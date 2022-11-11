Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant 617 Laurel Street

review star

No reviews yet

617 Laurel Street

San Carlos, CA 94070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SIZZLING SKILLET FAJITAS
CHIPS & SALSA
ENCHILADAS

Appetizers

GUACAMOLE

$12.00

Fresh homemade guacamole with red onions, green onions, lime juice cilantro and serrano pepper

EMPANADAS de la CASA

$12.00

Stuffed with wild mushrooms, jalapeno, onions, epazote Oaxaca cheese served with guacamole and sour cream

JALAPENO CALAMARI

$17.00

STEAK BROCHETTES

$15.00

SHRIMP COCTAIL

$13.00

Crispy coconut prawns mango habanero sauce and chipotle

CEVICHE

Pico de Gallo, avocado, cucumber in pureed cilantro-lime & cucumber

QUESADILLA de la CASA

TACOS

$6.00+

ENCHILADAS

$18.90

Soup & Salads

TORTILLA SOUP

$8.00

SOPA DE MARISCO

$16.00

TOSTADA SALAD

$14.00

Blood oranges, jicama, mango, red onions, strawberries, goat cheese, lemon dressing.

MIXTA SALAD

$11.00

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Burritos & Bowls

Burritos

$18.00

Bowls

Paellas

PAELLA con CARNE

$30.00

Spanish chorizo, chicken, pork belly, corn, mixed bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions.

PAELLA VEJETARIANA

$26.00

Mixed vegetables, mix bell peppers, wild mushrooms, corn, scallions.

PAELLA de MARISCO

$36.00

Lobster, prawns, calamari, scallions, mixed bell peppers.

HOLD

Entrees

SIZZLING SKILLET FAJITAS

$20.00

Marinated chicken breast, sauteed mixed bell peppers, mushrooms & onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, black beans, red rice & choice of corn or flour tortillas.

COCHINITA PIBIL

$26.00

Marinated slow cooked pork with achiote paste served with poblano rice and bean puree

VERACRUZ TILAPIA

$23.00

POLLO RELLENO

$26.00

Marinated airline chicken breast topped traditional mole served with asteca rice

GRILLED SALMON

$28.00

Pan seared whole sea bass topped Veracruz salsa served with asteca rice and vegetables.

CAMARONES a la CHIPOTLE

$27.00

Sauteed jumbo prawns with ref onions mixed bell peppers served with asteca rise, beans topped with Vizcaina Sauce

CHILE RELLENO

$23.00

CARNE ASADA

$28.00

Served with poblano rice and black bean puree topped with chimichurri sauce.

CREPAS MARISCOS

$26.00

Sides

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00

RICE

$3.00

BEANS

$3.00

VEGETABLES

$5.00

Add On GUACAMOLE

$2.00

Add On SOUR CREAM

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Taco

$8.00

Kid's Rice & Beans

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Dessert

Coco Mango

$12.00

Chocolate Ganache

$12.00

Flan

$10.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

Churros

$10.00

Sorbet

$12.00

Ports & More

Dow's Tawny

$10.00

Dow's 10

$14.00

Dow's 20

$16.00

Presidential Ruby

$9.00

Gonzales Byass

$12.00

Alambre Moscato

$14.00

Liqueur

Bailey's

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Amaretto

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Chambord

$12.00

Coffee

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.00

Capuccino

$4.00

Late

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Mexican Coffee

$12.00

SODAS

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico

$7.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

HOUSE MARGARITAS

Frozen Margarita

$12.00+

Otra Vez Margarita

$14.00

La Puma

$14.00

El Diablo

$14.00

La Frutilla

$13.00

El Luchador

$13.00

Mr. B's

$14.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

Mexican Mule

$13.00

Mango Ginger Mojito

$13.00

Spanish Manhattan

$13.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Spanish Spritz

$12.00

La Pinta Sunrise

$15.00

WHITE WINE BY THE GLASSES

ALBARINO, Garzon

$10.00+

SAUVIGNON BLANC, Black Stallion

$11.00+

CHARDONNAY, Landmark

$12.00+

CHARDONNAY, Rombauer

$17.00+

PINOT GRIGIO, Santa Margherita

$11.00+

ROSE, Sobon

$11.00+

RED WINE BY THE GLASSES

MERITAGE, Casa Madero

$13.00+

PINOT NOIR, Bernardus

$15.00+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, Daou

$13.00+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, Allozo

$10.00+

MALBEC, Niento Senetiner

$11.00+

ZINFANDEL, Girard

$14.00+

BEERS

Modela Especial Draft

$7.00

Blue Moon Draft

$7.00

Sierra Nevada IPA Draft

$7.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Pacifico Clara

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Michelada

$9.00

LIQUERS

House Vodka

$10.00

Absolute

$10.00

KetelOne

$11.00

GreyGoose

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Ciroc

$13.00

Chopin

$13.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Plymouth

$12.00

209

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Seagram's

$10.00

Tanqueray 10

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Bulleitt

$10.00

High West

$12.00

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Oban14

$18.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Hennesy

$14.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Chambord

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Saint Germaine

$13.00

Fernett

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Casamigos Silver

$14.00

El Savito Silver

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$12.00

Claze Azul Plata Silver

$22.00

Exotico Silver

$10.00

Teremana Silver

$13.00

Casadores Silver

$14.00

Volcan Silver

$11.00

Codigo 1530 Rosa Silver

$14.00

Casa Noble Silver

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Siete Leguas Silver

$15.00

Dahlia Cristalino Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Deleon Reposado

$11.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$11.00

Tequila Ocho

$15.00

Cincoro Reposado

$17.00

Campo Azul Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$26.00

Codigo 1530 Reposado

$15.00

El Jefe Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

Cazadores Repo

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Legend Anejo

$32.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$30.00

Cincoro Anejo

$25.00

Codigo 1530 Barrel Strngth Anejo

$26.00

Komos Cristalino Anejo

$21.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$30.00

Volcan Cristalino Anejo

$18.00

Claze Azul Anejo

$74.00

Avion Extra Anejo

$27.00

Tears of Llorona Extra Anejo

$40.00

El Mayor Extra Anejo

$20.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Latilla Extra Anejo

$35.00

La Adelita Extra Anejo

$20.00

Riazul Extra Anejo

$25.00

Mezcal Union Mezcal

$11.00

Xicaru Mezcal

$12.00

Marca Negra Mezcal

$16.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$17.00

Los Javis Mezcal

$25.00

Burrito Fiesteo Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

Claze Azul Mezcal

$50.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$15.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$11.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$13.00

Koch El Art Mezcal

$14.00

Sombra Mezcal

$11.00

Sonoma Cutrer Bottle

$52.00

ZD Chardonnay Bottle

$78.00

Patz & Hall Chardonnay Bottle

$72.00

Santa Marghrita Pinot Grigio Bottle

$52.00

Stag's Leap Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$56.00

Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$60.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$64.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$70.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$110.00

Aperture Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$140.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$190.00

Rombauer Zinfandel Bottle

$70.00

Talley Pinot Noir Bottle

$78.00

Patz & Hall Pinot Noir Bottle

$80.00

WINES BY THE BOTTLE

Chardonnay, Sonoma Cutrer

$48.00

Chardonnay, ZD

$78.00

Chardonnay, Patz & Hall

$72.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita

$52.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Rombauer

$60.00

Rose, Fleurs de Prairie

$48.00

Cabernet, Justin

$52.00

Cabernet, Quilt

$64.00

Cabernet, Robert Mondavi

$70.00

Cabernet, Aperture

$90.00

Cabernet, Jordan

$110.00

Cabernet, Silver Oak

$130.00

Cabernet, Caymus

$160.00

Pinot Noir, Talley

$78.00

Pinot Noir, Belle Glos

$70.00

Pinot Noir, Patz & Hall

$80.00

Zin, Rombauer

$70.00

Zin, Saldo

$56.00

Syrah, Morgan

$48.00

Amarone, Villa Carlotti

$80.00

SPARKLING

Freixenet Cava Glass

$11.00

Segura Viudas Rose Glass

$11.00

Jean Dorsene Champagne Glass

$11.00

Mumm Napa Brut

$52.00

J Brut Rose

$70.00

Gloria Ferrer

$68.00

Vueve Clicquot

$100.00

Dom Perignon

$320.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale Mexican Cuisine with Full Bar! Come in and enjoy!

Location

617 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA 94070

Directions

Gallery
Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cuban Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 3,485
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL SAN MATEO, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - San Mateo
orange star4.5 • 8,978
243 South B Street San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - Mountain View
orange starNo Reviews
545 San Antonio Rd, Suite 34 Mountain View, CA 94040
View restaurantnext
Cantaritos Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1530 Washington Blvd. Fremont, CA 94529
View restaurantnext
Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 187
3430 Village Dr Castro Valley, CA 94546
View restaurantnext
Portales Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
3153 Castro Valley Blvd Castro Valley, CA 94546
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Carlos

Saffron - call the restaurant at 650-593-4269 and we’ll bring the order to you at the front door.
orange star4.5 • 12,138
1143 San Carlos Ave San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.7 • 7,072
1201 San Carlos Ave San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Shiki Bistro San Carlos
orange star4.6 • 5,968
825 Laurel St San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
REFUGE SAN CARLOS
orange star4.1 • 2,476
963 Laurel St San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - San Carlos
orange star4.7 • 1,828
649 Laurel Street San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
number5Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 172
663 Laurel Street San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Carlos
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
San Mateo
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)
Los Altos
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston