O.T.'s Up N Smoke BBQ 450 N.E. Capital ave.

450 N.E. Capital ave.

Battle Creek, MI 49017

Meats

Slab

$29.00

1/2 Slab

$17.50

Large Tip

$15.00

Small Tip

$9.00

Whole Chicken

$16.00

Half Chicken

$9.00

1 Lb Pulled Pork

$15.00

1/2 Pound Pulled Pork

$8.50

Dinners

Tip, Ribs, PP, Catfish, Dinner

$12.25

Half Chicken Dinner

$11.75

Chicken Tender Dinner

$10.25

Rib

$12.50

Baskets

Tips, PP,Carfish,Tenders

$8.75

Cheeseburger

$7.75

Hamburger

$6.75

4 Piece Wings

$8.25

6 Piece Wings

$11.00

Itailan Sausage

$6.75

Combo Meals

Tips & Fries Combo

$9.75

Pulled Pork & Fries Combo

$9.75

Cheeseburger & Fries Combo

$7.50

Hamburger & Fries Combo

$6.75

Catfish & Fries Combo

$9.00

4 piece Wings & Fries Combo

$8.00

6 Piece Wings & Fries Combo

$9.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries Combo

$8.50

Sides

Sm Side

$4.75

Med Side

$5.75

Sm Greens

$5.05

M. Greens

$6.05

Corbread

$1.00

Sm Greens W/ Cornbread

$5.55

Med Greens W/ Cornbread

$6.55

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.00

Catfish Sandwich

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$6.25

Hamburger

$5.25

Itailan Sausage

$3.50

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Water

$1.00

lemonade

$2.35

Desserts

Slice

$2.75

Whole Pie

$12.75

Chocolate Cake Whole

$16.75

Cookies

$1.00

Sub Side

Extra Sauce .35

$0.35

Sub. Side .50

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$1.00

1.00

$1.00

Extra Bread

$0.35

Bun

$0.50

Single Fish

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

450 N.E. Capital ave., Battle Creek, MI 49017

Directions

O.T.'s Up N Smoke BBQ image
O.T.'s Up N Smoke BBQ image

