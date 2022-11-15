Other Side Deli - Veranda St
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a local deli located in Portland's East Deering. Serving house made deli meats, sausages & charcuterie. Stop in for a made to order sandwich, local beer, wine or local gelato!
Location
164 Veranda St, Portland, ME 04103
