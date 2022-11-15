Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Greek

Other Side Diner 500 Washington Ave

63 Reviews

$$

500 Washington Ave

Portland, ME 04103

Popular Items

Bagel Sandwich
Greek Salad Lunch
Pancakes

Breakfast

Classic

$13.00

Two eggs, meat, toast & hash brown

Ched Spin Omelette

$15.00

w/ toast & hash brown

Omlette Special

$15.00

Corned Beef Hash

$18.00

w/ potatoes & onions, two eggs & toast

Pancakes

$14.00

w/ citrus butter & maple syrup

French Toast

$14.00Out of stock

Hercules Breakfast

$18.00

two eggs, meat, toast, hash brown & pancakes

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$16.00

Bagel Sandwich

$13.00

w/ feta cream cheese spread, meat & hash brown

Granola & Yogurt

$9.00

Falafel Cauliflower Benedict

$16.00

Pork Belly Bennedict

$16.00

Monte Cristo

$16.00

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$12.00Out of stock

Ham & Cheesy Grits

$18.00

Canadian Bacon Benedict

$16.00

Chicken Fried Ribeye W Gravy

$21.00

Sides

Baklava Bun

$6.00Out of stock

Crispy Bacon

$5.00

Daily Muffin

$5.00

Greek Dougnuts

$6.00

walnut cinnamon crumble and honey syrup

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$9.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

w/ tomato, cucumber, feta & pickled red onion

Side Hash Brown

$5.00

Side Hollie

$2.50

Side Lamb Sausage

$6.00

Side Pork Belly

$6.00

Side Sausage Patty

$5.00

Side Scrapple

$6.00

Side Toast

$2.50

Single Pancake

$7.00

Single French Toast

$7.00Out of stock

Side Sausage Gravy

$6.00

Loaded Potatoes

$8.00Out of stock

Cup Squash Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Bowl Squash Soup

$9.00

Single Sweet Potato Pancake

$7.00Out of stock

Lunch

Lamb Gyro

$17.00

w/ yogurt, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion on pita & fries

Bacon Burger

$18.00

w/ american, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions, special sauce & fries

Chicken Salad Curry Melt

$15.00

with cheddar on white bread. W/ Fries

Pork Belly Grilled Cheese

$16.00

w/ tomato, garlic mayo, american on wheat. W/ Fries

Greek Salad Lunch

$12.00

w/ tomato, cucumber, olives, pickled red onion, feta & pita

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chicken Schnitzel

$15.00

Kids

Munchkin Breakfast

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

PB&J

$6.00

Drinks

Coffee by Design Italian Roast

$3.00

Home Grown Hot Tea

$3.00

NOBL Cold Brew

$4.50

Seasonal Spindrift

$3.00

Maine Root Beer

$3.50

Maine Root Orange Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Natalies small OJ

$2.75

Natalies large OJ

$4.00

Martinellis Apple Juice

$4.00

Small Cran

$3.00

Lg Cran

$4.00

Sm Tomato Juice

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Small Milk

$2.25

Lg Milk

$3.25

Soda Water

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pumpkin Latte

$5.00

Large Tomato Juice

$4.00

Apple Cider

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! For larger take out orders (over $70) a 18% service fee will be added. This fee goes to our FOH and BOH for carefully cooking and packaging your take out.

Website

Location

500 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04103

Directions

