Otherside Bagel Co 929 N State St, suite 103

review star

No reviews yet

929 North State Street

Bellingham, WA 98225

Popular Items

Bagel & Schmear
BYOB
Bagel Bagel

BYOB

BYOB

Bialy

$2.50

Bulk Bagels

1 dozen

$20.00

4 pack

$7.00

Gluten Free 4 Pack

$10.00

Deli Sandos

Veggie

$9.25

tomato, red onion, capers*, plain schmear *temp out of capers

NW Smoke

$11.25

smoked Alaskan Salmon, pickled onion, herb schmear

Salmon Classic

$11.25

lox, tomato, red onion, capers*, lemon dill schmear *temp out of capers

Other Club

$10.25

ham, turkey, butter lettuce, tomato, sharp cheddar, aioli

Das Reuben

$12.25

pastrami, Russian dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese

Cascadian

$11.25

turkey, bacon, sprouts/greens, tomato, plain schmear

Breakfast Sandos

Pauli-Boi

$10.25

pastrami, egg, swiss, Russian dressing

Jawn-Boi

$9.25

bacon, sausage, egg, sharp cheddar

Veggin' Out

$8.25

egg, tomato, red onion, avocado, sprouts, sharp cheddar

Basic Sammie

$6.25

egg, sharp cheddar

Bagel Bagel

$10.25

bacon, egg, tomato, hashbrown, P-jack, SW schmear

Hammer

$9.25

Ham, egg, swiss cheese

Simple Sandos

Bagel & Schmear

$4.00

Cinn & Sug

$4.00

butter, cinnamon & cane sugar

PB & J

$6.25

PB & J on a blueberry bagel, seasonal jam

Avo-Bagel

$8.25

avocado, sea salt & crushed red pepper

Pizza Bagel

$8.25

marinara, cheese blend, fresh basil pepperoni +1

BIALY & Schmear

$4.50

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

doppio espresso

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso, water

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cortado

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Macchiato

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Chai Tea Latte with 2 shots of espresso

DECAF

$3.50

Specialty

Electric Mud

$5.00

Quad Americano with Dark Chocolate

Cafe Dulce

$5.00

Cold-brew with espresso sweet cream

Otherside Fog

$5.00

Earl grey tea, elderflower syrup, steamed milk

Lotus Charger

$4.50+

Lotus energy with bubbly water

DRIP

DRIP

$3.50

TEA

Earl Grey

$3.50

Chai Tea

$3.50

English Breakfast

$3.50

Old Town Berry

$3.50

Cloud Mountain

$3.50

Lemon Mint Mate

$3.50

London Fog

$4.00+

ICE water

Ice Water

$0.25

8 OZ schmear

SOUTHWEST

$5.00

HONEY & WALNUT

$5.00

SMOKED SALMON

$8.00

PLAIN

$5.00

GARLIC & HERB

$5.00

TRIPLE BERRY

$5.00

LEMON DILL

$5.00

Vegan Schmear

$8.00

Bevis

Snap Chill

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch-made bagels baked fresh, daily!

Location

929 North State Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

