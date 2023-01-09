- Home
- /
- Bolingbrook
- /
- OTOBO Sushi & Bar
OTOBO Sushi & Bar
No reviews yet
477 S Weber Rd
Bolingbrook, IL 60490
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starter
Calamari
Lightly battered deep fried surume squid with spicy orange sauce and yumm sauce.
Crabby Jalapenos
Spicy crab and cream cheese on a bed of tempura fried jalapenos, topped with unagi sauce.
Crabby Salmon Wraps
Spicy crab wrapped in fresh salmon topped with avocado, unagi sauce, and ikura.
Eda Mame
Steamed soy beans with seasalt.
Hamachi Lovers
Thinly sliced yellowtail with jalapenos and ponzu sauce.
Holy Shishito!
Japanese shishito peppers sauteed with citrus and spicy tsuy no moto sauce.
Mixed Tempura Starter
Deep fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura sauce on the side.
Sashimi Ceviche
Layers of freshly diced salmon, tuna, white fish, and avocado topped with seaweed salad, tobikos, and house ceviche sauce.
Scallop Dynamite
Fresh scallops and spicy mayo broiled, topped with tobiko.
Shrimp Shumai
Deep fried shrimp dumplings with ponzu sauce on the side.
Shrimp Tempura Starter
Deep fried, served with tempura sauce on the side.
Soft Shell Crab
Two large deep fried seasoned softshell crabs with two house dipping sauces.
Spicy Eda Mame
Sauteed with citrus and spicy tsuy no moto sauce.
Sushi Pizza
8 slices of tempura fried nori crust with spicy tuna, avocado, unagi sauce, and spicy mayo on top.
Sushi Tacos with Spicy Crab
4 spicy crab tacos in fried wonton shells with avocado, jalapenos, cilantro, uangi sauce on top.
Sushi Tacos with Spicy Tuna
4 spicy tuna tacos in fried wonton shells with avocado, jalapenos, cilantro, uangi sauce on top.
Tokyo Style Gyoza
Deep fried Japanese pork dumplings with spicy ponzu sauce on the side.
Torched Super White Tuna
Flame torched super white tuna slices, wrapped in seasoning peppers, on chilly oil and ponzu sauce.
Tuna Tar Tar
Layers of avocado and fresh tuna mixed with scallions, sesame seeds, sriracha, and chilly oil, topped with wasabi tobiko and quail egg, on ponzu sauce and side of wonton chips.
Vegetable Tempura Starter
Deep fried, served with tempura sauce on the side.
Salad
House Green Salad
House green salad with ginger dressing.
Ika Sansa
Marinated squid salad with savory, spicy ponzu sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed and thinly sliced cucumbers in sunomono dresssing.
Tako Sunomono Salad
Octopus, cucumber, and seaweed salad in sunomono dressing.
Ebi Sunomono Salad
Shrimp, cucumber, and seaweed salad in sunomono dressing.
Soups
Miso Soup
Soybean and fish broth with seaweed, tofu, and scallions.
Spicy Miso Soup
Spicy soybean and fish broth with cilantro and crabsticks.
Tempura Udon Soup
Udon Noodles in shoyu broth with side of tempura.
Niku Udon Soup
Beef, mushrooms and grilled onions in shoyu broth with udon noodles.
Ramen
Sushi Bar
Unagi Don
9 slices of bbq eel over sushi rice with unagi sauce.
Chirashi Don
Chefs 14 piece assortment of fresh fish over sushi rice.
Nigiri Deluxe
8 nigiri and spicy tuna roll.
Sashimi Deluxe
18-20 sashimi, chefs daily fresh fish with side of sushi rice.
Otto Poke Bowl
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber, eda mame, crunchy crumbs, oshinko, red onions, ceviche sauce on sushi rice.
Sato Poke Bowl
Fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, crunchy crumbs, oshinko, jalapenos, spicy ginger sauce on sushi rice.
Entree
Katsu
Panko breaded, pan fried crispy, over rice, shredded cabbage salad on the side drizzled with yum yum sauce and spicy orange sauce.
Spicy Pork Belly Bowl
Marinated in our spicy sweet teriyaki sauce and onions over a bed of white rice with fried egg on top.
Beef Bowl
Marinated in our sweet teriyaki sauce and onions over a bed of white rice with fried egg on top.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Japanese style fried rice.
Beef Fried Rice
Japanese style fried rice.
Chicken Fried Rice
Japanese style fried rice.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Japanese style fried rice.
Salmon Entree
Grilled sushi grade salmon with vegetables, side of white rice and yum yum sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki
Served with vegetables in teriyaki sauce and side of rice.
Scallop Entree
Grilled large scallops served with tempura fried asparagus, mashed potato, side of rice and yum yum sauce on the side.
Chicken Yakisoba Noodles
Stir fried Japanese soba thin noodles with chicken and vegetables in yakisoba sauce.
Vegetable Yakisoba Noodles
Stir fried Japanese soba thin noodles with vegetables in yakisoba sauce.
Beef Yakisoba Noodles
Stir fried Japanese soba thin noodles with beef and vegetables in yakisoba sauce.
Shrimp Yakisoba Noodles
Stir fried Japanese soba thin noodles with shrimp and vegetables in yakisoba sauce.
Chicken Udon Noodles
Pan fried Japanese udon thick noodles with chicken and vegetables in yakisoba sauce.
Vegetable Udon Noodles
Pan fried Japanese udon thick noodles with vegetables in yakisoba sauce.
Beef Udon Noodles
Pan fried Japanese udon thick noodles with beef and vegetables in yakisoba sauce.
Shrimp Udon Noodles
Pan fried Japanese udon thick noodles with shrimp and vegetables in yakisoba sauce.
Maki
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Avocado and cucumber.
Avocado Roll
Avocado.
Boston Roll
Ebi shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped with spicy mayo.
California Roll
Crab stick, avocado, and cucumber.
Chicago Fire Roll
Tempura fried spicy tuna, with ponzu sauce and chilly oil.
Crunchy Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, masago, crunchy crumbs with spicy mayo on top.
Cucumber Roll
Cucumbers.
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, unagi, cucumber, avoacdo, and unagi sauce on top.
Godzilla Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, wrapped in crunchy crumbs, with unagi sauce and wasabi mayo on top.
Mango Roll
Yellowtail, shiitaki mushrooms, avocado, topped with mango sauce.
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and avocado.
Rainbow Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish.
Salmon Avocado Roll
Fresh salmon and avocado.
Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon.
Salmon Skin Roll
Smoked salmon skin, cucumber,unagi sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, drizzled with uangi sauce.
Smokey Bear Roll
Smoked salmon, unagi, avocado, topped with unagi sauce and Japanese mayo.
Spicy Negihamachi Roll
Spicy yellowtail with scallions.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Chopped salmon mixed with spicy sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Chopped tuna mixed with spicy sauce.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, masago, cucumber, avocado, topped with unagi sauce.
Sweet Potato Roll
Tempura fried sweet potato with unagi sauce on top.
The Vegan Roll
Mango, avocado, cucumber, with oishi sauce on top.
Tuna Avocado Roll
Fresh tuna and avocado.
Tuna Roll
Fresh tuna.
Unagi Roll
Bbq eel, cucumber, avocado, topped with unagi sauce.
Veggie Crunch Roll
Tempura fried asparagus, cucumber, avocado, crunchy crumbs and unagi sauce.
Volcano roll
Salmon, white fish, kanikama, topped with volcano sauce and broiled.
Signature Maki
Arigato Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, topped with fresh salmon , crunchy crumbs and spicy orange sacue on top.
Avalanche Roll
Shrimp tempura, cram cheese, spicy mayo wrapped in mozzarella cheese, baked, unagi sauce on top.
Chop Chop! Roll
Crab stick, cream cheese, deep fried, spicy salmon on top with unagi sauce.
Cowboy Bebop Roll
Fresh tuna, salmon, shrimp tempura, cucumber, wrapped in soy papepr, super white tuna on top with yakiniku sauce.
Genko Roll
Spicy Crab, shrimp tempura,avocado, super white tuna, jalapeno and sriracha on top.
Golden Gobi Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno, sweet potato tempura, soy paper, crunchy crumbs, golden tobiko, and spicy mayo on top.
Jumanji Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy salmon, spicy orange sauce.
Mexican Roll
Yellowtail, tuna, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, sririacha on top.
Panther Roll
Spicy tuna, cilantro, avocado, tobiko.
Reiko Roll
Fresh Salmon, mango, avocado with spicy mayo and tobiko on top.
Sumo Roll
Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, tempura fried, topped with wasabi mayo, spicy mayo and unagi sauce.
Symphony Roll
Fresh salmon, mango, cilnatro, jalapeno, cucumber, soy paper, side of chilly oil.
Temptunavo Roll
Shrimp tempura, fresh tuna, avocado, cucumber, unagi sauce and spicy mayo.
Viva Las Vegas Roll
Crab stick, cream cheese, deep fried, spicy tuna and wonton chips on top with uangi sauce.
White Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura, crunchy crumbs, white tuna and lime slices on top. side of ponzu sauce.
Nigiri 2 pieces (with rice)
Ebi Nigiri
Boiled Shrimp
Hamachi Nigiri
Yellowtail
Hamadai Nigiri
Red Snapper
Hotate Nigiri
Scallop
Ika Nigiri
Squid
Ikura Nigiri
Salmon Roe
Kanikama Nigiri
Crab Stick
Maguro Nigiri
Tuna
Masago Nigiri
Smelt Roe
Saba Nigiri
Mackeral
Sake Nigiri
Salmon
Shiro Maguro Nigiri
Super White Tuna
Smoked Sake Nigiri
Smoked Salmon
Suzuki Nigiri
Seabass
Tako Nigiri
Octopus
Tamago Nigiri
Sweet Egg Omelet
Tobiko Nigiri
Flying Fish Roe
Unagi Nigiri
Bbq Eel
Uzura Nigiri
Quil Egg
Sashimi 2 pieces (no rice)
Ebi Sashimi
Boiled Shrimp
Hamachi Sashimi
Yellowtail
Hamadai Sashimi
Red Snapper
Hotate Sashimi
Scallop
Ika Sashimi
Squid
Ikura Sashimi
Salmon Roe
Kanikama Sashimi
Crab Stick
Maguro Sashimi
Tuna
Masago Sashimi
Smelt Roe
Saba Sashimi
Mackeral
Sake Sashimi
Salmon
Shiro Maguro Sashimi
Super White Tuna
Smoked Sake Sashimi
Smoked Salmon
Suzuki Sashimi
Seabass
Tako Sashimi
Octopus
Tamago Sashimi
Sweet Egg Omelet
Tobiko Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe
Unagi Sashimi
Bbq Eel
Uzura Sashimi
Quil Egg
Dessert
Ice Cream Sandwich Strawberry
Fish shaped wafer with vanilla ice cream inside.
Mochi Ice cream
Ice cream wrapped in rice dough.
Green Tea Ice Cream
2 Scoops.
Vanilla Ice cream
2 Scoops.
Deep Fried Oreos with ice cream
With vanilla ice cream on top, chocolate syrup on top.
Deep Fried Oreos (with out ice cream)
Chocolate syrup on top.
Japanese Mushi Cake
Perfect combination of sponge cake and cheesecake. Light and fluffy topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.
Kids Menu
Bento Ponyo
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber roll, 2 pc. gyoza, white rice.
Bento Charmander
Grilled chicken in teriyaki sauce, cucumber roll, 2 pc. gyoza, white rice.
Miso Ramen Kids
Tofu, broccoli, ramen noodles, boiled egg, fish cake.
Kids Yakisoba
Thin noodles with teriyaki sauce and veggies.
Kids Udon
Thic noodles with teriyaki sauce and veggies.
Sauce
Chilly Oil
Creamy Ginger Sauce
Ginger Dressing
Mango Sauce
Sauce Ceviche
Sauce Tempura
Sauce Teriyaki
Sauce Unagi
Shishito Sauce
Spicy Ginger
Spicy Mayo
Spicy Orange Sauce
Wasabi Mayo
Yum Yum Sauce
9oz Ginger Dressing Jar
9oz Spicy Mayo Jar
9oz Yum Yum Jar
Beverage
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Fanta-Orange
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea (unsweetened)
Lemonade
Soda Water
Dr. Pepper (canned)
Cranberry Juice
Green Tea
Green Tea Mango
Green Tea Elderberry
Jazmin Tea
Decaf Green Tea
Iced Match Tea
Iced Matcha Lemonade
Kids Juice
La Croix Apricot
La Croix Passion Fruit
La Croix Peach-Pear
Ramune Grape
Ramune Melon
Ramune Orange
Ramune Original
Ramune Strawberry
Orange Juice
Gosling Ginger Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
477 S Weber Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60490