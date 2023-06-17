- Home
Oswego Noodle House 14559 Westlake Dr, Suite B
14559 Westlake Dr, Suite B
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Appetizers
Traditional Gyoza
Savor the authentic taste of our Japanese Gyoza, featuring traditionally cooked pork and chicken dumplings. Enjoy the perfect blend of tender meats, Japanese spices, and a crispy yet juicy texture. It's an irresistible delight that captures the essence of Japan in every bite.
Takoyaki
Indulge in the irresistible flavors of Japan with our mouthwatering Takoyaki, a beloved street food delicacy. Savor the perfect harmony of tender octopus, golden-brown batter, and a medley of savory fillings, all skillfully crafted into delightful bite-sized balls. Each piece is expertly cooked to achieve a crispy exterior while maintaining a fluffy and creamy center.
Steamed Edamame
Shrimp Tempura
Tuna Corn Salad Rolls
Introducing our delicious Tuna Corn Salad Rolls! This refreshing and satisfying dish is perfect for those looking for a light yet flavorful option. We start with a blend of tender tuna and sweet corn kernels, combined with crisp diced carrots. The combination of textures and flavors creates a harmonious balance that will tantalize your taste buds. All these delightful ingredients are then rolled up in a soft and fluffy wrap, making it easy to enjoy on the go or as a delightful appetizer. Whether you're a seafood lover or simply seeking a healthy and tasty treat, our Tuna Corn Salad Rolls are sure to leave you craving more.
Crab Rangoon
Experience a fusion of flavors with our delectable offering of 6 delectable pieces. Each piece features a delightful blend of imitation crab and premium cream cheese, perfectly enveloped in a delicate wonton skin. The harmonious combination of textures and tastes will tantalize your palate. To enhance the enjoyment, this delightful creation is served alongside our exquisite Sweet Sauce, adding a touch of sweetness that complements the savory goodness of the crab and cream cheese. Treat yourself to this appetizing delight that exemplifies the artistry of culinary innovation.
Chicken Karage
Orange Chicken Karage
Spicy Chicken Karage
PP Wings
Experience the irresistible allure of Portland's renowned sweet chili fish sauce wings with our tantalizing platter of 7 delectable pieces. These wings are expertly deep-fried to perfection before being lavishly coated in a luscious sweet chili fish sauce. Indulge in this mouthwatering delight that will leave your taste buds craving for more.
Fries
Hot Wings
Savor the fiery essence of Oswego Noodle House's Hot Wings Sauce as it envelops 7 succulent chicken wings. Prepared with a blend of Sriracha, Ketchup, soy sauce, and chili flakes, this sauce ignites a harmonious explosion of flavors. Allow your palate to be captivated by the perfect balance of heat and tanginess, delivering an unforgettable taste experience. Brace yourself for a tantalizing adventure with every bite.
Fried Tofu
Delight in the crispy perfection of 8 fried tofu pieces, skillfully prepared to achieve a delectable crunch. These golden morsels are served alongside our irresistible sweet sauce, which adds a delightful touch of sweetness to complement the tofu's texture. To enhance the experience, a generous sprinkling of ground peanuts adorns the dish, adding a satisfying nutty flavor. Indulge in this exquisite combination that showcases the harmony of textures and flavors in every mouthwatering bite.
Ramen
R1. Fukuoka Tonkotsu Ramen
Transport your taste buds to the vibrant streets of Fukuoka with our tantalizing Fukuoka Tonkotsu Ramen. This signature dish from the beloved Japanese city features a rich and creamy tonkotsu broth, painstakingly crafted by simmering pork bones for hours to extract every drop of savory goodness. Immerse yourself in the heavenly aroma as you discover the perfectly cooked, melt-in-your-mouth slices of chashu (braised pork) resting atop a bed of springy ramen noodles. Accompanied by an assortment of toppings such as marinated bamboo shoots, corn, green onion, red ginger, nori (seaweed), and a perfectly boiled egg, this ramen creation is a culinary masterpiece. Dive into a bowl of our Fukuoka Tonkotsu Ramen and savor the authentic flavors that have made Fukuoka a renowned ramen destination.
R2. Hokkaido Miso Ramen
Experience the robust flavors of Hokkaido with our exquisite Hokkaido Miso Ramen. This culinary masterpiece pays homage to the northernmost region of Japan, renowned for its rich miso-based soups. Indulge in a bowl of steaming ramen, featuring a velvety miso broth that is both hearty and comforting. Immerse yourself in the tantalizing aromas as you savor the delicate balance of umami flavors that dance on your palate. Accompanying the flavorful broth are tender slices of succulent chashu pork, perfectly marinated bamboo shoots, and a medley of fresh vegetables, including crisp bean sprouts, red ginger, nori (seaweed), and vibrant green scallions. To add a delightful touch, a perfectly soft-boiled egg sits atop the bed of springy ramen noodles, inviting you to relish its creamy yolk. Discover the essence of Hokkaido in each satisfying slurp of our Hokkaido Miso Ramen and embark on a culinary journey that will transport you to the heart of Japan.
R3. Tokyo Shoyu Ramen
Embark on a culinary adventure to the bustling streets of Tokyo with our Tokyo Shoyu Ramen. This iconic dish showcases the essence of the capital city's ramen culture, offering a harmonious blend of flavors that will captivate your taste buds. Delight in a fragrant soy-based broth, carefully crafted to achieve the perfect balance of savory richness. Immerse yourself in the world of tender chashu pork slices that melt in your mouth, accompanied by marinated bamboo shoots, bok choy, red ginger, nori (dry seaweed), and fresh green onions that add a delightful crunch. Complemented by perfectly cooked ramen noodles, this bowl of Tokyo Shoyu Ramen is a true representation of Japanese culinary craftsmanship. Whether you're seeking comfort or a gastronomic adventure, our Tokyo Shoyu Ramen is sure to transport you to the vibrant streets of Tokyo with every slurp.
R4. Veggie Miso Ramen
Immerse yourself in a delightful vegetarian experience with our Veggie Ramen featuring a Miso base soup. This culinary masterpiece combines a tantalizing miso broth with an abundance of vibrant vegetables, carefully selected for their freshness and flavor. Prepare to indulge in a symphony of tastes and textures that will leave you craving for more.
R5. Beef Shoyu Ramen
Indulge in a bowl of pure satisfaction with our mouthwatering Beef Shoyu Ramen at Oswego Noodle House. Crafted with passion and precision, this culinary masterpiece showcases the perfect harmony of robust flavors and tender beef, creating a ramen experience that will leave you longing for more.
R6. Crispy Miso Ramen
R7. Shrimp Tempura Ramen
Create Your Own Ramen
Rice Bowls
Chashu Rice Bowl
Satisfy your cravings with our mouthwatering Chashu Pork Rice Bowl, a true delight for pork lovers. Succulent slices of chashu pork, meticulously marinated and slow-braised to perfection, take center stage in this delectable dish. Each tender piece of pork is generously glazed with a savory and slightly sweet sauce that enhances its natural flavors. Nestled on a bed of fluffy steamed rice. The combination of textures and flavors creates a harmonious symphony in each bite. Whether you're seeking a quick and satisfying lunch or a comforting dinner, our Chashu Pork Rice Bowl is the perfect choice. Experience the culinary mastery and the sheer indulgence of this classic Japanese dish that will leave you craving for more.
Karage Rice Bowl
Indulge in the irresistible flavors of our Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl, a Japanese favorite that promises a delightful dining experience. Immerse yourself in tender and juicy bite-sized chicken pieces, expertly marinated and perfectly fried to a golden crisp. Each morsel boasts a delectable balance of savory and umami flavors, enhanced by the aromatic blend of herbs and spices. Served atop a bed of steamed rice, the chicken karaage is accompanied by a medley of fresh, crunchy shredded cabbage. To add a tantalizing kick, a drizzle of tangy and savory sauce brings the entire bowl to life. Indulge in the satisfying textures, mouthwatering flavors, and the comforting harmony of our Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl, a true delight for chicken enthusiasts and Japanese cuisine lovers alike.
Orange Karage Rice Bowl
Experience a burst of citrusy goodness with our tantalizing Orange Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl. Succulent pieces of chicken karage, exquisitely marinated and perfectly fried, take center stage in this vibrant dish. Each bite offers a delightful combination of tender chicken enveloped in a crisp coating, infused with a zesty orange glaze. The tangy and sweet notes of the orange sauce complement the savory flavors of the karage, creating a harmonious balance that will tantalize your taste buds. Served on a bed of steamed rice, this mouthwatering ensemble is accompanied by crisp lettuce. Indulge in the symphony of textures and flavors, where the succulence of the chicken meets the refreshing citrusy twist. Our Orange Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl is a perfect fusion of Asian-inspired flavors, creating a delightful culinary experience that will leave you craving for more.
Spicy Karage Rice Bowl
Ignite your taste buds with our Spicy Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl, a fiery twist on a classic favorite. Prepare to be captivated by the bold flavors and heat that this dish brings to the table. Each succulent piece of chicken karage is expertly seasoned with a special blend of spices, delivering a tantalizing kick with every bite. The crispy coating of the karage perfectly balances the fiery heat, creating a harmonious combination of texture and flavor. Served on a bed of steamed rice, this fiery ensemble is complemented by shredded cabbage. To heighten the spice experience, a drizzle of spicy sauce adds an extra kick that will leave you craving for more. Brace yourself for the exhilarating fusion of flavors and the delightful heat of our Spicy Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl. It's a perfect choice for those seeking a bold and satisfying culinary adventure.
Sides
Drinks
Dessert
Matcha Green Tea Mochi Ice Cream
Indulge in the perfect harmony of traditional Japanese flavors with our Matcha Green Tea Mochi Ice Cream. Encased in a delicate layer of soft and chewy mochi, you'll discover a delightful surprise inside. The vibrant green tea ice cream, made from finely ground matcha leaves, offers a rich and earthy taste that is both refreshing and satisfying. Each bite provides a velvety smooth texture, complemented by the gentle sweetness of the mochi. Experience the essence of Japan in this exquisite fusion of texture and flavor.
Creamy Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream
Savor the enchanting taste of summer with our Creamy Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream. Delicately wrapped in a tender layer of mochi, this delectable treat offers a burst of vibrant strawberry goodness in every bite. The velvety smooth strawberry ice cream, made from succulent, ripe berries, delivers a lusciously creamy texture that melts in your mouth. Its sweet and tangy notes perfectly complement the chewy, soft mochi exterior, creating a delightful combination of flavors and textures. Experience the pure essence of summer with this irresistible fusion of fruity sweetness and creamy indulgence.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Experience Umami like never before.
14559 Westlake Dr, Suite B, Lake Oswego, OR 97035