Old Town Family Fun 301 West E Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy the iconic outdoor mini golf featuring Casper history as well as our retro-to-modern arcade, 24' indoor climbing wall, laser tag (indoor & outdoor courses as weather allows), Sip & Play Cafe featuring pizza + soft pretzels + ice cream + snacks + drink selections for all ages including a full bar for guests 21+ as well as local features in our gift shop. Rated #1 in 2022 & 2023 for the best place in Casper for kids birthday parties and taking your family for fun. Don't miss our monthly teen nights & events, too.
Location
301 West E Street, Casper, WY 82601
Gallery