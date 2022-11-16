Restaurant header imageView gallery

Other Mama

1,648 Reviews

$$

3655 S Durango

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Rice, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno
Togarashi Waffle Fries
Japanese Fried Chicken

Cut and Handrolls

Soy Paper (Sub for any roll)

$1.00

Cucumber Cut Roll

$5.00

Avocado Cut Roll

$6.00

Asparagus, Avocado, Cucumber Cut Roll

$9.00

Tuna Cut Roll

$8.00

Tuna Avocado Cut Roll

$8.00
Spicy Tuna and Cucumber Cut Roll

Spicy Tuna and Cucumber Cut Roll

$10.00
Spicy Salmon and Avocado Cut Roll

Spicy Salmon and Avocado Cut Roll

$9.00
Blue Crab, Avocado Cucumber Cut Roll

Blue Crab, Avocado Cucumber Cut Roll

$10.00

Eel, Crab, Cut Roll w/ Avocado on Top

$12.00

Rainbow Roll

$18.00
Amberjack, Scallion, Tempura Asparagus Roll

Amberjack, Scallion, Tempura Asparagus Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, Blue Crab, Avocado Roll

$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Spicy Tuna Top

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Spicy Tuna Top

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Eel On Top Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber With Seared Albacore On Top

$18.00

Crispy Salmon Skin with Smoked Salmon On Top

$14.00

A5 Wagyu ROLL

$27.00

Shishito tempura, crab on the inside with shisho leaf and seared A5 wagyu beef on top

Cucumber HANDROLL

$4.00

Tuna HANDROLL

$6.00

Tuna Avocado HANDROLL

$8.00

Spicy Tuna And Cucumber HANDROLL

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Avocado HANDROLL

$6.00

Avocado, Asparagus, Cucumber HANDROLL

$6.00

Eel, Crab Avocado HANDROLL

$8.00

Blue Crab, Avocado, Cucumber HANDROLL

$8.00

Salmon Skin HANDROLL

$7.50

Sushi and Sashimi

Sashimi Combination (Chef Selection)

$34.00

15 pieces selected from out daily fish. This is chef's choice, but if you need to modify, please call and let us know.

Deluxe Sashimi Combination (Chef Selection)

$53.00

26 pieces selected from out daily fish. This is chef's choice, but if you need to modify, please call and let us know.

7 piece Nigiri (Chef Selection)

$23.00

Chef's choice of our daily fish selection

5 pc Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

5 pc Amberjack Sashimi

$16.00

5 pc Salmon Sashimi

$12.00

5 pc Fluke Sashimi

$16.00

5 pc Ocean Trout Sashimi

$12.00

5 pc Octopus Sashimi

$12.00

5 Pc Freshwater Eel Sashimi

$12.00

5 Pc Red Snapper Sashimi

$16.00

Ikura Sashimi

$7.00

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$35.00Out of stock

5 Pc Chu Toro Sashimi

$24.00

1 pc Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

1 pc Amberjack Nigiri

$4.00

1 pc Salmon Nigiri

$3.00

1 pc Octopus Nigiri

$3.00

1 pc Ocean Trout Nigiri

$3.00

1 pc Fluke Nigiri

$3.00

1 pc Eel Nigiri

$3.00

1 pc Red Snapper Nigiri

$3.00

1 pc Ikura Nigiri

$3.00

1 pc Sea Urchin Nigiri

$10.00

1 pc Chu Toro Nigiri

$6.00

Real Fresh Ground Wasabi

$10.00

1 pc A5 Wagyu Nigiri

$13.00

Raw Bar

Spicy Salmon Tartare

$15.00

Salmon with salsa verde, calabrian chili served with Other Mama famous Togarashi Waffle Fries

Mixed Seafood Ceviche

Mixed Seafood Ceviche

$15.00

Shrimp, Whitefish, Octopus mixed with lime, sea-salt, habanero/carrot puree

Spicy Salmon Poke

Spicy Salmon Poke

$15.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, onions with a mild spiced red pepper sauce. Served with sweet potato chips.

Amberjack Crudo

$17.00

Thin sliced amberjack with Other Mama ponzu salsa

Seared Albacore Tataki

$17.00

Seared sashimi quality tuna, with a spicy ginger, garlic sauce

Crispy Rice, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno

$15.00

Crispy rice with spicy tuna, jalapeno and cilantro on top

Kitchen

Agedashi Tofu, Graded Ginger, Soy

$13.00

Crispy Tofu served with a Ginger soy

Soba Salad

$15.00

Vegetable Gyoza

$13.00

Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$19.00

French Toast Caviar

$29.00

Deviled Eggs

$15.00
Japanese Fried Chicken

Japanese Fried Chicken

$13.00

Crispy soy, garlic, finer marinated jidori chicken

Kimchi Fried Rice With Farm Egg

Kimchi Fried Rice With Farm Egg

$15.00

Other Mama kimchi, onions, mushrooms and a farm fresh egg cook sunny side up on top. Vegetarian option available.

Roasted Octopus

$25.00

Jidori Chicken Teriyaki

$19.00

Spicy Miso Ribs

$27.00

Prime Ny Steak

$45.00

Crispy Miso Calamari

$20.00

Crispy Panko Rockfish

$23.00

Grilled Shrimp

$25.00

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Togarashi Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Kimchi

$5.00

Edemame

$5.00

Spicy Edemame

$7.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$3.00

Mixed Cabbage Salad

$5.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3655 S Durango, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Directions

Gallery
Other Mama image
Other Mama image
Other Mama image

