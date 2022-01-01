Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ototo Den 1501 S. Pearl St.

review star

No reviews yet

1501 S Pearl st

Denver, CO 80210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Spicy Tuna
Tonkotsu Ramen
Nikuman

Chef's Specials

Grilled Amberjack Kama

Grilled Amberjack Kama

$15.00

Amberjack collar seasoned simply with salt and pepper. Grilled and served with traditional ponzu sauce.

Grilled Hamachi Kama

Grilled Hamachi Kama

$16.00Out of stock

Yellowtail collar seasoned simply with salt and pepper. Grilled and served with traditional ponzu sauce.

Cake cutting fee per slice

$1.50

Onigiri set

$8.00

Negitoro Roll

$16.00

Dessert

Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$7.00

Matcha Tiramisu

$7.00
Chocolate mousse cake

Chocolate mousse cake

$7.00

Grill & Steam & Fry

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00
Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.00
Nikuman

Nikuman

$8.00

steamed savory pork bun served with citrus soy ponzu and hot mustard

Tori-Kara-Age

Tori-Kara-Age

$12.00

Japanese style deep fried chicken thighs served with spicy aioli

Korokke

$5.00

panko crusted and deep-fried potato croquette served with tonkatsu sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$6.00

5 fried, octopus dumplings served with pickled ginger

Nasumiso

Nasumiso

$7.00

Japanese eggplant flash fried and tossed in a honey sesame miso glaze

Aji-Fry

$5.00

panko crusted and deep fried Spanish mackerel, served with tonkatsu and house made tartar sauce

Ebi-Fry

$6.00

panko crusted and deep fried tiger shrimp served with tonkatsu and house made tartar sauce (2pc)

Spicy Shrimp wonton

$8.00

6 shrimp wontons served with spicy chili oil

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

served with spicy miso sauce

Santen-mori

$9.00

Vegetable trio of: Nasumiso, kinpira & hijiki

Hotate Bacon

Hotate Bacon

$12.00

(2) bacon wrapped scallop skewers

Black Cod Miso

Black Cod Miso

$16.00Out of stock

Deep, rich, Alaskan Black cod marinated and grilled with a yuzu & miso soy glaze

Ika-Yaki

Ika-Yaki

$16.00

Grilled and sliced whole squid

Grilled Wagyu Beef

$22.00

Wagyu ribeye sous vide then grilled. Served sliced with a citrus teriyaki

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

(5pc) Pork and cabbage pan seared dumplings served with a spicy sesame oil vinaigrette

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Flash fried and tossed in truffle oil, yuzu salt, and pecans. Topped with fresh grapefruit and orange.

Raw bar

Hamachi Jalapeno

Hamachi Jalapeno

$16.00

6 pieces of Southern Japanese Hamachi dressed in Yuzu Soy and a touch of garlic paste, then topped with thinly sliced jalapeno

Maguro Ginger

Maguro Ginger

$18.00

6 pieces of sliced Tuna Akami dressed in a house made Myoga Ginger Sauce. Garnished with wasabi, myoga ginger, and marinated shitake mushrooms

Crispy Spicy Tuna

Crispy Spicy Tuna

$12.00

6 pieces of tempura fried, crunchy sushi rice topped with lightly spiced tuna tartar, thinly sliced jalapeno, and tobiko. Finished with a sweet eel sauce.

New Style Salmon

New Style Salmon

$16.00

6 pieces of Scottish King Salmon lightly seared with sizzling hot sesame-olive oil that has been infused with garlic, chives, cilantro, and julienned ginger. Finished with a yuzu soy

Sashimi Mori-Awase

Sashimi Mori-Awase

$20.00

Translates to ‘sashimi combination platter.' (8 piece)

Nigiri assortment

Nigiri assortment

$35.00

A 7-piece assortment selected and prepared to order by our chef. Blue Fin Tuna Hokkaido Hotate Black Snapper Mackerel Aburi Scottish Salmon Foie Gras Patagonian Shrimp (No substitutions)

Salad

House Salad

$6.00

served with a creamy tofu dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Duck Salad

$12.00

Duck breast with creamy sesame dressing

Soup, Noodles, and Rice

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

48 hour house made Tonkotsu broth with roasted pork belly

Buta-kimchi Ramen

Buta-kimchi Ramen

$15.00

Spicy pork miso broth with sauteed pork belly and kimchi

Spicy Chicken Ramen

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$15.00

Spicy chicken miso broth topped with chicken karaage

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$13.00

36 hour slow simmered, house made vegetable broth topped with mixed vegetables (not vegan)

Miso Soup

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Kids Ramen

$6.00

House made Tonkotsu broth and ramen noodles.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1501 S Pearl st, Denver, CO 80210

Directions

Gallery
Ototo Den image
Ototo Den image

