Other Side Deli - Veranda St

review star

No reviews yet

164 Veranda St

Portland, ME 04103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Shaved Steak Grinder
Turkey Club
Italian

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50Out of stock

Scrambled egg, potato, peppers, salsa & jack cheese

Bagel Egg Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Fried egg, choice of meat & cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Fried egg with choice of meat & cheese on English Muffin

House Salmon Bagel

$8.25Out of stock

Capers, red onion, tomato & cream cheese

Marinated Mushroom Bagel

$7.50Out of stock

Goast cheese, spinach & fried egg

Spicy Pork Belly Bagel

$8.75Out of stock

Pickled carrot & Daikon, Fried egg

Chicken Liver Pate Bagel

$7.50Out of stock

Pickled red onion & fried egg

B.L.T. Bagel

$8.50Out of stock

Fried egg & mayo

Prosciutto Bagel

$8.50Out of stock

Vinegar peppers, pepperoncini relish & fried egg

Bagel

$3.50Out of stock

Veggie Bagel

$6.50Out of stock

Grinders

Turkey Grinder

$15.00

House made turkey on toasted baguette, you pick the toppings

Roast Beef

$15.00

House made shaved roast beef on toasted baguette, you choose the toppings

Chicken Salad

$14.00

House made chicken salad on a toasted baguette, you choose the toppings

Tuna Salad

$13.00

House Made Tuna salad on a toasted baguette, you choose the toppings

Molasses Ham

$13.00

House made molasses Ham on a toasted baguette, you choose the toppings

Meatball Parm

$14.00

House Made Meatballs on a toasted baguette with marinara & provolone

Chicken Parm

$14.00

Fried chicken cutlet on a toasted baguette with marinara & provolone

Beef Tongue & Chicken Liver Special

$13.00

Shop Sandwiches

Fried Chicken

$15.00

Fried Chicken cutlet on a bulky roll with cheddar cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion.

Pork Schnitzel

$14.00

Caper & Egg relish, Mustard on a Bulky Roll

Cheeseburger Grinder

$14.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion & Special Sauce on a toasted Grinder

Hot Pastrami

$15.00

Grilled House Pastrami with Pickled Red Onion & Swiss on Rye

Corned Beef

$15.00

House made corned beef with Kraut, Mustard & Swiss cheese on Rye

Pork Belly Bahn Mi

$15.00

Grilled Pork Belly on a toasted baguette with Liver Pate, Pickled Jalepeno, Pickled Carrot, Daikon & Cilantro

Tuna Melt

$13.00

House Made Tuna Salad with Morse Pickles, Cheddar cheese on White bread.

Turkey Club

$15.00

Turkey with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Garlic Mayo on 3 slices of white bread.

Marinated Mushroom Grinder

$13.00

Marinated shiitake mushrooms with Goat Cheese, Vinegar Peppers & Spinach

Italian

$15.00

Salami, Mortadella, Pepperoni, Pepperoncini relish, Vinegar Peppers, LTPO, Provolone on a toasted baguette

Shaved Steak Grinder

$15.00

Shaved Steak with American cheese, Mayo, Caramelized onions, Vinegar Peppers

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Grilled cheese with cheddar cheese & tomato on Rye.

BLT

$13.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on toasted Wheat bread.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese with American cheese on white bread.

Caprese

$16.00

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella & Parm

Large Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella & Parm

Small Chicken Pizza

$11.00

Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Apple, Cheddar

Large Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Apple, Cheddar

Small Sausage Pizza

$11.00

Italian Sausage, Red sauce, Spinach & Ricota

Large Sausage Pizza

$20.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Red Sauce, Spinach & Ricotta

Small Veggie Pizza

$11.00

Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Broccoli & Mozzarella

Large Veggie Pizza

$19.00

Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Broccoli & Mozzarella

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.00

Salami, Ham, Bacon, Proscuitto, Perperoni & Parm

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

Salami, Ham, Bacon, Proscuitto, Perperoni & Parm

Snacks

Small Deep River Chips

$1.99

Large Deep River Chips

$3.99

House Made Cookie

$1.50

Gorgeous Gelato

$7.99

House Cut Fries

$3.25+

Fried Cheese Curds

$4.00+

Fried Pickles

$3.50+

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$3.50+

Cheddar Popcorn

$5.50

N/A Beverage

Small Water

$1.99

Large Water

$3.50

Small Coffee

$2.00

Large Coffee

$2.50

Polar Sparkling

$1.99

San Pellegrino

$1.75

Nantucket Nectar

$1.99

Maine Root Soda

$2.25

Maine Root Lemonade

$2.75

Spindrift

$1.99

Snapple Iced Tea

$1.99

NOBL Cold Brew

$3.99

NOBL Tea

$3.99

AquaViTea Kimbucha

$4.99Out of stock

Root Wild Booch

$4.99Out of stock

VitaCoco

$2.99

Komboocha Can

$3.99

Merch

Diner BBall Tee

$25.00

Kids Diner BBall Tee

$20.00

Meatallica Tee

$25.00Out of stock

OSD Beanie

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a local deli located in Portland's East Deering. Serving house made deli meats, sausages & charcuterie. Stop in for a made to order sandwich, local beer, wine or local gelato!

Website

Location

164 Veranda St, Portland, ME 04103

Directions

Gallery
Other Side Deli - East Deering image
Other Side Deli - East Deering image
Other Side Deli - East Deering image

