Otis 18 Harrison Pl

18 Harrison Pl

Brooklyn, NY 11206

Breads and Veg

Breads & Spreads

$11.00

Burrata

$18.00

Soup

$8.00

Beets

$16.00

Romaine

$18.00

Roasted Delicata Squash

$19.00

Cauliflower

$20.00

Xtra Sourdough

$1.00

Xtra Focaccia

$1.00

Xtra Mussel Bread

$1.00

Xtra Spreads

$3.00

Pasta niño

$8.00

Penny

$0.01

Big Plates

Mussels

$24.00

Gnocchi

$22.00

Veg Pasta

$23.00

Chicken

$32.00

Market Fish

$36.00

Pork

$24.00

Lamb Chops

$36.00Out of stock

Pork Ribs

$34.00

Steak

$89.00

Chef's Special

$10.00Out of stock

Sweets

Olive oil Cake

$12.00

Brownie

$12.00

Pannacotta

$10.00

Vanilla Scoop

$5.00

Caramel Scoop

$5.00

Dessert Special

$12.00

Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Flight Risk

$16.00

Bitter Buckhorn

$16.00

La Palabra

$16.00

Mirror Shy

$16.00

Carbon Copy

$16.00

Old Passion

$16.00

Clothed & Unknown

$16.00

Sky's Gone Out

$16.00

Wine

Salad Days - GLS

$15.00

GLS - 2021 Bon Courage "Gooseberry Bush"

$12.00

GLS - 2020 Claude Vialade "O"

$14.00

GLS - 2020 Redentore Pinot Grigio

$15.00

GLS - 2020 Familie Bauer "Hollotrio"

$13.00

GLS - 2021 Selvagrossa "Ica"

$14.00

GLS - 2021 "Nature's Revenge" Rosé

$14.00

GLS - 2019 Painted Wolf "Guillermo"

$15.00

GLS - 2019 Umbria Rosso "Intenso"

$14.00

GLS - 2019 Aniello "006"

$15.00

GLS - 2018 Flying Cloud Cabernet

$13.00

GLS - 2016 Magali Mathray Julienas

$17.00

Corkage Fee

$35.00

BTL - NV Parés Baltà, Cava

$48.00Out of stock

Salad Days - BTL

$56.00

BTL - 2021 Bon Courage "Gooseberry Bush"

$44.00

BTL - 2020 Claude Vialade "O"

$52.00

BTL - 2020 Redentore Pinot Grigio

$56.00

BTL - 2019 Quinta Cova da Raposa Alvarinho

$68.00Out of stock

BTL - 2018 Domaine Courbet "Les Isles"

$84.00

BTL - 2020 Familie Bauer "Hollotrio" (Orange) 1L

$56.00

BTL - 2020 Microbodega de Alumbro "Albyreal"

$84.00

BTL - 2020 Microbodega de Alumbro "Palote"

$84.00Out of stock

BTL - 2021 Selvagrossa "Ica"

$52.00

BTL - 2020 Wurzinger "Frug" 1L

$54.00

BTL - 2021 "Nature's Revenge" Rosé

$52.00

BTL - 2019 Painted Wolf "Guillermo"

$56.00

BTL - 2020 Azienda Agricola Gaudioso

$68.00

BTL - 2019 Aniello "006"

$56.00

BTL - 2019 Tenuta Baroni Campanino "Intenso"

$52.00

BTL - 2018 Flying Cloud Cab

$48.00

BTL - 2020 Brezza Langhe Nebbiolo

$64.00

BTL - 2019 Ordeaux South Bank

$66.00

BTL - 2016 Magali Mathray "Juliénas"

$64.00

Beer

"Bushburg" Pilsner

$8.00

"Forever Ever" Sess IPA

$8.00

"Straphanger" Rice Lager

$8.00

"Poetry Snaps" Rice Lager

$8.00

Narragansett (Can)

$6.00

Allagash White (Can)

$6.00

Spirits

Aloo Vodka

$13.00

Community Spirit

$14.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Haku

$14.00

Aloo Gin

$13.00

Apostoles

$14.00

Barr Hill

$14.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$14.00

Bols Genever

$14.00

Brooklyn Gin

$15.00

Empress

$14.00

Fid St

$14.00

Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz

$15.00

Junipero

$16.00

Monkey 47

$17.00

Neversink

$16.00

Plymouth

$16.00

Spring 44 Old Tom Gin

$13.00

Standard Wormwood Gin

$14.00

Suntory Roku

$14.00

Sweet Gwendoline

$15.00

Copalli White

$12.00

Mount Gay XO

$25.00

Plantation 3 Star

$13.00

Novo Fogo Tanager

$13.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$16.00

Diplomatico Mantunano

$14.00

Wray & Nephew

$16.00

Avua Oak Cachaca

$16.00

Avua Prata Cachaca

$14.00

Rhum Neisson

$15.00

Rhum JM VSOP

$17.00

Ron Zacappa

$19.00

Doctor Bird

$14.00

Rhum Barbancourt

$14.00

Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez

$18.00

Clement Blue

$15.00

Clement VSOP

$17.00

Damoiseau

$14.00

El Dorado 12

$15.00

Gosling Black

$13.00

Plantation Fiji

$19.00

Rhum JM White

$14.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$18.00

Don Papa

$15.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$13.00

Espolon

$14.00Out of stock

Tromba Blanco

$15.00

Cazadores Reposado

$15.00Out of stock

Standard Wormwood Agave

$14.00

Riazul anejo

$21.00

Azteca Azul Reposado

$16.00

Tromba Reposado

$18.00

Fortaleza Still Strength

$17.00

Corralejo Añejo

$19.00

Aqara Plateado

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Dahlia Cristalino

$16.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$16.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$16.00

Arte Nom

$21.00

Tapatio Añejo

$18.00

Siembra Valles Blanco

$17.00

Siembra Azul Blanco

$17.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$17.00

Granja

$13.00Out of stock

Burrito Fiestero

$15.00

San Bartolo Mezcal

$13.00

Del maguey Chichicapa

$21.00

Del maguey San Luis Del Rio

$18.00

Don Amado

$26.00

El Buho

$13.00

El Buho Cuishe

$18.00

El Buho especial Tepeztate

$24.00

El Jolgorio Tobala

$26.00

Ilegal Anejo

$28.00

Ilegal Reposado

$18.00

Ojo de Tigre

$15.00

Pal'alma Salmiana Joven

$28.00

Rey Campero Cuishe

$22.00

Riazuleño Espadin

$15.00

Yuu Baal

$15.00

Mezcal Pairing Chef's Special

$10.00

Rittenhouse

$13.00

Dickel Rye

$15.00

Michters Rye

$16.00

Ragtime Rye

$14.00

Angels Envy Rye

$26.00

Catcher's Rye

$15.00

Cardinal Straight Rye

$14.00

Hotel Tango Rye

$15.00

Old Grand Dad Bonded

$13.00

Basil Hayden

$17.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$16.00

Michter's Bourbon

$15.00

Blantons

$23.00

Pinhook

$13.00

Wild Turkey 101

$14.00

Neversink Bourbon

$18.00

McKenzie Bourbon

$16.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$15.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$24.00

Weller 12

$20.00

Cardinal Straight Bourbon

$14.00

Old Granddad Bonded

$13.00

Broken Barrel

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00Out of stock

Glenlivet Founders Reserve

$16.00Out of stock

Laphroaig 10

$18.00

Ardbeg 10

$23.00

Macallan 12

$22.00Out of stock

Highland Park 12

$22.00

Pigs Nose

$13.00

Craigellachie 13

$16.00

Aberlour 12

$16.00

Aberlour A’bunadh

$26.00

Yamazaki 12

$30.00

Westward

$18.00

Lagavulin 8

$18.00

Yellow spot

$24.00

Green spot

$16.00

Toki

$15.00

Teelings Single Malt

$15.00

Akashi

$26.00

TinCup

$15.00

Nikka from Barrel

$26.00

Del Bac Mesquite

$15.00

Del Bac Cask Strength

$17.00

Teelings Small Batch

$16.00

Dalmore 12

$19.00

Nikka Miyagikyo

$40.00

Nikka Taketsuru

$50.00

Bache Gabrielsen Cognac

$14.00

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$17.00

Argonaut Saloon

$15.00

Argonaut speculator

$16.00

Tesseron Composition

$15.00

Tesseron

$14.00

Lustau Solera Reserva

$15.00

Odvi Armagnac

$15.00

Rémy Martin 1738

$22.00

Averna

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Branca Menta

$15.00

Montenegro

$15.00

Cynar

$14.00

China China

$15.00

Nonino

$16.00

Cio Ciaro

$15.00

Abano

$13.00

Sfumato

$14.00

St. Agrestis

$16.00

Lo-Fi Gentian

$13.00

Forthave Marseille

$15.00

Paradiso

$14.00

Nardini

$14.00

Caffo Vecchio

$16.00

Forthave Two

$17.00

Campari

$12.00

Punt E Mes

$13.00

Lustau Oloroso Don Nuño

$14.00

Lustau Fino

$14.00

Lustau East India Solera

$14.00

Lustau Manzanilla

$14.00

Lustau Amontillado

$14.00

Lustau Palo cortado

$14.00

Lustau Pedro Ximenez

$14.00

Lustau Oloroso Pata De Gallina

$14.00

Fonseca Porto

$14.00

Campari

$13.00

Chartreuse Green

$15.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$15.00

Lejay Casis

$13.00

Luxardo Bitter Bianco

$13.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Aperol

$13.00

Martini Bitter

$13.00

Salers

$13.00

Standard Apertivo

$13.00

Suze

$13.00

Maraschino

$13.00

Non-Alcoholic

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

SPF Zero

$8.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ginger Pulp Tea

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Einbecker

$7.00Out of stock

Virgin Bloody

$8.00

Fever Tree Cola

$5.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Fever Tree Cola

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00

Brunch Food

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Burrata

$17.00

Mussels

$20.00

Pork

$19.00

Chicken Thigh

$16.00

Brunch Iceberg

$16.00

Mushroom

$16.00

Scramble

$17.00

Two Eggs, any style

$6.00

side Toast

$3.00

Beef Hash

$20.00

Brunch Drinks

Brunch Special

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

French Press

$12.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Ginger Pulp Tea

$5.00

Cold brew

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Prix Fixe

$84/person dinner Prix Fixe

$84.00

$70/person 2hr Open Bar

$70.00

FOOD

PROSCIUTTO

$17.00

CABBAGE

$15.00

NARDELLOS

$14.00

PRAWN

$5.00

CARPACCIO

$11.00

CHICKEN

$11.00

SQUASH

$10.00

MACKEREL

$11.00

BRATWURST

$16.00

PUDDING

$12.00

DRINKS

OOMPA LUMPIA

$16.00

TITO P

$16.00

SABA OLD PASSION

$16.00

KOPIKO MARTINI

$16.00

SALAD DAYS

$16.00

SALAD DAYS BTL

$72.00

ACID TEST

$16.00

ACID TEST BTL

$72.00

IVAG

$17.00

IVAG BTL

$77.00

TINTO BOM

$16.00

TINTO BOM BTL

$72.00

MERCH

T SHIRT

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Bar and Kitchen

Location

18 Harrison Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Directions

