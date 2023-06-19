Otaku Ramen GULCH Otaku Ramen GULCH

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Otaku Ramen GULCH

No reviews yet

1104 Division Street

Nashville, TN 37203

FOOD MENU

snacks

NEW WAVE SUMMER cool ranch wonton chips

NEW WAVE SUMMER cool ranch wonton chips

$4.00

fried wontons seasoned with Otaku's special ranch seasoning

hot chicken bun

hot chicken bun

$6.00

boneless thigh, Otaku's hot spice, kewpie mayo slaw, steamed bao bun, pickle (mild heat also available)

tokyo fried chicken

tokyo fried chicken

$10.00

boneless thigh, wasabi-yuzu mayo sauce, 10oz portion

edamame

edamame

$6.00

soybeans, sea salt

spicy edamame

spicy edamame

$6.50

soybeans, sea salt, Otaku's hot spice

chicken gyoza

chicken gyoza

$10.00

pan-fried dumpling, house ponzu

veggie gyoza

veggie gyoza

$10.00

pan-fried dumpling, chili oil

ramen

NEW WAVE SUMMER NEW WAVE BOWL

NEW WAVE SUMMER NEW WAVE BOWL

$18.00

pork broth, smoked miso, sesame, Korean BBQ pork, shaved white onion, parsley, half ramen egg, burnt chili oil

#1 tonkotsu shio

#1 tonkotsu shio

$17.00

pork bone broth, shio "salt" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu

#2 tonkotsu shoyu

#2 tonkotsu shoyu

$17.00

pork bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu

#3 classic shio

#3 classic shio

$17.00

chicken broth, shio "salt" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki

#4 classic shoyu

#4 classic shoyu

$17.00

chicken bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki

#5 miso ramen

#5 miso ramen

$17.00

miso seasoned pork bone broth, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout mix, pickled ginger

# 6 spicy miso

# 6 spicy miso

$17.00

miso seasoned pork bone broth with chili paste and chili oil, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout mix, pickled ginger

#7 tantanmen

#7 tantanmen

$15.00

miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, smoked tofu and cauliflower, chili crisp, chili oil

# 8 triple garlic

# 8 triple garlic

$15.00

garlic miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, woodear, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout, crispy vegetable wonton, pickled ginger, mayu

kids ramen

kids ramen

$10.00

Otaku noodles and choose one: tonkotsu pork shio broth, classic chicken shoyu broth, miso vegetarian broth

DRINK MENU

non alcoholic

milk coffee

milk coffee

$4.00

pokka Japan

jasmine green tea (sweet)

jasmine green tea (sweet)

$4.00

pokka Japan

unsweetened green tea

unsweetened green tea

$4.00

ito en japan

coke

coke

$3.00

**We charge 20% more of items on ALL this party delivery sites to cover the commission they charge us. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.otakuramen.com .**

diet coke

diet coke

$3.00

**We charge 20% more of items on ALL this party delivery sites to cover the commission they charge us. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.otakuramen.com .**

sprite

sprite

$3.00

**We charge 20% more of items on ALL this party delivery sites to cover the commission they charge us. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.otakuramen.com .**

Liquid Death - still

Liquid Death - still

$3.00

**We charge 20% more of items on ALL this party delivery sites to cover the commission they charge us. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.otakuramen.com .**

Liquid Death - sparkling

Liquid Death - sparkling

$3.00

**We charge 20% more of items on ALL this party delivery sites to cover the commission they charge us. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.otakuramen.com .**

beanie

$20.00
ramen bowl

ramen bowl

$25.00

ramen bowl with character design at bottom

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Otaku Ramen is your neighborhood ramen shop in Nashville.

1104 Division Street, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

