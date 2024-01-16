This restaurant does not have any images
Brookside Bodega
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Mexico City Soul food Restaurant nestled in-between Oakwood and Mordecai
1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119, Raleigh, NC 27604