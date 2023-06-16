Otaku Ramen WEST Otaku Ramen WEST

Restaurant header imageView gallery

4109 Charlotte Avenue

Nashville, TN 37209

FOOD MENU

snacks

NEW WAVE SUMMER Beef Curry Hot Pocket

$7.00

two fried dough pockets filled with Japanese curried vegetables and ground beef

hot chicken bun

$6.00

boneless thigh, Otaku's hot spice, kewpie mayo slaw, steamed bao bun, pickle (mild heat also available)

tokyo fried chicken

$10.00

boneless thigh, wasabi-yuzu mayo sauce, 10oz portion

edamame

$6.00

soybeans, sea salt

spicy edamame

$6.00

soybeans, sea salt, Otaku's hot spice

chicken gyoza

$10.00

pan-fried dumpling, house ponzu

veggie gyoza

$10.00

pan-fried dumpling, chili oil

ramen

NEW WAVE SUMMER NEW WAVE BOWL

$18.00

pork broth, smoked miso, sesame, Korean BBQ pork, shaved white onion, parsley, half ramen egg, burnt chili oil

#1 tonkotsu shio

$17.00

pork bone broth, shio "salt" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu

#2 tonkotsu shoyu

$17.00

pork bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork confit, woodear, scallion, mayu

#3 classic shio

$17.00

chicken broth, shio "salt" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki

#4 classic shoyu

$17.00

chicken bone broth, shoyu "soy sauce" base, pork belly, scallion, narutomaki

#5 miso ramen

$17.00

miso seasoned pork bone broth, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout mix, pickled ginger

#6 spicy miso

$17.00

miso seasoned pork bone broth with chili paste and chili oil, ground pork, scallion, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout mix, pickled ginger

#7 tantanmen

$15.00

miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, smoked tofu and cauliflower, chili crisp, chili oil

#8 triple garlic

$15.00

garlic miso seasoned vegetarian broth, scallion, woodear, roasted corn, cabbage and bean sprout, crispy vegetable wonton, pickled ginger, mayu

kid ramen

$10.00

noodles and broth

kaedama

extra tonkotsu noodle

$3.50

extra classic noodle

$3.50

extra miso noodle

$3.50

extra tantanmen noodle

$3.50

extra triple garlic noodle

$3.50

extra broth

extra tonkotsu shio broth

$6.00

extra tonkotsu shoyu broth

$6.00

extra classic shoyu broth

$6.00

extra classic shio broth

$6.00

extra spicy miso broth

$6.00

extra miso broth

$6.00

extra tantanmen broth

$6.00

extra triple garlic broth

$6.00

DRINK MENU

Non Alcoholic

milk coffee

$4.00

pokka Japan

jasmine green tea (sweet)

$4.00Out of stock

pokka Japan

unsweetened green tea

$4.00

ito en japan

coke

$3.00

**We charge 20% more of items on ALL this party delivery sites to cover the commission they charge us. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.otakuramen.com .**

diet coke

$3.00

**We charge 20% more of items on ALL this party delivery sites to cover the commission they charge us. If you want to avoid this premium, we invite you to order for delivery or take-out at www.otakuramen.com .**

sprite

$3.00

Boba

NEW WAVE SUMMER Fruit Punch Boba

$7.00

old school fruit punch, boba pearls

taro milk tea

$7.00

taro milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available

hibiscus & strawberry

$7.00

hibiscus tea, crushed strawberries, tapioca pearls

hokkaido milk tea

$7.00

hokkaido milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available

matcha milk tea

$7.00

matcha milk tea, tapioca pearls *oat milk sub available

MERCH

ramen bowl

$25.00

ramen bowl with character design at bottom

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Otaku Ramen is your neighborhood ramen shop in Nashville.

Location

4109 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

