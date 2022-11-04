A map showing the location of Ototo 1360 Allison AvenueView gallery

Ototo 1360 Allison Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1360 Allison Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sake

aizu chujou

$11.00+

akabu hiyaoroshi

$16.00+

akitabare suirakuten

$23.00+

amabuki ichigo

$13.00+

azuma ichi junmai

$12.00+

banshu ikkon 'chokara'

$15.00+

bijofu tbj

$11.00+

bunraku aya

$35.00

denshin natsu nama

$14.00+

denshu

$14.00+

gunma izumi yamahai

$12.00+

hakkaisan yukimuro

$21.00+

hakurakusei tbj

$12.00+

hanagaki kimoto

$17.00+

hanatomoe mizumoto

$14.00+

heiwa shuzo hiyaoroshi

$16.00+

heiwa shuzo KID jdg

$16.00+

heiwa shuzo muryozan

$150.00

heiwa shuzo natsu no shippu

$16.00+

heiwa shuzo nigori

$14.00+

hojo biden yamahai

$13.00+

iki na onna

$18.00+

isojiman omachi

$20.00+

kaiun junmai ginjo

$13.00+

kame izumi

$15.00+

kanbara ancient treasure

$19.00

kawatsuru olive

$15.00+

kaze no mori

$16.00+

kaze no mori alpha 3

$16.00+

kodama tenko

$25.00+

koshi no kanbai tokusen

$16.00+

masumi okuden 300ml

$30.00

matsu no tsukasa azolla 50

$20.00+

naba shoten

$15.00+

niwa no uguisu

$11.00+

oka kura bermutto

$13.00

oze x rose

$15.00+

sawanoi tokyo kurabito

$16.00+

sawaya matsumoto omachi

$15.00+

sempuku shinriki

$17.00+

shibata nigori

$14.00+

shibata yuzu

$12.00

shichida natsujun

$16.00+

shichida umakuchi yamahai

$18.00+

shishi no sato 'chokara'

$12.00+

tae no hana hanabusa

$17.00+

tamagawa ice breaker

$17.00+

tensei 'song of the sea'

$15.00+

terada honke shizen no manma

$18.00+

tobiroku

$33.00

tobiroku 300ml

$33.00

uehara furosen wataribune

$15.00+

uonuma nojun

$11.00+

warm heiwa shuzo KID cup

$18.00

warm tamagawa red label

$18.00+

yokikana

$15.00+

yoshinotsugi taruzake

$11.00+

yuzu omoi

$15.00

nagurayama nigori

$14.00+

tedorigawa u-nique yamahai

$15.00+

shiokawa cowboy yamahai

$15.00+

sake school

$25.00

tedorigawa 'kinka'

$17.00+

atago no matsu honjozo

$11.00+

wan cup

$12.00

koshi no kanbai 'sai'

$14.00+

bambi cup

$12.00

kaika sanomaru cup

$12.00

fukucho forgotten fortune

$14.00+

night swim

$8.00

akitabare koshiki junzukuri

$12.00+

aki shika omachi 720ml

$19.00+

murai sugidama

$10.00+

hakuto junmai

$15.00+

izumo fuji

$12.00+

fukucho seaside

$55.00

mukai shuzo ine mankai

$20.00

aki shika okushika

$23.00+

tae no hana 'challenge 90'

$14.00+

eiko fuji 'honkara'

$11.00+

boucho-tsuru junmai

$16.00+

fukuju 'green'

$13.00+

seikyo omachi nama

$16.00+

hakugyokko yamahai nama 1.8L

$16.00+

harada junmai daiginjo

$19.00+

yoshinogawa gokujo

$12.00+

Sake Dine-In

amabuki himawari

$14.00+

bijofu

$11.00+

chikurin

$15.00+

hakurakusei jg

$15.00+

heiwa shuzo tsuru-ume suppai

$16.00

heiwa shuzo natsu no shippu

$16.00+

kamo izumi nigori 900ml

$15.00+

kamonishiki nifudazake

$15.00+

mana 1751

$15.00+

mantensei kinoko

$15.00+

nanbu bijin shinpaku

$17.00+

sempuku shinriki

$17.00+

senkin omachi modern

$13.00+

taka tbj

$15.00+

tamagawa time machine

$18.00

tamagawa ice breaker

$17.00+

tedorigawa iki na onna

$18.00+

tenmei jg

$14.00+

uehara shuzo usunigori

$15.00+

warm yuki no bosha

$22.00+

warm tamagawa kinsho

$24.00+

yuho eternal embers

$12.00+

warm shichi hon yari junmai

$18.00+

hojun yuzu sake

$15.00+

seiden omachi jdg

$14.00+

takenotsuyu 'hakurosuishu' jg muroka nama genshu

$15.00+

nagurayama yokikana jg

$15.00+

tengumai yamahai junmai

$10.00+

gozenshu nigori

$15.00+

fuku chitose yamahai jg

$14.00+

gikyo jg

$17.00+

akabu jg

$17.00+

miyoshino jozo taruzake

$16.00

kamo izumi nigori 500ml

$17.00+

shiokawa nopa junmai

$15.00+

yoshinogawa winter warrior jg

$11.00+

aki shika omachi 1.8L

$16.00+

kidoizumi AFS quintessence yamahai nama

$30.00

naohiko noguchi honjozo nama genshu

$17.00+

kamonishiki jdg nama

$15.00+

shichida umakuchi yamahai nama

mantensei junmai ginjo

$14.00+

harada 80 junmai

$11.00+

brooklyn kura jg nama

$18.00+

nagurayama nigori ginjo

$14.00+

warm kinpou shizenshu kanatsurae junmai

$18.00+

takacho bodaimoto

$15.00+

heiwa shuzo omachi

$17.00+

dewazakura oka ginjo 1.8L

$14.00+

amabuki gin no kurenai

$13.00+

soma no tengu jg nama

$16.00+

oze no yukidoke junmai

$14.00+

daina junmai 1.8L

$11.00+

warm yuho junmai

$18.00+

masumi hiyaoroshi yamahai jg

$16.00+

OTOTO Shochu

beni otomoe

$10.00

hakuten hozan

$12.00

hama no imota

$12.00

hitotsubu no mugi

$10.00

ikkomon

$12.00

kiccho hozan

$12.00

kura no shikon

$12.00

lento

$10.00

tomi no hozan

$12.00

OTOTO Umeshu

ippongi spicy umeshu

$11.00+

kagatsuru umeshu

$13.00

kozaemon umeshu

$16.00

nanbu bijin mutoh umeshu

$15.00

tsuru-ume lemon

$16.00

tsuru-ume mikan

$16.00

tsuru-ume suppai

$16.00

kamo izumi umelicious

$15.00

OTOTO Food

oysters

$18.00+Out of stock

hamachi sashimi

$25.00Out of stock

tai crudo

$18.00

kanpachi sashimi

$23.00

otoro sashimi

$30.00Out of stock

daikon salad

$12.00

potato salad

$8.00

shaki shaki salad

$11.00

green bean goma-ae

$12.00

buta shumai

$13.00Out of stock

one piece shumai

$3.25

kabocha tempura

$12.00

crispy tofu

$10.00

soft shell shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

kara-age

$13.00

chicken katsu sando

$13.00

filet o fish

$14.00Out of stock

mos burger

$14.00

tori yakiniku

$15.00

buta kakuni

$15.00Out of stock

okonomiyaki

$14.00

Test Description

hiyashi chuka

$15.00

side rice

$3.00

hojicha parfait

$12.00

melona

$14.00Out of stock

peaches and cream

$12.00Out of stock

soft serve

$8.00

cake slicing fee

$3.00

sansho olives

$6.00Out of stock

lobster roll

$25.00Out of stock

maguro yukke

$18.00Out of stock

kinpira

$9.00

kare udon

$14.00

motsu nabe

$19.00

OTOTO Retail & Subscription

t-shirt

$35.00

sweatshirt

$50.00

sake club

$58.00

OTOTO Beer

coedo marihana

$11.00Out of stock

echigo koshihikari

$12.00

echigo koshihikari weizen wheat

$8.00Out of stock

hitachino pirika

$12.00Out of stock

hitachino red rice

$12.00

hitachino white ale

$12.00

orion lager

$6.00

sorry umami IPA

$11.00

sorry yuzu sea salt ale

$11.00Out of stock

wednesdays cat

$11.00

yona yona pale ale

$11.00

yoho tokyo porter

$12.00

hitachino saison farmhouse ale

$13.00

hitachino nipponia pilsner

$13.00

OTOTO Wine

ott am berg glass

$16.00+

ott am berg bottle

$64.00

donati frizzante bottle

$56.00

rabasco rosato bottle

$65.00

bengoetxe txakolina

$16.00+

domaine ozil barry

$16.00+

athletes du vin vdf

$15.00+

NA Beverages

Pellegrino

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Zero proof

$15.00

Event Retail Sake

event akitabare

$32.00

event kamoizumi daiginjo

$36.00

event kokuryu

$48.00

event seitoku

$35.00

event nagurayama yokikana

$44.00

event fukucho seaside

$32.00

event mantensei kinoko

$40.00

event kawatsuru olive

$43.00

event shiokawa nopa

$41.00

event tozai umeshu

$25.00

event izumo fuji

$32.00

event fuku chitose

$37.00

event seikyo nama

$48.00

event hakuto

$40.00

event eiko fuji

$29.00

event chikurin

$44.00

event yoshinogawa gokujo

$30.00

event murai sugidama

$23.00

event yoshinogawa winter warrior

$25.00

event hakurakusei

$36.00

event kamonishiki

$40.00

event sawaya shuhari omachi

$43.00

event gikyo

$48.00

event bijofu

$56.00

event kuroushi

$48.00

event fukuju

$36.00

event suehiro

$36.00

event gozenshu

$42.00

event bouchotsuru

$48.00

event harada

$56.00

event akishika omachi

$53.00

event akishika okushika

$63.00

event hanatomoe mizumoto

$42.00

event hanatomoe usu-nigori

$42.00

event tarumaru

$43.00

event ine mankai

$56.00

event heiwa hiyaoroshi

$43.00

event hakugyokko

$50.00

event tsuru-ume mikan

$50.00

event akabu

$54.00

event kuheiji

$110.00

event hakurosuishu

$52.00

event sawtelle clear skies

$25.00

World Sake Day Tasting

$65.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1360 Allison Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Button Mash - 1391 W Sunset Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1391 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Burgerlords - Chinatown
orange star4.0 • 844
943 N Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Pearl River Deli - 935 Mei Ling Way
orange starNo Reviews
935 Mei Ling Way Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Today Starts Here
orange starNo Reviews
934 N hill St. Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Canyon Coffee - Echo Park - 1559 Echo Park Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1559 Echo Park Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Grá Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1524 Pizarro Street Echo Park LA, CA 90026
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston