Ottavianni's 2 27 North Centre Street

27 North Centre Street

Cumberland, MD 21502

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

Salad

Arugula

Desserts

Tiramisu

Brown Butter Cake

Lava Cake

Cannoli

Cheese Cake

Cordials

Grapa

Amaretto

Sambuca

Amaro

Lemoncello

Cocktails

Manhattan

Martini

Old Fashioned

Margarita

Blood Mary

BTL California Wines

BTL Emmolo Sauv. Blanc

$30.00

BTL San Simeon Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Husch Chenin Blanc

$24.00

BTL Jayson Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL Decoy Brut Cuvee

$40.00

BTL Knotty Vines Chardonnay

$15.00

BTL Sea Glass Pinot Grigio

$17.00

BTL Waypoint Chardonnay

$63.00

BTL Emmolo Merlot

$30.00

BTL Brutocao Coro

$45.00

BTL Sea Glass Cabernet

$17.00

BTL Renwood Zin

$30.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$60.00

BTL Jayson Napa Red Blend

$58.00

BTL Waypoint Pinot Noir

$63.00

BTL Knotty Vines Pinot Noir

$15.00

BTL Waypoint Fort Ross Pinot Noir

$63.00

BTL Mt Cuvee

$25.00

BTL Chateau St. Michelle

$16.00

BTL Copolla Sofia Brut Rose

$20.00

GL California Wines

GL Emmolo Sauv. Blanc

$11.00

GL San Simeon Chardonnay

$9.00

GL Husch Chennin Blanc

$9.00

GL Emmolo Merlot

$11.00

GL Brutocao Coro

$15.00

GL Sea Glass Cabernet

$9.00

GL Innocent By Stander

GL Renwood Zin

$11.00

GL Mt Cuvee

$9.00

GL Knotty Vines Chardonnay

$9.00

GL Knotty Vines Pinot Noir

$9.00

GL Sea Glass Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GL Chateau St Michelle

$9.00

GL Chateau St. Michelle

BTL NY Wines

BTL Lakewood

$16.00

BTL Niagra

$20.00

BTL Thousand Island Vineyard Warrior Red

$20.00

GL NY Wines

GL Lakewood

$9.00

GLNiagra

$9.00

GL Thousand Island Vineyard Warrior Red

$9.00

BTL Oregon Wines

BTL Terrapin Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTL South America Wines

BTL Light Bulb Malbec

BTL Tagua Carmenere Grand Reserva

$19.00

BTL Callejon Petite Verdot

$24.00

BTL Linda Malbec

$23.00

GL South America Wines

GL Light Bulb Malbec

GL Tagua Carmenere Grand Reserva

BTL Australia Wines

BTL Innocent By Stander

$16.00

BTL New Zealand Wines

BTL Crossings Sav Blanc

$15.00

BTL Italian Wines

BTL Bozzo Bianco

$27.00

BTL La Capranera Falanghina

BTL Uggiano Vermentino

$19.00

BTL Lunae Vermentino

$28.00

BTL Cavacchioli Prosecco

$26.00

BTL Varvaglione Malvasia

$19.00

BTL Pfefferer Moscato

$23.00

BTL Ca Montini PG

$17.00

BTL Albino Orcca Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL Grisela Soave

$21.00

BTL Spasso PG

$14.00

BTL Spinelli Trebianno

$16.00

BTL Pala Sopra Sole Vermentino

$23.00

BTL Umberto Fiore Moscato

$18.00

BTL Pieropan Soave

$17.00

BTL Albino Rosso

$25.00

BTL Marleo Montecucco

$34.00

BTL Melovivo Frappato

$16.00

BTL Brezza 2017 Cannubi Barolo

$70.00

BTL Brezza 2017 Sarmassa Barolo

$75.00

BTL Brezza 2020 Dolcetto

$31.00

BTL Rinaldina Vecchio Morro Lambrusco

$22.00

BTL Bozzo Vich Nero Rosso

$27.00

BTL Beneventano

BTL Tre Monti Sangiovese

$17.00

BTL Cantina Sociale Copertino 2012 Reserva

$17.00

BTL Spasso Montepulciano

$15.00

BTL Il Grigio San Felice Chianti Classico Riserva

$31.00

BTL Palazzo Rosso Montalcimo

$37.00

BTL San Fereolo Dolcetto Dogliani

$46.00

BTL La Capranera Aglianico

$19.00

BTL San Antonio Fruit Farm Blackberry

$16.00

BTL Donna Laura Ali Toscana

$24.00

BTL Palazzo Brunello Reserva 2012

$99.00

BTL Palazzo Brunello Reserva 2015

$85.00

BTL La Ca Nova Montestefano Barberesco

$45.00

BTL Murigries Lagrein

$23.00

BTL Villa M

$16.00

BTL Ratti Barbera

$29.00

BTL La Giuva Amarone

$80.00

BTL Sonoroso Velvet

$18.00

BTL Sonoroso Sweet Red

$18.00

BTL Tatone Montepulciano

$27.00

BTL Villamedoro Montepulciano

$24.00

BTL Mascarelli Montepulciano

$19.00

BTL Ermanno Costa Rosefiur

$28.00

BTL Spinelli Rosato

$13.00

BTL Porofino Ciliegiolo

$23.00

GL Italian Wines

GL Bozzi Bianco

GL La Capranera Falanghina

GL Uggiano Vermentino

GL Lunae Vermentino

GL Cavacchioli Prosecco

GL Varvaglione Malvasia

GL Pfefferer

GL Ca Montini PG

GL Albino Orcca Chardonnay

GL Grisela Soave

GL Spasso PG

GL Spinelli Trebianno

GL Pala Sopra Sole Vermentino

GL Umberto Fiore Moscato

GL Albino Rosso

GL Marleo Montecucco

GL Melovivo Frappato

GL Brezza 2017 Cannubi Barolo

GL Brezza 2017 Sarmassa Barolo

GL Brezza 2020 Dolcetto

GL Rinaldina Vecchio Morro Lambrusco

GL Bozzo Vich Nero Rosso

GL Beneventano

GL Tre Monti Sangiovese

GL Cantina Sociale Copertino 2012 Reserva

GL Spasso Montepulciano

GL Il Grigio San Felice Chianti Classico Riserva

GL Palazzo Rosso Montalcimo

GL San Fereolo Dolcetto Dogliani

GL La Capranera Aglianico

GL San Antonio Fruit Farm Blackberry

GL Donna Laura Ali Toscana

GL Palazzo Brunello Reserva 2012

GL Palazzo Brunello Reserva 2015

GL La Ca Nova Montestefano Barberesco

GL Murigries Lagrein

GL Ermanno Costa

GL Spinelli Rosato

GL Porofino Ciliegiolo

BTL French Wines

BTL Cramant Champagne

$35.00

BTL St Nabor White

$18.00

BTL Sancerre

$27.00

BTL JLM Chablis

$32.00

BTL La Robe Ange Clos Fornelli

$21.00

BTL Chapeau Melon Rouge

$16.00

BTL Jour D Soif Cabernet Franc

$21.00

BTL Chateau La Barotte Reserva

$19.00

BTL LuzonMonastrell

BTL Injuste

$16.00

BTL Sabine Provence

$19.00

GL French Wines

GL La Robe Ange Clos Fornelli

GL Chapeau Melon Rouge

GL Jour D Soif Cabernet Franc

GL Chateau La Barotte Reserva

GL LuzonMonastrell

GL Sabine Provence

BTL German Wines

BTL Hasen Sprung Gruner Veltliner

$16.00

BTL Schumann Nagler Riesling

$18.00

BTL Chiara Pinot Noir

$25.00

GL German Wines

GL Hasen Sprung Gruner Veltliner

GL Schumann Nagler Riesling

BTL Spanish Wines

BTL Beronia Crianza

$21.00

BTL South African Wines

BTL Lion Hound Ridgeback Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Backsburg Brut

$26.00

BTL Backsburg Chennin Blanc

$16.00

GL South African Wines

GL Backsburg Brut

GL Backsburg Chennin Blanc

GL Lion Hound Ridgeback Cabernet

Flights

Wine Flight

Beer Flight

Spirit Flight

NA Beverages

Soda

Lemonade

Pellegrino

Espresso

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
27 North Centre Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

