OTOBO Sushi & Bar

Popular Items

Godzilla Roll
Cowboy Bebop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll

Starter

Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

Lightly battered deep fried surume squid with spicy orange sauce and yumm sauce.

Crabby Jalapenos

$6.00

Spicy crab and cream cheese on a bed of tempura fried jalapenos, topped with unagi sauce.

Crabby Salmon Wraps

$16.00

Spicy crab wrapped in fresh salmon topped with avocado, unagi sauce, and ikura.

Eda Mame

$4.00

Steamed soy beans with seasalt.

Hamachi Lovers

$15.00

Thinly sliced yellowtail with jalapenos and ponzu sauce.

Holy Shishito!

$8.00

Japanese shishito peppers sauteed with citrus and spicy tsuy no moto sauce.

Mixed Tempura Starter

$12.00

Deep fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura sauce on the side.

Sashimi Ceviche

$14.00

Layers of freshly diced salmon, tuna, white fish, and avocado topped with seaweed salad, tobikos, and house ceviche sauce.

Scallop Dynamite

$14.00

Fresh scallops and spicy mayo broiled, topped with tobiko.

Shrimp Shumai

$6.00

Deep fried shrimp dumplings with ponzu sauce on the side.

Shrimp Tempura Starter

$11.00

Deep fried, served with tempura sauce on the side.

Soft Shell Crab

$15.00

Two large deep fried seasoned softshell crabs with two house dipping sauces.

Spicy Eda Mame

$7.00

Sauteed with citrus and spicy tsuy no moto sauce.

Sushi Pizza

$15.00

8 slices of tempura fried nori crust with spicy tuna, avocado, unagi sauce, and spicy mayo on top.

Sushi Tacos with Spicy Crab

$12.00

4 spicy crab tacos in fried wonton shells with avocado, jalapenos, cilantro, uangi sauce on top.

Sushi Tacos with Spicy Tuna

$12.00

4 spicy tuna tacos in fried wonton shells with avocado, jalapenos, cilantro, uangi sauce on top.

Tokyo Style Gyoza

$6.00

Deep fried Japanese pork dumplings with spicy ponzu sauce on the side.

Torched Super White Tuna

$16.00

Flame torched super white tuna slices, wrapped in seasoning peppers, on chilly oil and ponzu sauce.

Tuna Tar Tar

$17.00

Layers of avocado and fresh tuna mixed with scallions, sesame seeds, sriracha, and chilly oil, topped with wasabi tobiko and quail egg, on ponzu sauce and side of wonton chips.

Vegetable Tempura Starter

$8.00

Deep fried, served with tempura sauce on the side.

Salad

House Green Salad

$5.00

House green salad with ginger dressing.

Ika Sansa

$8.00

Marinated squid salad with savory, spicy ponzu sauce.

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Seasoned seaweed and thinly sliced cucumbers in sunomono dresssing.

Tako Sunomono Salad

$9.00

Octopus, cucumber, and seaweed salad in sunomono dressing.

Ebi Sunomono Salad

$9.00

Shrimp, cucumber, and seaweed salad in sunomono dressing.

Soups

Miso Soup

$3.00

Soybean and fish broth with seaweed, tofu, and scallions.

Spicy Miso Soup

$5.00

Spicy soybean and fish broth with cilantro and crabsticks.

Tempura Udon Soup

$13.00

Udon Noodles in shoyu broth with side of tempura.

Niku Udon Soup

$14.00

Beef, mushrooms and grilled onions in shoyu broth with udon noodles.

Ramen

Tan Tan Ramen

$14.00

Rich traditional broth, kale, boiled egg, scallions, radish, fish cake, over ramen noodles.

Miso Ramen

$15.00

Unami-rich broth, kale, boiled egg, scallions, cilantro, radish, fish cake, over ramen noodles.

Sushi Bar

Unagi Don

$23.00

9 slices of bbq eel over sushi rice with unagi sauce.

Chirashi Don

$26.00

Chefs 14 piece assortment of fresh fish over sushi rice.

Nigiri Deluxe

$25.00

8 nigiri and spicy tuna roll.

Sashimi Deluxe

$32.00

18-20 sashimi, chefs daily fresh fish with side of sushi rice.

Otto Poke Bowl

$14.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber, eda mame, crunchy crumbs, oshinko, red onions, ceviche sauce on sushi rice.

Sato Poke Bowl

$15.00

Fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, crunchy crumbs, oshinko, jalapenos, spicy ginger sauce on sushi rice.

Entree

Katsu

$15.00

Panko breaded, pan fried crispy, over rice, shredded cabbage salad on the side drizzled with yum yum sauce and spicy orange sauce.

Spicy Pork Belly Bowl

$14.00

Marinated in our spicy sweet teriyaki sauce and onions over a bed of white rice with fried egg on top.

Beef Bowl

$15.00

Marinated in our sweet teriyaki sauce and onions over a bed of white rice with fried egg on top.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.00

Japanese style fried rice.

Beef Fried Rice

$12.00

Japanese style fried rice.

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Japanese style fried rice.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.00

Japanese style fried rice.

Salmon Entree

$21.00

Grilled sushi grade salmon with vegetables, side of white rice and yum yum sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Served with vegetables in teriyaki sauce and side of rice.

Scallop Entree

$21.00

Grilled large scallops served with tempura fried asparagus, mashed potato, side of rice and yum yum sauce on the side.

Chicken Yakisoba Noodles

$15.00

Stir fried Japanese soba thin noodles with chicken and vegetables in yakisoba sauce.

Vegetable Yakisoba Noodles

$13.00

Stir fried Japanese soba thin noodles with vegetables in yakisoba sauce.

Beef Yakisoba Noodles

$16.00

Stir fried Japanese soba thin noodles with beef and vegetables in yakisoba sauce.

Shrimp Yakisoba Noodles

$16.00

Stir fried Japanese soba thin noodles with shrimp and vegetables in yakisoba sauce.

Chicken Udon Noodles

$15.00

Pan fried Japanese udon thick noodles with chicken and vegetables in yakisoba sauce.

Vegetable Udon Noodles

$13.00

Pan fried Japanese udon thick noodles with vegetables in yakisoba sauce.

Beef Udon Noodles

$16.00

Pan fried Japanese udon thick noodles with beef and vegetables in yakisoba sauce.

Shrimp Udon Noodles

$16.00

Pan fried Japanese udon thick noodles with shrimp and vegetables in yakisoba sauce.

Maki

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Avocado and cucumber.

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Avocado.

Boston Roll

$8.00

Ebi shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy mayo.

California Roll

$5.00

Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber.

Chicago Fire Roll

$10.00

Tempura fried spicy tuna, with ponzu sauce and chilly oil.

Crunchy Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, crunchy crumbs with spicy mayo on top.

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Cucumbers.

Dragon Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, unagi, cucumber, avoacdo, and unagi sauce on top.

Godzilla Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, wrapped in crunchy crumbs, with unagi sauce and wasabi mayo on top.

Mango Roll

$17.00

Yellowtail, shiitaki mushrooms, avocado, topped with mango sauce.

Philly Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado.

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish.

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.00

Fresh salmon and avocado.

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Fresh salmon.

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Smoked salmon skin, cucumber,unagi sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, drizzled with uangi sauce.

Smokey Bear Roll

$9.00

Smoked salmon, unagi, avocado, topped with unagi sauce and Japanese mayo.

Spicy Negihamachi Roll

$7.00

Spicy yellowtail with scallions.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Chopped salmon mixed with spicy sauce.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Chopped tuna mixed with spicy sauce.

Spider Roll

$13.00

Soft shell crab, masago, cucumber, avocado, topped with unagi sauce.

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Tempura fried sweet potato with unagi sauce on top.

The Vegan Roll

$9.00

Mango, avocado, cucumber, with oishi sauce on top.

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00

Fresh tuna and avocado.

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Fresh tuna.

Unagi Roll

$8.00

Bbq eel, cucumber, avocado, topped with unagi sauce.

Veggie Crunch Roll

$10.00

Tempura fried asparagus, cucumber, avocado, crunchy crumbs and unagi sauce.

Volcano roll

$11.00

Salmon, white fish, kanikama, topped with volcano sauce and broiled.

Signature Maki

Arigato Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with fresh salmon , crunchy crumbs and spicy orange sacue on top.

Avalanche Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cram cheese, spicy mayo wrapped in mozzarella cheese, baked, unagi sauce on top.

Chop Chop! Roll

$13.00

Crab stick, cream cheese, deep fried, spicy salmon on top with unagi sauce.

Cowboy Bebop Roll

$18.00

Fresh tuna, salmon, shrimp tempura, cucumber, wrapped in soy papepr, super white tuna on top with yakiniku sauce.

Genko Roll

$17.00

Spicy Crab, shrimp tempura,avocado, super white tuna, jalapeno and sriracha on top.

Golden Gobi Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno, sweet potato tempura, soy paper, crunchy crumbs, golden tobiko, and spicy mayo on top.

Jumanji Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy salmon, spicy orange sauce.

Mexican Roll

$12.00

Yellowtail, tuna, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, sririacha on top.

Panther Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cilantro, avocado, tobiko.

Reiko Roll

$16.00

Fresh Salmon, mango, avocado with spicy mayo and tobiko on top.

Sumo Roll

$18.00

Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura fried, topped with wasabi mayo, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.

Symphony Roll

$17.00

Fresh salmon, mango, cilnatro, jalapeno, cucumber, soy paper, side of chilly oil.

Temptunavo Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, unagi sauce and spicy mayo.

Viva Las Vegas Roll

$15.00

Crab stick, cream cheese, deep fried, spicy tuna and wonton chips on top with uangi sauce.

White Tiger Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, crunchy crumbs, white tuna and lime slices on top. side of ponzu sauce.

Nigiri 2 pieces (with rice)

Ebi Nigiri

$6.00

Boiled Shrimp

Hamachi Nigiri

$7.00

Yellowtail

Hamadai Nigiri

$6.00

Red Snapper

Hotate Nigiri

$7.00

Scallop

Ika Nigiri

$6.00

Squid

Ikura Nigiri

$9.00

Salmon Roe

Kanikama Nigiri

$5.00

Crab Stick

Maguro Nigiri

$7.00

Tuna

Masago Nigiri

$6.00

Smelt Roe

Saba Nigiri

$6.00

Mackeral

Sake Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$6.00

Super White Tuna

Smoked Sake Nigiri

$9.00

Smoked Salmon

Suzuki Nigiri

$6.00

Seabass

Tako Nigiri

$8.00

Octopus

Tamago Nigiri

$4.00

Sweet Egg Omelet

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe

Unagi Nigiri

$7.00

Bbq Eel

Uzura Nigiri

$3.00

Quil Egg

Sashimi 2 pieces (no rice)

Ebi Sashimi

$6.00

Boiled Shrimp

Hamachi Sashimi

$7.00

Yellowtail

Hamadai Sashimi

$6.00

Red Snapper

Hotate Sashimi

$7.00

Scallop

Ika Sashimi

$6.00

Squid

Ikura Sashimi

$9.00

Salmon Roe

Kanikama Sashimi

$5.00

Crab Stick

Maguro Sashimi

$7.00

Tuna

Masago Sashimi

$6.00

Smelt Roe

Saba Sashimi

$6.00

Mackeral

Sake Sashimi

$7.00

Salmon

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

$6.00

Super White Tuna

Smoked Sake Sashimi

$9.00

Smoked Salmon

Suzuki Sashimi

$6.00

Seabass

Tako Sashimi

$8.00

Octopus

Tamago Sashimi

$4.00

Sweet Egg Omelet

Tobiko Sashimi

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe

Unagi Sashimi

$7.00

Bbq Eel

Uzura Sashimi

$3.00

Quil Egg

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich Strawberry

$4.50

Fish shaped wafer with vanilla ice cream inside.

Mochi Ice cream

$4.00

Ice cream wrapped in rice dough.

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoops.

Vanilla Ice cream

$3.00

2 Scoops.

Deep Fried Oreos with ice cream

$5.00

With vanilla ice cream on top, chocolate syrup on top.

Deep Fried Oreos (with out ice cream)

$4.00

Chocolate syrup on top.

Japanese Mushi Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Perfect combination of sponge cake and cheesecake. Light and fluffy topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.

Kids Menu

Bento Ponyo

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura, cucumber roll, 2 pc. gyoza, white rice.

Bento Charmander

$10.00

Grilled chicken in teriyaki sauce, cucumber roll, 2 pc. gyoza, white rice.

Miso Ramen Kids

$11.00

Tofu, broccoli, ramen noodles, boiled egg, fish cake.

Kids Yakisoba

$7.00

Thin noodles with teriyaki sauce and veggies.

Kids Udon

$7.00

Thic noodles with teriyaki sauce and veggies.

Sides

White Rice Cup

$2.00

Brown Rice Cup

$2.00

Sushi Rice Cup

$2.00

Sauce

Chilly Oil

$0.50

Creamy Ginger Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Mango Sauce

$0.50

Sauce Ceviche

$0.50

Sauce Tempura

$0.50

Sauce Teriyaki

$0.50

Sauce Unagi

$0.50

Shishito Sauce

$2.00

Spicy Ginger

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Spicy Orange Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.50

9oz Ginger Dressing Jar

$6.00

9oz Spicy Mayo Jar

$7.00

9oz Yum Yum Jar

$8.00

Beverage

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta-Orange

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Dr. Pepper (canned)

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Green Tea Mango

$2.50

Green Tea Elderberry

$2.50

Jazmin Tea

$2.50

Decaf Green Tea

$2.50

Iced Match Tea

$6.00

Iced Matcha Lemonade

$5.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

La Croix Apricot

$1.50

La Croix Passion Fruit

$1.50

La Croix Peach-Pear

$1.50

Ramune Grape

$4.00

Ramune Melon

$4.00Out of stock

Ramune Orange

$4.00

Ramune Original

$4.00

Ramune Strawberry

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.00

Gosling Ginger Beer

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

477 S Weber Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60490

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

