppio Sanguigna - Gaglioppo

$75.00

Edmond Latour Vacqueyras

$75.00

Erse

$64.00

Far Mountain Fission

$142.00

Flor de Pingus

$185.00

Francois Carillon Savigny-les-Baune

$125.00

G.D. Vajra Barolo

$99.00

Gaja Barbaresco

$450.00

Gros Nore Bandol

$108.00

Grosjean Valee D Aoste

$85.00

Guastaferro Aglianico

$75.00

Guiseppe Rinaldi Barolo Brunate Piedmont, IT 2012

$498.00

Hanzell Sebella

$72.00

Harvey & Harriet

$64.00

Huguenot Gevrey-Chamberin 2018

$166.00

I Greppi Super Tuscan

$85.00

Il Poggione Rosso Di Montacino

$68.00

J-L Colombo Chateauneuf du Pape

$110.00

J.F. Mugnier Nuit-Saint-Georges 1er Cru Clos de la Marechale Burgundy 2009

$420.00

Jacques Frederic Mugnier Chambolle-Musigny 2019

$295.00

Jean Fournier Cote D'or 2019

$95.00

Jean Paul Duboist Beajolais

$68.00

Keenan Merlot Spring Mountain, CA 2014

$116.00

Keever Cabernet Sauvignon 'Inspirado' Napa Valley, CA 2016

$182.00

La Rasina Brunello Di Montalcino

$90.00

Le Pupille sangiovese

$60.00

Les Fiefs De Langrange

$118.00

Lohsa Super Tuscan

$115.00

Louis Chenu Savigny Les Beaune 2020

$145.00

Luigi Oddero Barolo

$155.00

Lumen Pinot

$98.00

Marabino Nero d'Avola 'Rosso di Contrada' Sicily

$52.00

Marchesi Incisa Della Rocchett Leopoldo Pinot Nero

$75.00

Mas Jullien Rouge

$125.00

Mastro Janni Brunello

$155.00

Mastroberardino Taurasi

$150.00

Meo-Camuzet Clos Vougeot

$775.00

Meo-camuzet Nuits St Georges Aux Baudots

$458.00

Meo-camuzet Vosne-Romanée Aux Brulees

$1,325.00

Montevertine

$185.00

Mount Brave Cabernet Sauvignon Mt. Veeder Napa Valley, CA 2016

$198.00

Neyers Mourvedre

$120.00

Nicolas Rossignol Bourgogne Rouge

$70.00

Paolo Bea Red Blend 'San Valentino' Umbria, IT 2014

$148.00

Patrizia Cencioni Brunello

$140.00

Patrizia Cencioni Rosso

$82.00

Peninsula Viticultores

$72.00

Podere La Berta

$56.00

Pray Tell Gamay

$99.00

Preziosa Spanna

$75.00

R. Lopez De Heredia Viña Tondonia 2009

$125.00

Raen Royal St Robert

$120.00

Raina Sagrantino

$98.00

Raul Perez Castro Candaz

$82.00

REALM 'The Bard' Blend 2017

$278.00

Ridge Three Valleys Zinfandel

$75.00

Ridge Three Vallleys 2019

$75.00Out of stock

Roberto Voerzio Barbera

$98.00

Roberto Voerzio Barbera Pozzo Della Anzunniata 1.5L

$875.00

Rocca di Montegrossi Chianti Classico Tuscany

$65.00

Ronchi do Cialla Schioppetino 1995

$200.00

Ronchi do Cialla Schioppettino 1996

$200.00

Roumier MSD Clos de la Bussiere 2019

$450.00

Sadie Family 'Soldaat'

$150.00Out of stock

Salcheto Vino Nobile

$55.00

San Silvestro Barolo Patres

$95.00

Sanctum Buba Mara

$68.00

Siro Pacenti Vigne Vecchie

$198.00

Spelt

$48.00

Stephan Aviron St Amour Beaujolis

$52.00

Tascante Etna Rosso

$98.00

Tenuta Scersé Essenza

$80.00

Tomasso Bussola Amarone della Valpolicella Corvina Blend Veneto

$148.00

Valdicava Rosso di Montalcino

$120.00

Vietti Freisa

$65.00

Vigne de Malina Refosco 2009

$82.00

Vina Sastre Crianza

$78.00

Bernabeleva Camino Blanco

$48.00

Bisson 'Marea' - Bosco

$85.00

Boyer Aligoté

$75.00

Brovia Arneis

$76.00

Bruno Giacosa Arneis

$72.00

Bruno Verdi - Pinot Grigio

$65.00

Ca De Frati Lugana

$52.00Out of stock

Campogrande

$58.00

Ceritas Chardonnay 'Marena' Sonoma Coast, CA 2017

$112.00

Charles Lacaux Aligote

$255.00

Charly Nicole Chablis

$99.00

Christophe Buisson Saint-Romain Burgundy, FR 2016

$98.00

Ciro Biondi Pianta

$145.00

Dog Point

$72.00

Domaine Morey-Coffinet Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru Les Combettes Burgundy, FR 2018

$318.00

Domains Huet

$85.00

Envinate 'Palo Blanco' Tenerife, Canary Islands 2018

$120.00

Ezio Poggio Timarosso

$75.00

Francis Mikulski Meursalt

$210.00

Genot-Boulanger 'clos de cromin'

$200.00

Gini Soave

$84.00

Guido Marsela Fiano

$65.00

Hasi Berriak 'Nekazari'

$56.00

Jean Marc Boillot Macon

$68.00

Jean Noel Gagnard HCDB

$95.00Out of stock

Joyce Chenin Blanc

$75.00

Kurtatsch Pinot Grigio

$52.00

LA Scolca Gavi

$56.00

Leflaive Macon Verze

$150.00

Lingua Franca Chardonnay 'Bunker Hill Vineyard' Eola-Amity Hills, OR 2017

$110.00

Marcel Deiss Contemplation

$60.00

Massican 'Annia' Tocai/Ribolla/Chardonnay Napa Valley, CA 2019

$84.00Out of stock

Miguel Torres Chardonnay

$64.00

Murgo Etna Bianco

$60.00

Nals Margreid pinot bianco

$72.00

Orsolani Erbaluce

$64.00

Paolo Scavino Sorriso

$52.00

Pattes Loop Chablis Burgundy

$98.00Out of stock

Peju Chardonnay

$75.00

Pieropan Calvarino

$78.00

Pieropan Soave Classico

$54.00

Pierre Morey Aligote

$58.00

Pierre Morey Bourgogne Blanc

$99.00

Ronchi di Cialla Friulano

$65.00

Rotem & Mounir blanc

$98.00

Sancerre La Raimbauderie Loire Valley

$76.00

Simon Billaud Montee De Tonnerre

$144.00

Tenuta Sant'Helena

$60.00

Terras Gauda Albarino

$64.00

Terraze dell'etna nerello mascalese

$64.00

Unico Zelo

$56.00

Venica Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Vincent & Sophie 1er Cru

$185.00Out of stock

Chateau les Mesclances

$72.00

Château Peyrassol Rosé BTL

$75.00

Château Peyrassol Rosé 2021 1.5L

$200.00Out of stock

Fonsainte Gris De Gris Btl

$56.00

Graci Etna Rosato Sicily, IT 2018 1.5L

$88.00

Messanges Domaine De Pallus

$56.00Out of stock

Tascante Tefra Rose

$48.00

Pascal Cotat Chavignol

$138.00

Domaine Sancerre Rose

$75.00

Bereche Brut Reserve

$135.00

Billecart Salmon 1818

$96.00

Breze brut rose

$65.00Out of stock

Carmina 'Loggia' Prosecco Extra Dry Veneto, IT NV

$48.00

Charles Heidseick BdB

$198.00

Chartogne-Taillet St Anne

$142.00

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco Vecchia Modena

$48.00

Delamotte 375ml

$50.00

Lelarge Peugeot NV

$135.00

Murgo Brut

$75.00

Parigot monochrome rose

$64.00

Paul Bara Grand Rose Champagne

$165.00

Paul Laurent Rose

$115.00

Philipponnat Clos Du Groisses 2007

$386.00

Planet Oregon Rose

$60.00Out of stock

Raventos Brut Rose

$75.00

Roederer Estate Brut

$65.00

Raventos Blanc

$65.00

Elio Perrine moscato BTL

$32.00

Henriques & Henriques Bual 10yr Madeira, PT

$110.00

Kopke 20 yr Tawny Port Oporto, PT

$144.00

Klein Constantina

$265.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

Americano

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Carajillo

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$11.00

Michelada

$9.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Ranchwater

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

French 75

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Ostia will be “New American” with Mediterranean and Italian undertones. To us that means a fun menu that is ever changing, eclectic, and honest. Made up of a la carte meats, pastas, seasonal salads, diverse sides, while focusing on the philosophies of farm to table, seasonality & simplicity. Our efforts will be focused on sourcing local and sustainable food while being a neighborhood restaurant.

Location

2032 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

