Mexican & Tex-Mex
Otra Vez - Mexican Restaurant 617 Laurel Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale Mexican Cuisine with Full Bar! Come in and enjoy!
Location
617 Laurel Street, San Carlos, CA 94070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pacific Catch - Mountain View
No Reviews
545 San Antonio Rd, Suite 34 Mountain View, CA 94040
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Carlos
Saffron - call the restaurant at 650-593-4269 and we’ll bring the order to you at the front door.
4.5 • 12,138
1143 San Carlos Ave San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurant