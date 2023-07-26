Popular Items

Sushi Menu

STARTERS

Miso Soup

$5.00

tofu. wakame. scallion

Edamame

$5.00

Wakame Salad

$7.00

marinated seaweed

Avocado Balls

$12.00

spicy tuna. truffle mousse. sturgeon caviar

Ahi Tuna Crispy Rice

$14.00

crispy rice. spicy tuna. serrano pepper

Lobster Temaki

$18.00

butter-poached lobster. asparagus. cilantro aioli. Himalayan salt

Hamachi Carpaccio

$16.00

yellowtail. serrano pepper. yuzu ponzu

Sake Carpaccio

$14.00

salmon. crushed pepper. truffle soy

Kampachi Carpaccio

$18.00

amberjack. yuzu juice. olive oil. sea salt. lime zest

O Tartar

$16.00

spicy tuna tartare. mango. avocado. served with malanga chip

Otoro Spoons

$36.00

fatty tuna. uni. caviar. wasabi relish. truffle ponzu

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

mango salsa. yuzu ponzu

Poke Bowl

$16.00

mixed greens. rice. tuna. salmon. cherry tomato. avocado. cucumber. crispy onion. poke sauce

Hand Rolls

$8.00

NIGIRI & SASHIMI

Yellow Tail (Hamachi)

$4.00

Amberjack (Kampachi)

$5.00

Sea Bream (Madai)

$6.00

Salmon (Sake)

$4.00

Tuna (Maguro)

$6.00

Fatty Tuna (Otoro)

$12.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$4.00

King Crab (Kani)

$10.00

Wagyu (A5 Wagyu)

$15.00

Eel (Unagi)

$4.00

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$11.00

Scallop (Hotate)

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi)

$7.00

Salmon Egg (Ikura)

$4.00

Sweet Egg (Tamago)

$4.00

SIGNATURE NIGIRI

Otoro & Truffles

$15.00

caviar. truffle soy

Yaki Wagyu

$18.00

house tare. garlic chip. crispy leek

Wagyu & Uni

$18.00

oba leaf

King Kani Signature

$14.00

king kani. house butter. yuzu salsa

Aburi Sake Toro

$8.00

soy brush. cilantro aioli. caviar.

Sake Zest

$7.00

yuzu ponzu. lime zest

Kampachi Zest

$7.00

yuzu ponzu. lime zest. rock salt

Scallops & Caviar

$8.00

zest. house tare. caviar

CHEF'S CHOICE

Chirashi Don

$27.00

10 pcs assorted sashimi with rice

Sushi Moriawase

$40.00

12 pcs nigiri

3-way Sashimi

$45.00

12 pcs cut sashimi

Sushi Sash

$50.00

6 pcs nigiri & 6 pcs sashimi

MAKI ROLLS

Alaskan Roll

$12.00

snow crab. avocado. masago

Spicy Avocado Roll [v]

$10.00

cucumber. avocado. cilantro aioli

The Zen Roll [v]

$10.00

grilled shiitake mushroom. asparagus. cucumber. beet. daikon. cilantro aioli

Yummy Roll

$16.00

tuna. salmon. yellowtail. cream cheese. scallion. yuzu ponzu. flash fried

G14 Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna. spicy yellowtail. avocado. cream cheese. yum yum sauce. flash fried

Volcano Roll

$17.00

spicy tuna. cucumber. aburi tuna. sesame chili oil. cajun spice

Zuwakani Roll

$17.00

Alaskan snow crab. avocado. eel. smoked salmon. eel sauce

Prawn Tempura Roll

$15.00

shrimp tempura. cucumber. shrimp. avocado. tempura flake. eel sauce

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$11.00

tempura soft shell crab. asparagus. avocado. carrot. beet. daikon. cucumber

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

crab. cucumber. avocado. assorted fish

Tsunami Roll

$17.00

shrimp tempura. cucumber. avocado. spicy tuna. serrano pepper. tempura flake. eel sauce

Cucumber Skin Roll

$14.00

crab. tuna. salmon. avocado. sweet soy vinaigrette

Mt. Fuji Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura. asparagus. cream cheese. baked seafood. yum yum sauce. scallion

Salmon Aburi Roll

$17.00

spicy salmon. avocado. aburi salmon. cilantro aioli. salmon egg

Crunchee Roll

$16.00

crab. tempura mix. tuna. yellowtail. avocado. eel sauce

Katana Roll

$17.00

spicy yellowtail. cucumber. aburi yellowtail. serrano pepper. cilantro aioli

Surf and Turf Roll

$28.00

shrimp tempura. asparagus. aburi wagyu beef. house tare. crispy leek

Kamikaze Crunch Roll

$16.00

crispy salmon skin. serrano pepper. cucumber. cilantro. yellowtail. eel sauce

Kani Crunch

$16.00

soy paper wrap. crab. truffle butter. vegan flake

Dancing Unagi

$18.00

snow crab. shrimp tempura. eel. avocado. eel sauce

California Roll

$10.00

JB roll

$9.00

salmon. avocado. cream cheese

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Spicy tuna

Spicy Salmon

$10.00

Spicy salmon

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

HAKOZUSHI

Wagyu Hako

$30.00

Japanaese wagyu beef. shishito pepper. onion. house tare. crispy leek

Lobster Crunch Hako

$28.00

lobster. shrimp. masago. aioli. scallion. eel sauce

Kitchen Menu

STARTERS

Coconut Soup

$6.00

spicy and sour soup with mushroom and scallion

Crispy Brussels [v]

$6.00

sea salt. Japanese spice. citrus soy

Scratch Dumplings

$10.00

vegetable. pan-seared. with citrus soy

Veggie Dumplings [v]

$10.00

carrots, cabbage, celery, mushroom

Shishito Peppers [v]

$8.00

yuzu chili salt. citrus soy

Tempura Asparagus [v]

$11.00

with yum yum sauce

Tokyo Fries

$10.00

scallions. yuzu cilantro aioli. furikake. bonito flakes

Kani Rangoon

$10.00

crab meat. cream cheese. scallions. with signature sweet chili

Rock Shrimp

$15.00

tempura battered shrimp with spicy creamy sauce

Calamari Karaage

$14.00

sea salt. lemon. serrano pepper. yuzu aioli

Lobster Karaage

$20.00

lobster tail. truffle aioli. masago. scallion

SALADS

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

with mixed greens. tomato. red onion. wasabi vinaigrette

Spicy Beef Salad

$14.00

grilled skirt steak. tomato. cilantro. scallion. cabbage. chili lime vinaigrette

House Salad [v]

$8.00

mixed greens. choice of ginger or wasabi vinaigrette dressing

Sunomono Salad

$12.00

cucumber. radish. ebi. kani. nori salad. citrus vinaigrette

STIR FRY | NOODLE

Curry Udon

$16.00

chicken katsu. bok choy. bamboo. mushroom. udon noodle. red curry

Bang Bang Noodles

$16.00

lo mein noodle. ground pork. bok choy. five spice sweet sauce. scallion. peanut

Pepper Steak

$18.00

marinated steak. red onion. green onion. served with Jasmine rice

Sweet Chili Karaage

$14.00

battered chicken tossed in house-made sweet chili. scallion. bell pepper. served with Jasmine rice

Otoro's Signature Fried Rice

$17.00

house special fried rice. egg. onion. carrot. bell pepper

Shogun Noodle

$17.00

lo mein noodle. egg. red onion. green onion. bell pepper. bean sprout

Pad Thai

$16.00

rice noodle. egg. bean sprout. scallion. peanut

FISH | MEAT

Wasabi Steak Chimichurri

$32.00

fire-grilled ribeye steak. wasabi chimichurri. grilled asparagus. served with Jasmine rice

Crispy Duck

$32.00

citrus glaze duck. bell pepper. asparagus. onion. served with Jasmine rice

Teriyaki Chicken

$21.00

teriayki glazed chicken. steamed broccoli. served with Jasmine rice

Miso Glazed Salmon

$25.00

grilled salmon. grilled asparagus. served with Jasmine rice

Whole sizzling snapper

$30.00

red curry. bell pepper. onion. bok choy. served with Jasmine rice

Braised short rib

$25.00

3-hour house soy marinade beef short rib. sweet potato puree. sauteed spinach

EXTRAS

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Fresh Grated Wasabi

$6.00

Sriracha

$2.00

Kim Chi Sauce

$2.00

Fries

$5.00

Miso Butter Corn

$6.00

Spicy mayo

$2.00

Eel sauce

$2.00

Ponzu Sauce

$2.00

DESSERTS

Tempura Cheesecake

$10.00

deep fried cheesecake with whip cream & berries

KIDS MENU

Chicken Katsu

$10.00

Kids Avocado Roll

$6.00

Kids Katsu Roll

$8.00

Kids Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Bar Menu

Cocktails

BLUE SORA

$12.00

HANA BLOSSOM

$12.00

DRAGONTINI

$12.00

YUZU LEMON DROP

$12.00

LYCHEE MARTINI

$12.00

WHITE PEACH SANGRIA

$12.00

YUZU MULE

$12.00

SPICY SAKE MULE

$12.00

TOKYO MOJITO

$12.00

SUNKISSED

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Beer

SAPPORO PREMIUM

$8.00

KIRIN ICHIBAN

$8.00

COEDO RURI

$8.00

FUNKY BUDDHA HOP GUN IPA

$7.00

ASAHI 21 OZ

$14.00

KAWABA

$10.00

KIRIN ICHIBAN LIGHT

$6.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

Asahi 11.2 oz

$8.50

2 Baeren for $12

$12.00

Wine

HOUSE WINE-PINOT NOIR, MERLOT, CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.00

PINOT NOIR, CLINE

$10.00+

PINOT NOIR, MEIOMI

$12.00+

PINOT NOIR, LA CREMA

$52.00

PINOT NOIR, KING ESTATE

$56.00

MALBEC, TERRAZAS RESERVA

$10.00+

MERLOT, BENZIGER

$10.00+

MERLOT, J LOHR

$12.00+

RED BLEND, FREAKSHOW

$10.00+

RED BLEND, LYETH

$10.00+

RED BLEND, PESSIMIST

$12.00+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, SKYSIDE

$12.00+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, J LOHR

$45.00+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, THE CRITIC

$14.00+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, AUSTIN HOPE

$60.00

ESTATEBLEND, QUINTESSA

$250.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, POST AND BEAM

$90.00+

HOUSE WINE-SAUVIGNON BLANC, PINOT GRIGIO, CHARDONNAY

$8.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC, 13 CELSIUS

$10.00+

SAUVIGNON BLANC, CLOUDY BAY

$14.00+

SAUVIGNON BLANC, ILLUMINATION

$75.00

PINOT GRIGIO, SANTA MARGHERITA

$12.00+

CHARDONNAY, CHLOE

$10.00+

CHARDONNAY, RUTHERFORD RANCH

$12.00+

CHARDONNAY, NEWTON UNFILTERED

$52.00

CHARDONNAY, CAKEBREAD

$62.00

CHARDONNAY, FLOWERS

$85.00

ROSE, WHISPERING ANGEL "THE PALM"

$10.00+

ROSE, SKINNY PROSECCO ZERO

$12.00+

SKINNY PROSECCO ZERO

$12.00+

CHANDON BRUT, NAPA (SPLIT)

$10.00

CHANDON GARDEN SPRITZ, MENDOZA (SPLIT) SERVED OVER ICE

$10.00

VEUVE CLICQUOT, BRUT

$100.00

PROSECCO, MASCHIO, ITALY (SPLIT)

$8.00

SPARKLING ROSE, DA LUCA

$8.00+

MOSCATO D'ASTI, RISATA

$8.00+

New Years Yellow Label

$80.00

Moet New Years

$130.00

Bottle Hakutsuru Umeshu Plum 720 ML

$36.00

Glass Hakutsuru Umeshu Plum

$12.00

Hanagoi Umeshu Plum 500ML

$40.00

Sake

"ENDLESS SUMMER" 720 ML

$9.00+

"SHARED PROMISE" 300ML

$29.00

SOTO PREMIUM 720 ML

$40.00+

"CHRYSANTHEMUM" 720 ML

$10.00+

"1000 DREAMS" 300 ML

$30.00

SAKE BABY 300 ML

$25.00

"DEMON SLAYER" 720ML

$13.00+

"MODERN" 300ML

$36.00

SHO CHIKU BAI "REI"

$21.00

SOTO SUPER PREMIUM 300ML

$40.00

SOTO SUPER PREMIUM 720 ML

$80.00+

TOZAI SNOW MAIDEN 720ML

$8.00+

"SNOW BEAUTY" 300ML

$19.00

SAYURI "LITTLE LILY" 300ML

$19.00

YUKI LYCHEE NIGORI 375ML

$20.00

HANA AWAKA WHITE PEACH SPARKLING SAKE "MOMO" 250ML

$21.00

HANA AWAKA SPRING FLOWER SPARKLING SAKE 250ML

$21.00

HANA "WHITE PEACH" SAKE 375ML

$20.00

HANA "LYCHEE" SAKE 375ML

$20.00

HOUSE SAKE (HOT) 4 OZ

$6.00

HOUSE SAKE (HOT) 8 OZ

$9.00

SAKE BOMB

$8.00

SAKE FLIGHTS (JUNMAI, NIGORI, FLAVORED, SPARKLING)

$16.00

NA Beverages

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

GINGER ALE

$3.50

HI-C FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$3.50

ACQUA PANNA (STILL)

$6.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$6.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

GREEN TEA

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

THAI TEA

$5.00

RAMUNE

$5.00

MOCKTAILS

$10.00

JUICE

$3.00

Single Expresso Shot

$4.00

Double Expresso Shot

$7.00

Cappuccino

$6.50

Japanese Cold Brew

$5.50

Wine Specials

Michelle Miscato

$9.00+

Three Finger Cabernet

$12.00+

Stoneleigh Sauv Blanc

$13.00+