Scratch Dumplings
Tsunami Roll
Spicy Salmon

STARTERS

Miso Soup

$5.00

tofu. wakame. scallion

Edamame

$5.00

Wakame Salad

$5.00

marinated seaweed

Avocado Balls

$10.00

spicy tuna. truffle mousse. sturgeon caviar

Ahi Tuna Crispy Rice

$12.00

crispy rice. spicy tuna. serrano pepper

Lobster Temaki

$18.00

butter-poached lobster. asparagus. cilantro aioli. Himalayan salt

Hamachi Carpaccio

$16.00

yellowtail. serrano pepper. yuzu ponzu

Sake Carpaccio

$14.00

salmon. crushed pepper. truffle soy

Kampachi Carpaccio

$18.00

amberjack. yuzu juice. olive oil. sea salt. lime zest

O Tartar

$16.00

spicy tuna tartare. mango. avocado. served with malanga chip

Otoro Spoons

$36.00

fatty tuna. uni. caviar. wasabi relish. truffle ponzu

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

mango salsa. yuzu ponzu

Poke Bowl

$16.00

mixed greens. rice. tuna. salmon. cherry tomato. avocado. cucumber. crispy onion. poke sauce

Uni Shots

$16.00

uni. quail egg. yuzu ponzu

Hand Rolls

$8.00

NIGIRI & SASHIMI

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)

$4.00

Amberjack (Kampachi)

$5.00

Sea Bream (Madai)

$6.00

Salmon (Sake)

$4.00

Tuna (Maguro)

$6.00

Fatty Tuna (Otoro)

$12.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$4.00

King Crab (Kani)

$9.00

Wagyu (A5 Wagyu)

$15.00

Eel (Unagi)

$4.00

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$11.00

Scallop (Hotate)

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi)

$7.00

Salmon Egg (Ikura)

$4.00

Sweet Egg (Tamago)

$4.00

SIGNATURE NIGIRI

Otoro & Truffles

$15.00

caviar. truffle soy

Yaki Wagyu

$18.00

house tare. garlic chip. crispy leek

Wagyu & Uni

$18.00

oba leaf

King Kani Signature

$14.00

king kani. house butter. yuzu salsa

Aburi Sake Toro

$8.00

soy brush. cilantro aioli. caviar.

Sake Zest

$7.00

yuzu ponzu. lime zest

Kampachi Zest

$7.00

yuzu ponzu. lime zest. rock salt

Scallops & Caviar

$8.00

zest. house tare. caviar

CHEF'S CHOICE

Chirashi Don

$27.00

10 pcs assorted sashimi with rice

Sushi Moriawase

$40.00

12 pcs nigiri

3-way Sashimi

$45.00

12 pcs cut sashimi

Sushi Sash

$50.00

6 pcs nigiri & 6 pcs sashimi

MAKI ROLLS

Alaskan Roll

$12.00

snow crab. avocado. masago

Spicy Avocado Roll

$10.00

cucumber. avocado. cilantro aioli

The Zen Roll [v]

$10.00

grilled shiitake mushroom. asparagus. cucumber. beet. daikon. cilantro aioli

Yummy Roll

$16.00

tuna. salmon. yellowtail. cream cheese. scallion. yuzu ponzu. flash fried

G14 Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna. spicy yellowtail. avocado. cream cheese. yum yum sauce. flash fried

Volcano Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna. cucumber. aburi tuna. sesame chili oil. cajun spice

Zuwakani Roll

$18.00

Alaskan snow crab. avocado. eel. smoked salmon. eel sauce

Prawn Tempura Roll

$15.00

shrimp tempura. cucumber. shrimp. avocado. tempura flake. eel sauce

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$11.00

tempura soft shell crab. asparagus. avocado. carrot. beet. daikon. cucumber

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

crab. cucumber. avocado. assorted fish

Tsunami Roll

$16.00

shrimp tempura. cucumber. avocado. spicy tuna. serrano pepper. tempura flake. eel sauce

Cucumber Skin Roll

$14.00

crab. tuna. salmon. avocado. sweet soy vinaigrette

Mt. Fuji Roll

$17.00

shrimp tempura. asparagus. cream cheese. baked seafood. yum yum sauce. scallion

Salmon Aburi Roll

$16.00

spicy salmon. avocado. aburi salmon. cilantro aioli. salmon egg

Crunchee Roll

$16.00

crab. tempura mix. tuna. yellowtail. avocado. eel sauce

Katana Roll

$16.00

spicy yellowtail. cucumber. aburi yellowtail. serrano pepper. cilantro aioli

Surf and Turf Roll

$28.00

shrimp tempura. asparagus. aburi wagyu beef. house tare. crispy leek

Kamikaze Crunch Roll

$16.00

crispy salmon skin. serrano pepper. cucumber. cilantro. yellowtail. eel sauce

Kani Crunch

$16.00

soy paper wrap. crab. truffle butter. vegan flake

Dancing Unagi

$18.00

snow crab. shrimp tempura. eel. avocado. eel sauce

California Roll

$8.00

JB roll

$9.00

salmon. avocado. cream cheese

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Spicy tuna

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Spicy salmon

HAKOZUSHI

Wagyu Hako

$30.00

Japanaese wagyu beef. shishito pepper. onion. house tare. crispy leek

Lobster Crunch Hako

$28.00

lobster. shrimp. masago. aioli. scallion. eel sauce

OMAKASE

Omakase

$100.00

*reservation required. sushi bar only. Omakase, which means "leave it up to you," is a traditional Japanese dining experience showcasing the Chef's choice of what to serve, using the freshest ingredients available.

STARTERS

Coconut Soup

$6.00

spicy and sour soup with mushroom and scallion

Crispy Brussels

$6.00

sea salt. Japanese spice. citrus soy

Scratch Dumplings

$10.00

vegetable. pan-seared. with citrus soy

Veggie Dumplings

$8.00

carrots, cabbage, celery, mushroom

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

yuzu chili salt. citrus soy

Tempura Asparagus

$8.00

with yum yum sauce

Tokyo Fries

$10.00

scallions. yuzu cilantro aioli. furikake. bonito flakes

Kani Rangoon

$10.00

crab meat. cream cheese. scallions. with signature sweet chili

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

shiitake mushroom. chestnut. scallion. crispy noodle

Tuna Pizza

$14.00

tomato. red onion. fried caper. drizzled with cilantro aioli and balsamic glaze. served on a slightly fried tortilla

Rock Shrimp

$14.00

tempura battered shrimp with spicy creamy sauce

Calamari Karaage

$14.00

sea salt. lemon. serrano pepper. yuzu aioli

Lobster Karaage

$20.00

lobster tail. truffle aioli. masago. scallion

Sakusaku Choy

$7.00

tempura fried bok choy with yuzu aioli

SALADS

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

with mixed greens. tomato. red onion. wasabi vinaigrette

Spicy Beef Salad

$14.00

grilled skirt steak. tomato. cilantro. scallion. cabbage. chili lime vinaigrette

Tako Sarada

$16.00

octopus. bell pepper. red onion. cilantro. cherry tomato

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens. choice of ginger or wasabi vinaigrette dressing

Butter Lettuce

$12.00

boston lettuce. candied walnuts. dried cranberreis. fiji apples. creamy Japanese dressing

Chef's Sexy Salad

$15.00

mixed greens. carrot. red onion. cucumber. edamame pod. strawberry. blueberry. tomato. pepita. red wine vinaigrette

STIR FRY | NOODLE

Curry Udon

$16.00

chicken katsu. bok choy. bamboo. mushroom. udon noodle. red curry

Bang Bang Noodles

$16.00

lo mein noodle. ground pork. bok choy. five spice sweet sauce. scallion. peanut

Pepper Steak

$18.00

marinated steak. red onion. green onion. served with Jasmine rice

Sweet Chili Karaage

$14.00

battered chicken tossed in house-made sweet chili. scallion. bell pepper. served with Jasmine rice

Otoro's Signature Fried Rice

$16.00+

house special fried rice. egg. onion. carrot. bell pepper

Shogun Noodle

$9.00+

lo mein noodle. egg. red onion. green onion. bell pepper. bean sprout

Pad Thai

$16.00

rice noodle. egg. bean sprout. scallion. peanut

Mama Ramen

$16.00

rich and creamy broth topped with chashu pork. enoki mushroom. bamboo shoot. corn. scallion. soft boiled egg

FISH | MEAT

Wasabi Steak Chimichurri

$32.00

fire-grilled ribeye steak. wasabi chimichurri. grilled asparagus. served with Jasmine rice

Crispy Duck

$32.00

citrus glaze duck. bell pepper. asparagus. onion. served with Jasmine rice

Ginger Scallion Sea Bass

$32.00

crispy sea bass. sweet soy ginger sauce. scallion. cilantro. served with Jasmine rice

A5 Wagyu Beef Toban-Yaki

$50.00

per 2 oz. highest quality Japanese cattle. red onion. shishito pepper. mushroom. truffle butter

Teriyaki Chicken

$21.00

teriayki glazed chicken. steamed broccoli. served with Jasmine rice

Miso Glazed Salmon

$25.00

grilled salmon. grilled asparagus. served with Jasmine rice

EXTRAS

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Fresh Grated Wasabi

$6.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Kim Chi Sauce

$2.00

Fries

$5.00

Miso Butter Corn

$6.00

DESSERTS

Pandan Creme Brulee

$10.00

with mixed berries

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

premium ice cream in sweet rice dough

Tempura Cheesecake

$10.00

deep fried cheesecake with whip cream & berries

Ube Tres Leches

$10.00Out of stock

ube sponge cake soaked in sweet milk mixture with whip cream & strawberries

KIDS MENU

Chicken Katsu & White Rice

$10.00

Chicken Katsu & Fries

$10.00

Kids Shogun Noodle

$9.00

Kids Fried Rice

$9.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
