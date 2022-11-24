OSTIA
2,440 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Ostia will be “New American” with Mediterranean and Italian undertones. To us that means a fun menu that is ever changing, eclectic, and honest. Made up of a la carte meats, pastas, seasonal salads, diverse sides, while focusing on the philosophies of farm to table, seasonality & simplicity. Our efforts will be focused on sourcing local and sustainable food while being a neighborhood restaurant.
Location
2032 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks
No Reviews
2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150 Houston, TX 77019
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Montrose
4.4 • 5,017
1706 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurant