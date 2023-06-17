Oswego Noodle House 14559 Westlake Dr, Suite B

R2. Hokkaido Miso Ramen

$15.00

Experience the robust flavors of Hokkaido with our exquisite Hokkaido Miso Ramen. This culinary masterpiece pays homage to the northernmost region of Japan, renowned for its rich miso-based soups. Indulge in a bowl of steaming ramen, featuring a velvety miso broth that is both hearty and comforting. Immerse yourself in the tantalizing aromas as you savor the delicate balance of umami flavors that dance on your palate. Accompanying the flavorful broth are tender slices of succulent chashu pork, perfectly marinated bamboo shoots, and a medley of fresh vegetables, including crisp bean sprouts, red ginger, nori (seaweed), and vibrant green scallions. To add a delightful touch, a perfectly soft-boiled egg sits atop the bed of springy ramen noodles, inviting you to relish its creamy yolk. Discover the essence of Hokkaido in each satisfying slurp of our Hokkaido Miso Ramen and embark on a culinary journey that will transport you to the heart of Japan.