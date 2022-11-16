- Home
- /
- Fort Lauderdale
- /
- Otoro
Otoro
No reviews yet
1447 S UNIVERSITY DRIVE
PLANTATION, FL 33324
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTERS
Miso Soup
tofu. wakame. scallion
Edamame
Wakame Salad
marinated seaweed
Avocado Balls
spicy tuna. truffle mousse. sturgeon caviar
Ahi Tuna Crispy Rice
crispy rice. spicy tuna. serrano pepper
Lobster Temaki
butter-poached lobster. asparagus. cilantro aioli. Himalayan salt
Hamachi Carpaccio
yellowtail. serrano pepper. yuzu ponzu
Sake Carpaccio
salmon. crushed pepper. truffle soy
Kampachi Carpaccio
amberjack. yuzu juice. olive oil. sea salt. lime zest
O Tartar
spicy tuna tartare. mango. avocado. served with malanga chip
Otoro Spoons
fatty tuna. uni. caviar. wasabi relish. truffle ponzu
Tuna Tataki
mango salsa. yuzu ponzu
Poke Bowl
mixed greens. rice. tuna. salmon. cherry tomato. avocado. cucumber. crispy onion. poke sauce
Uni Shots
uni. quail egg. yuzu ponzu
Hand Rolls
Avocado Balls (Copy)
spicy tuna. truffle mousse. sturgeon caviar
NIGIRI & SASHIMI
Yellow Tail (Hamachi)
Amberjack (Kampachi)
Sea Bream (Madai)
Salmon (Sake)
Tuna (Maguro)
Fatty Tuna (Otoro)
Shrimp (Ebi)
King Crab (Kani)
Wagyu (A5 Wagyu)
Eel (Unagi)
Sea Urchin (Uni)
Scallop (Hotate)
Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi)
Salmon Egg (Ikura)
Sweet Egg (Tamago)
SIGNATURE NIGIRI
Otoro & Truffles
caviar. truffle soy
Yaki Wagyu
house tare. garlic chip. crispy leek
Wagyu & Uni
oba leaf
King Kani Signature
king kani. house butter. yuzu salsa
Aburi Sake Toro
soy brush. cilantro aioli. caviar.
Sake Zest
yuzu ponzu. lime zest
Kampachi Zest
yuzu ponzu. lime zest. rock salt
Scallops & Caviar
zest. house tare. caviar
CHEF'S CHOICE
MAKI ROLLS
Alaskan Roll
snow crab. avocado. masago
Spicy Avocado Roll
cucumber. avocado. cilantro aioli
The Zen Roll [v]
grilled shiitake mushroom. asparagus. cucumber. beet. daikon. cilantro aioli
Yummy Roll
tuna. salmon. yellowtail. cream cheese. scallion. yuzu ponzu. flash fried
G14 Roll
spicy tuna. spicy yellowtail. avocado. cream cheese. yum yum sauce. flash fried
Volcano Roll
spicy tuna. cucumber. aburi tuna. sesame chili oil. cajun spice
Zuwakani Roll
Alaskan snow crab. avocado. eel. smoked salmon. eel sauce
Prawn Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura. cucumber. shrimp. avocado. tempura flake. eel sauce
Soft Shell Crab Roll
tempura soft shell crab. asparagus. avocado. carrot. beet. daikon. cucumber
Rainbow Roll
crab. cucumber. avocado. assorted fish
Tsunami Roll
shrimp tempura. cucumber. avocado. spicy tuna. serrano pepper. tempura flake. eel sauce
Cucumber Skin Roll
crab. tuna. salmon. avocado. sweet soy vinaigrette
Mt. Fuji Roll
shrimp tempura. asparagus. cream cheese. baked seafood. yum yum sauce. scallion
Salmon Aburi Roll
spicy salmon. avocado. aburi salmon. cilantro aioli. salmon egg
Crunchee Roll
crab. tempura mix. tuna. yellowtail. avocado. eel sauce
Katana Roll
spicy yellowtail. cucumber. aburi yellowtail. serrano pepper. cilantro aioli
Surf and Turf Roll
shrimp tempura. asparagus. aburi wagyu beef. house tare. crispy leek
Kamikaze Crunch Roll
crispy salmon skin. serrano pepper. cucumber. cilantro. yellowtail. eel sauce
Kani Crunch
soy paper wrap. crab. truffle butter. vegan flake
Dancing Unagi
snow crab. shrimp tempura. eel. avocado. eel sauce
California Roll
JB roll
salmon. avocado. cream cheese
Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna
Spicy Salmon
Spicy salmon
HAKOZUSHI
OMAKASE
STARTERS
Coconut Soup
spicy and sour soup with mushroom and scallion
Crispy Brussels
sea salt. Japanese spice. citrus soy
Scratch Dumplings
vegetable. pan-seared. with citrus soy
Veggie Dumplings
carrots, cabbage, celery, mushroom
Shishito Peppers
yuzu chili salt. citrus soy
Tempura Asparagus
with yum yum sauce
Tokyo Fries
scallions. yuzu cilantro aioli. furikake. bonito flakes
Kani Rangoon
crab meat. cream cheese. scallions. with signature sweet chili
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
shiitake mushroom. chestnut. scallion. crispy noodle
Tuna Pizza
tomato. red onion. fried caper. drizzled with cilantro aioli and balsamic glaze. served on a slightly fried tortilla
Rock Shrimp
tempura battered shrimp with spicy creamy sauce
Calamari Karaage
sea salt. lemon. serrano pepper. yuzu aioli
Lobster Karaage
lobster tail. truffle aioli. masago. scallion
Sakusaku Choy
tempura fried bok choy with yuzu aioli
SALADS
Grilled Octopus
with mixed greens. tomato. red onion. wasabi vinaigrette
Spicy Beef Salad
grilled skirt steak. tomato. cilantro. scallion. cabbage. chili lime vinaigrette
Tako Sarada
octopus. bell pepper. red onion. cilantro. cherry tomato
House Salad
mixed greens. choice of ginger or wasabi vinaigrette dressing
Butter Lettuce
boston lettuce. candied walnuts. dried cranberreis. fiji apples. creamy Japanese dressing
Chef's Sexy Salad
mixed greens. carrot. red onion. cucumber. edamame pod. strawberry. blueberry. tomato. pepita. red wine vinaigrette
STIR FRY | NOODLE
Curry Udon
chicken katsu. bok choy. bamboo. mushroom. udon noodle. red curry
Bang Bang Noodles
lo mein noodle. ground pork. bok choy. five spice sweet sauce. scallion. peanut
Pepper Steak
marinated steak. red onion. green onion. served with Jasmine rice
Sweet Chili Karaage
battered chicken tossed in house-made sweet chili. scallion. bell pepper. served with Jasmine rice
Otoro's Signature Fried Rice
house special fried rice. egg. onion. carrot. bell pepper
Shogun Noodle
lo mein noodle. egg. red onion. green onion. bell pepper. bean sprout
Pad Thai
rice noodle. egg. bean sprout. scallion. peanut
Mama Ramen
rich and creamy broth topped with chashu pork. enoki mushroom. bamboo shoot. corn. scallion. soft boiled egg
FISH | MEAT
Wasabi Steak Chimichurri
fire-grilled ribeye steak. wasabi chimichurri. grilled asparagus. served with Jasmine rice
Crispy Duck
citrus glaze duck. bell pepper. asparagus. onion. served with Jasmine rice
Ginger Scallion Sea Bass
crispy sea bass. sweet soy ginger sauce. scallion. cilantro. served with Jasmine rice
A5 Wagyu Beef Toban-Yaki
per 2 oz. highest quality Japanese cattle. red onion. shishito pepper. mushroom. truffle butter
Teriyaki Chicken
teriayki glazed chicken. steamed broccoli. served with Jasmine rice
Miso Glazed Salmon
grilled salmon. grilled asparagus. served with Jasmine rice
EXTRAS
DESSERTS
KIDS MENU
STARTERS
Miso Soup
tofu. wakame. scallion
Edamame
Wakame Salad
marinated seaweed
Avocado Balls
spicy tuna. truffle mousse. sturgeon caviar
Ahi Tuna Crispy Rice
crispy rice. spicy tuna. serrano pepper
Lobster Temaki
butter-poached lobster. asparagus. cilantro aioli. Himalayan salt
Hamachi Carpaccio
yellowtail. serrano pepper. yuzu ponzu
Sake Carpaccio
salmon. crushed pepper. truffle soy
Kampachi Carpaccio
amberjack. yuzu juice. olive oil. sea salt. lime zest
O Tartar
spicy tuna tartare. mango. avocado. served with malanga chip
Otoro Spoons
fatty tuna. uni. caviar. wasabi relish. truffle ponzu
Tuna Tataki
mango salsa. yuzu ponzu
Poke Bowl
mixed greens. rice. tuna. salmon. cherry tomato. avocado. cucumber. crispy onion. poke sauce
Uni Shots
uni. quail egg. yuzu ponzu
NIGIRI & SASHIMI
Yellow Tail (Hamachi)
Amberjack (Kampachi)
Sea Bream (Madai)
Salmon (Sake)
Tuna (Maguro)
Fatty Tuna (Otoro)
Shrimp (Ebi)
King Crab (Kani)
Wagyu (A5 Wagyu)
Eel (Unagi)
Sea Urchin (Uni)
Scallop (Hotate)
Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi)
Salmon Egg (Ikura)
Sweet Egg (Tamago)
SIGNATURE NIGIRI
Otoro & Truffles
caviar. truffle soy
Yaki Wagyu
house tare. garlic chip. crispy leek
Wagyu & Uni
oba leaf
King Kani Signature
king kani. house butter. yuzu salsa
Aburi Sake Toro
soy brush. cilantro aioli. caviar.
Sake Zest
yuzu ponzu. lime zest
Kampachi Zest
yuzu ponzu. lime zest. rock salt
Scallops & Caviar
zest. house tare. caviar
CHEF'S CHOICE
MAKI ROLLS
Alaskan Roll
snow crab. avocado. masago
Spicy Avocado Roll
cucumber. avocado. cilantro aioli
The Zen Roll [v]
grilled shiitake mushroom. asparagus. cucumber. beet. daikon. cilantro aioli
Yummy Roll
tuna. salmon. yellowtail. cream cheese. scallion. yuzu ponzu. flash fried
G14 Roll
spicy tuna. spicy yellowtail. avocado. cream cheese. yum yum sauce. flash fried
Volcano Roll
spicy tuna. cucumber. aburi tuna. sesame chili oil. cajun spice
Zuwakani Roll
Alaskan snow crab. avocado. eel. smoked salmon. eel sauce
Prawn Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura. cucumber. shrimp. avocado. tempura flake. eel sauce
Soft Shell Crab Roll
tempura soft shell crab. asparagus. avocado. carrot. beet. daikon. cucumber
Rainbow Roll
crab. cucumber. avocado. assorted fish
Tsunami Roll
shrimp tempura. cucumber. avocado. spicy tuna. serrano pepper. tempura flake. eel sauce
Cucumber Skin Roll
crab. tuna. salmon. avocado. sweet soy vinaigrette
Mt. Fuji Roll
shrimp tempura. asparagus. cream cheese. baked seafood. yum yum sauce. scallion
Salmon Aburi Roll
spicy salmon. avocado. aburi salmon. cilantro aioli. salmon egg
Crunchee Roll
crab. tempura mix. tuna. yellowtail. avocado. eel sauce
Katana Roll
spicy yellowtail. cucumber. aburi yellowtail. serrano pepper. cilantro aioli
Surf and Turf Roll
shrimp tempura. asparagus. aburi wagyu beef. house tare. crispy leek
Kamikaze Crunch Roll
crispy salmon skin. serrano pepper. cucumber. cilantro. yellowtail. eel sauce
Kani Crunch
soy paper wrap. crab. truffle butter. vegan flake
Dancing Unagi
snow crab. shrimp tempura. eel. avocado. eel sauce
HAKOZUSHI
OMAKASE
STARTERS
Coconut Soup
spicy and sour soup with mushroom and scallion
Crispy Brussels
sea salt. Japanese spice. citrus soy
Scratch Dumplings
vegetable. pan-seared. with citrus soy
Veggie Dumplings
carrots, cabbage, celery, mushroom
Shishito Peppers
yuzu chili salt. citrus soy
Tempura Asparagus
with yum yum sauce
Tokyo Fries
scallions. yuzu cilantro aioli. furikake. bonito flakes
Kani Rangoon
crab meat. cream cheese. scallions. with signature sweet chili
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
shiitake mushroom. chestnut. scallion. crispy noodle
Tuna Pizza
tomato. red onion. fried caper. drizzled with cilantro aioli and balsamic glaze. served on a slightly fried tortilla
Rock Shrimp
tempura battered shrimp with spicy creamy sauce
Calamari Karaage
sea salt. lemon. serrano pepper. yuzu aioli
Lobster Karaage
lobster tail. truffle aioli. masago. scallion
Sakusaku Choy
tempura fried bok choy with yuzu aioli
SALADS
Grilled Octopus
with mixed greens. tomato. red onion. wasabi vinaigrette
Spicy Beef Salad
grilled skirt steak. tomato. cilantro. scallion. cabbage. chili lime vinaigrette
Tako Sarada
octopus. bell pepper. red onion. cilantro. cherry tomato
House Salad
mixed greens. choice of ginger or wasabi vinaigrette dressing
Butter Lettuce
boston lettuce. candied walnuts. dried cranberreis. fiji apples. creamy Japanese dressing
Chef's Sexy Salad
mixed greens. carrot. red onion. cucumber. edamame pod. strawberry. blueberry. tomato. pepita. red wine vinaigrette
STIR FRY | NOODLE
Curry Udon
chicken katsu. bok choy. bamboo. mushroom. udon noodle. red curry
Bang Bang Noodles
lo mein noodle. ground pork. bok choy. five spice sweet sauce. scallion. peanut
Pepper Steak
marinated steak. red onion. green onion. served with Jasmine rice
Sweet Chili Karaage
battered chicken tossed in house-made sweet chili. scallion. bell pepper. served with Jasmine rice
Otoro's Signature Fried Rice
house special fried rice. egg. onion. carrot. bell pepper
Shogun Noodle
lo mein noodle. egg. red onion. green onion. bell pepper. bean sprout
Pad Thai
rice noodle. egg. bean sprout. scallion. peanut
Mama Ramen
rich and creamy broth topped with chashu pork. enoki mushroom. bamboo shoot. corn. scallion. soft boiled egg
FISH | MEAT
Wasabi Steak Chimichurri
fire-grilled ribeye steak. wasabi chimichurri. grilled asparagus. served with Jasmine rice
Crispy Duck
citrus glaze duck. bell pepper. asparagus. onion. served with Jasmine rice
Ginger Scallion Sea Bass
crispy sea bass. sweet soy ginger sauce. scallion. cilantro. served with Jasmine rice
A5 Wagyu Beef Toban-Yaki
per 2 oz. highest quality Japanese cattle. red onion. shishito pepper. mushroom. truffle butter
Teriyaki Chicken
teriayki glazed chicken. steamed broccoli. served with Jasmine rice
Miso Glazed Salmon
grilled salmon. grilled asparagus. served with Jasmine rice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Sushi & Scratch Asian Kitchen
1447 S UNIVERSITY DRIVE, PLANTATION, FL 33324