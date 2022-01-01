Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse Chesapeake VA

review star

No reviews yet

500 S Battlefield Blvd

Chesapeake, VA 23322

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

She Crab Soup
Hushpuppies
Award Winning Crab Dip

Starters

Award Winning Crab Dip

Award Winning Crab Dip

$14.00

Our Famous Crab Dip Served with Old Bay Seasoned Tortilla Chips

Blackened Steak Bites

Blackened Steak Bites

$14.00

Bite-sized Pieces of Cajun-Rubbed Steak

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$4.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

(6) Large Cocktail Shrimp Served with Cocktail Sauce

OTH Delicious Mussels

$14.00

Prepared with Garlic, White Wine and Fresh Herbs

OTH Calamari

$14.00

Freshly Fried New England Calamari, Served with Red Pepper Jelly

OTH Oysters Rock!

$12.00+

(6) or (12) Oysters Rockerfeller Served on the Half Shell with Rock Salt and Lemon Wedge.

Seared Sesame Tuna

$14.00

Ahi Tuna Coated with Sesame Seeds and Served with Thai Garlic Chili Sauce and Wasabi

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens with Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Red Onions

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$10.00

Red Onion, Cucumber, Roasted Tomato, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Bacon Bits served with Bleu Cheese Dressing.

OTH Entree Caesar

$12.00

OTH Entree Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with Cucumber, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions and Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Soups

She Crab Soup

$7.00+

With Lump Crab Meat and Sweet Sherry

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

Baskets

Fish N Chips Basket

$15.00

8 oz Fried Cod Filet

Fried Oyster Basket

$15.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp, Served with Garlic Fries, 2 Hushpuppies, and Coleslaw Garnish.

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Our Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Broiled or Pan Fried Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Crab Topped Burger

$20.00

Topped with Our Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Fresh Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh Cod Filet Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

OTH Flame Grilled Hamburger

$12.00

1/2 lb. Grilled Burger Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

OTH Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled, Fried, or Blackened Chicken Breast. Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

OTH Crab Topped Burger

$18.00

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$15.00

(2) Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico De Gallo and Tequila Lime Creme Fraiche. Served with Coleslaw, Garlic Fries, and (2) Hush Puppies.

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

(2) Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico De Gallo and Tequila Lime Creme Fraiche. Served with Coleslaw, Garlic Fries, and (2) Hush Puppies.

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

2 Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico de Gallo

Mahi Tacos

$15.00

(2) Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico De Gallo and Tequila Lime Creme Fraiche. Served with Coleslaw, Garlic Fries, and (2) Hush Puppies.

A La Carte

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Clams Posillipo

$26.00

Middle Neck Clams Sautéed in White Wine with Fennel and Garlic, Served over Angel Hair

OTH Smoked Crab Mac n' Cheese

$20.00

Folded with Fresh Crab Meat and Topped with Crispy Bacon Crumbles

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

(6) Large Shrimp, served over Red Stone Ground Grits, Finished with Tasso Ham and Red Pepper Sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

(6) Large Shrimp, Served Fettuccine, Finished with a House Made Alfredo Sauce.

Seaside Fettucine

$30.00

Seafood Entrees

OTH Lump Crab Cakes

$32.00

(2) Seared Lump Crab Cakes

Crab Stuffed Salmon Entrée

$26.00

Salmon Filet Stuffed with Our Hand Picked Crab Meat, Topped with Hollandaise Sauce

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

(6) Jumbo Shrimp Broiled and Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Fried Oyster Entrée

$24.00

(9) Count Oysters Fried to Perfection

Fried Shrimp Entrée

$24.00

(9) Large Shrimp Battered and Fried in Our Signature Batter

Pan Seared Fish

$24.00

Choice of Mahi or Salmon

Seaside Platter

$36.00

(3) Large Shrimp, (2) Scallops, (3) Oysters, a Mahi Mahi Filet and a Crab Cake Fried or Broiled. No Substitutions Please.

Chophouse Entrees

14oz Hand Cut Ribeye

$34.00

Garnished with Maître De Butter

Dry Rubbed New York Strip

$32.00

14oz Hand Cut Steak with Porcini Butter

8oz Filet Mignon

$40.00

Garnished with Maître De Butter

8oz Filet Mignon OTH Style

$45.00

Boursin Cheese, Colossal Crab Meat and Garnished with Maître De Butter

9oz Sirloin

$26.00

Center Cut, Garnished with Maître De Butter

White Wine Chicken

$22.00

Add Ons

1 LB. Snow Crab Legs

$25.00

Add-On Crab Cake

$12.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$10.00+

Sauteed Cremini Mushrooms

$5.00

7-8oz Lobster Tail

$20.00Out of stock

6 Fried Shrimp

$8.00

6 Fried Oysters

$8.00

Local Oysters

$10.00+

All raw oysters are served un-shucked.

Middle Neck Clams

$9.00+

Sides

Broccolini

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Garlic Fries

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens with Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Red Onions

Risotto

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with Garlic Fries

Kids Fettuccini

$7.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00

Served with Garlic Fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Served with Garlic Fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Kids Clam Strips

$7.00

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

$12.00

Call for additional dessert features. 757-421-3313

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Creme Brûlée

$10.00

Brownie

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Cheesecake With Compote

$13.00

Chocolate Mousse

$12.00Out of stock

Features

Swordfish

$32.00

Clam Fritter

$18.00

Bluepoints Doz

$32.00

Bluepoints Half Doz

$16.00

Mystic Oyster Half Doz

$16.00

Mystic Oyster Doz

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

If you are looking for quality food, Off the Hook is a must eat ! We offer a large seafood menu, a raw bar featuring the freshest of oysters, shrimp and clams and prime cut meats for the land lovers. Don't miss out on the delicious fare offered at Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse!

Location

500 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23322

Directions

Gallery
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chick N Roll
orange starNo Reviews
5660 Portsmouth Blvd., Unit J Portsmouth, VA 23701
View restaurantnext
MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT
orange starNo Reviews
1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
Yamachen Sushi - Chesapeake
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Cedar Road, Unit 116 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Yamachen Sushi - Norfolk
orange starNo Reviews
401 Granby Street, Unit A Norfolk, VA 23510
View restaurantnext
Yamachen Sushi - Lynnhaven
orange starNo Reviews
2704 North Mall Drive, Ste 101 Virginia Beach, VA 23452
View restaurantnext
Yamachen Sushi - Hampton
orange star4.7 • 308
2040 Coliseum Drive Hampton, VA 23666
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chesapeake

The Egg Bistro
orange star4.5 • 5,107
501 Kempsville Road Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
orange star4.3 • 3,918
4201 Indian River Rd Chesapeake, VA 23325
View restaurantnext
Big Woody's Bar & Grill - Chesapeake Square Mall
orange star4.1 • 1,422
4200 Portsmouth Blvd, Unit 872 Chesapeake, VA 23321
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Tapioca Go
orange star4.7 • 1,283
1434 Sam's Dr #106 Chesapeake, VA 23320
View restaurantnext
Andiamo Ristorante & Pizza Napoletana
orange star4.6 • 975
500 S Battlefield Blvd Ste. 11 Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chesapeake
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston