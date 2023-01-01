Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Otis Restaurant 21902 E WELLESLEY AVE

review star

No reviews yet

21902 E WELLESLEY AVE

OTIS ORCHARDS, WA 99027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Appetizers

Salchipapa

$7.99

Thinly sliced pan-fried beef franks, sauteed onions and french fries

Loaded Streets Fries

$15.99

French fries smothered in cheese and piled high with your choice of steak, chicken or pork, avocado, pico and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Quesadillas

$14.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheese , side of salad and sour cream, Choice of Steak, chicken, pork or barbacoa

Otis Nachos

$14.99

Fresh chips topped with cheese, beans. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

Mixtas

$7.99

Guatemalan street food: Beef Frank rolled up with refreshing lime-dressed cabbage and guacamole

Chicken or Beef flautas

$7.99

Smothered with sour cream, topped with crispy lettuce, tomato and cotija cheese

Quesadilla Bites

$6.99

Flour tortilla, filled with monterrey jack cheese, side of sour cream

Taco Salad Bowl

$12.99

A crispy salad that packs a whole lot of flavor in to one flour shell. Craddled by a bed of crispy lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Breaded mozzarella deep fried and served with marinara sauce

Onion Ring Basket

$9.99

Thick sliced onion rings covered with delicious beer batter and deep fried

Chicken Strips

$13.99

Breaded chicken strips, deep fried, served with choice of sauce

Garden Fresh

Chef Salad

$13.99

Romaine blend salad mix layered wirh Ham, Turkey, shredded cheese, onions, tomato, a boiled egg and croutons, served with garlic toast

Cesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with ranch dressing, croutons amd parmesas cheese, served with garlic toast

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with ranch dressing, cheese and croutons, Topped with bacon and chicken breast, served with garlic toast

Entrees

Carne Asada Plate

$22.99

Marinated grilled steak, served with green salad, pico de gallo and guacamole

Otis Bandeja

$29.99

Our signature plate, carne asada, grilled chicken, grilled pork, beef frank, yuca, plantains and salad

Grilled Chicken

$18.99

Marinated grilled chicken, served with green salad, pico de gallo and guacamole

Grilled Pork

$18.99

Marinated grilled pork tenderloin, served with green salad, pico de gallo and guacamole

Fajitas Plate

$19.99

Choice of beef or chicken, served with green salad

Barbacoa Plate

$20.99

The combination of our moist beef and savory sides of delicious beans & perfectly seasoned rice makes any day

Chile Relleno plate

$16.99

Authentic Mexican stuffed pepper, served with green salad, rice and beans

Flautas Plate

$14.99

3 Flautas smothered with sour cream, topped with crispy lettuce, tomato. Served with rice and beans

Yuca con Chicharron

$17.99

Tasty root vegetable known as cassava, topped with pickled cabbage salad and chicharron

Enchiladas plate

$16.99

Take a tour of Mexico with a single bite of this plate, comes with our rice and flavor-rich refried beans

Shrimp Ceviche Cocktail 12 oz

$9.99

Marinated in chopped onions, tomato, cilantro, lime juices, served with avocado

Aguachiles

$18.99

A Mexican dish that's made with shrimp, cucumbers, red onions and hot peppers, smothered in lime juice.

Pollo a la Crema

$19.99

This mexican inspired recipe features chicken breast in a cream sauce with mushrooms and sauteed green peppers. It is rich and creamy

Caldo de Res

$15.99

Guatemalan Stew sopu with vegetables

Breaded Shrimp

$16.99

Jumbo butterfly shrimp, served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Tender Sirloin Steak

$18.99

Seasoned 8 oz sirloin steak, cooked just the way you like it

Chicken fried Steak

$15.99

Delicious fried and smothered in country gravy

Otis Classic Sandwich

French Dip

$12.99

Sliced roast beeef and swiss loaded on a french roll

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.66

Sliced roast beef, cream cheese, grilled onions and peppers on a french roll

Turkey Cheddar Bacon

$13.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo

Deli Sandwich

$11.99

Choice of beef and cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle choice of bread

BLT

$11.99

Bacon with mayo, lettuce and tomatoes,

Club Sandwich

$14.99

Ham, bacon, turkey, swiss, cheddar, mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickes

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Cheddar cheese melted between your choice bread

Otis Grilled Chicken Wrap

$15.99

California Grilled Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Burgers

Regular Burger

$11.99

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Cheddar, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle

Bacon cheese burger

$13.99

Bacon, cheddar, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles

Bacon Avocado Burger

$13.99

Guacamole Burger

$14.99

Guacamole, bacon, pepper jack, mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato and pickles

Otis Burger

$14.99

Bacon, ham, cheddar, swiss, mayo lettuce, onion, tomato and pickle

Patty Melt

$13.99

Burger patty loaded with grilled onions and swiss cheese served on a grilled marbled rye bread

Tacos & Burritos

Street Taco

$2.99

Served on two soft tortillas, garnished with onions and cilantro

Burrito

$13.99

Huge and delicious, made with your choice of chicken, pork, chorizo, ground beef, steak, barbacoa, rice and beans.

Taco Combo

$13.99

3 Authentic street tacos, served with rice and beans

3 Quesabirrias

$12.75

Authentic birria tacos folded into a pan fried tortilla with melted cheese and served with a side of consome for dipping

3 Quesabirria Meal

$15.99

3 birria tacos, rice, beans & consome for dipping

6 quesabirria tacos

$23.99

Authentic birria tacos folded into a pan fried tortilla with melted cheese and served with 8oz of consome for dipping

12 Quesabirria Tacos

$44.99

Super Taco Deal

$59.99

Pupusas

Pupusas Combo (two)

$9.99

A Traditional Salvadorian plate of thick corn tortilla stuffed with flavored fillings

Pupusas Combo (three)

$12.99

A Traditional Salvadorian plate of thick corn tortilla stuffed with flavored fillings

Beverages

Hot Drinks

$2.99

Free refills

Cold Drinks

$2.99+

Pepsi Products Free refills

Aguas Frescas

$3.99

Horchata. Tamarind or Jamaica

Jarritos

$3.25

Mexican Soda Pop

Import Beer

$4.99

Domestic Beer

$4.50

Margarita

$9.99

Special Golden Margarita con Hornitos

$9.99

Blue Margarita

$10.99

22oz Corona Rita

$11.99

22oz Top Shelf Cadillac

$13.99

32oz Big Mama Margarita

$14.99

Extra shot well tequila for margarita

$2.00

5 de mayo 16oz beer

$4.00

5 de mayo 12oz frozen margaritas

$5.00

Sides

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$3.50

Guacamole

$3.25

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Deep Fried Jalapeno (Toriado)

$1.00

Extra Tortillas (3)

$1.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.25

Grilled Mushrooms and Onions

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

French Fries

$3.99

Extra Consome

$3.00+

Cheese

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21902 E WELLESLEY AVE, OTIS ORCHARDS, WA 99027

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fieldhouse Pizza & Pub- Liberty Lake
orange starNo Reviews
1235 N Liberty Lake Rd STE 110 Liberty Lake, WA 99019
View restaurantnext
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
orange starNo Reviews
16208 E. Indiana Ave. Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
Noodle Express - Sullivan, Spokane Valley WA
orange starNo Reviews
707 North Sullivan Road Spokane Valley, WA 99037
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
orange star4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Spokane Valley
orange star4.5 • 209
14700 E Indiana Ave. #1182 Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
Up North Distillery - 846 North Boulder Court
orange starNo Reviews
846 North Boulder Court Post Falls, ID 83854
View restaurantnext
Map
More near OTIS ORCHARDS
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston