Restaurant info

Enjoy the iconic outdoor mini golf featuring Casper history as well as our retro-to-modern arcade, 24' indoor climbing wall, laser tag (indoor & outdoor courses as weather allows), Sip & Play Cafe featuring pizza + soft pretzels + ice cream + snacks + drink selections for all ages including a full bar for guests 21+ as well as local features in our gift shop. Rated #1 in 2022 & 2023 for the best place in Casper for kids birthday parties and taking your family for fun. Don't miss our monthly teen nights & events, too.