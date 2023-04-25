Ottavio's Italian Restaurant
12440 Woodside Ave
Lakeside, CA 92040
Beverages
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Lemonade
Sierra Mist
Root Beer
Raspberry Ice Tea
Dr. Pepper
Ice Tea
Soda
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Shirley temple refill
Milk
Kids Soda
Kid's Chocolate Milk
Applejuice
Espresso
Coffee
Cappuccino
Mocha Cappuccino
Affogato
Sparkling Water Orange
Sparkling Water Lemon
Hot Tea
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Mussels Appetizer
white wine, herb butter, garlic, basil, marinara, chili pepper, bread points
Brushetta
tomatoes, garlic, evoo, basil
Zucchini Fritti
Ravioli Fritti
Brussel Sprouts
smoked bacon, raisins, romano, balsamic
Caprese App
Misto Fritti
Mozzarella Fritti
Garlic Fries
Garlic, romano, herb butter, ranch dip
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread Mozzarella
Meatball Mozzarella
Meat sauce and melted mozzarella
Sausage Mozzarella
Meat sauce and melted mozzarella
2 M.B 1 Sausage Mozzarella
Meat sauce and melted mozzarella
Salad & Soup
Full Antipasto
mixed greens, provolne, mortadella, salami, ham, giardiniera, peperoncini,olives
Half Antipasto
mixed greens, provolne, mortadella, salami, ham, giardiniera, peperoncini,olives
Full Caesar
Romain, diced tomatoes, croutons, parmigiana, dressing on the side
Half Caesar
Romain, diced tomatoes, croutons, parmigiana dressing on the side
Dinner Salad
Dinner Caesar
Full Garden
Half Garden
Cup Minestrone Soup
Bowl Minestrone Soup
Cup Chowder soup
Bowl Chowder Soup
Dinner Salad with Chicken
Dinner Caesar With Chicken
Small Side Salad
Specialita Pasta
Rigatoni Fra Diavolo
Sausage, Black olives, white onions, basil, chili garlic, marinara cream sauce, Rigatoni
Spicy Chicken Angel Hair
Classic style, layered with beef, 4 cheese blend, meat sauce
Tortellini Florentine
Cheese tortellini, strips of cheken breast, herb butter, spinich, basil, sun dried tomato cream sauce
Artichoke Ravioli
Gorgonzola cream sauce, mushrooms, artichokes
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded, mozzarella, side pasta marinara
Meatball Dinner
3 large meatballs, Bell peppers, onions, meat sauce, mozzarella & baked
Sausage Dinner
3 Sausage links, bell pepers, onions, meat sauce, mozzarella
Spahetti Carbonara
Spaghetti, romano cream sauce, parmigiano, egg, pancetta, ground black pepper
Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast, mushrooms, capers, white wine, meyer lemon sauce, capellini
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine sauce, capellini
Eggplant Parmigiana
Layered with our 4 cheese blend, side pasta marinara
Seafood Marinara
Jumbo shrimp, clams, mussels, scallops,evoo, garlic, basil, marinara sauce, linguine
Linguini Vongole
Whole baby clams, butter, garlic, basil, white wine, choice of white or red clam sauce
Mussels Siciliana
White wine, herb butter, garlic, basil, marinara, linguini
Pasta
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Sliced chicken breast, rich romano cream sauce
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Broccoli
Fettuccini Alfredo
Spaghetti Meatballs Bolognese
Spaghetti Olive Oil Garlic
Sicilian Feast
Lasagna, spaghetti bolonese, fettuccini alfredo
Rigatoni Ottavios
Rigatoni,ricotta, mozzarella, romano, creamy meat sauce & baked
Lasagna
Pasta
Meat or marinara sauce choice of pasta
Gnocchi Toscana
Potato dumplings, garlic, basil, romano, fresh tomatoes, marinara cream sauce
Mezzo E Mezzo
Half spaghetti & half meat or cheese filled ravioli with meat sauce
Baked Manicotti
Ricotta, mozzarella, fontina, romano, rolled in pasta sheets, with marinara sauce & baked in mozzarella
Ravioli
Meat or cheese filled jumbo ravioli, meat sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Glutten Free Cheese Tortolleni
Angel hair, sun dried tomatoes, evoo, basil, garlic, spicy chili oil & strips of chicken breast
GF Vegetable Ravioli
Spagetti Sausage Bolo
Spag Bolo
Spag Mar
Italian Subs
12" Pizza
12" Cheese
12" Pepperoni
12" Deluxe
Mushrooms, pepperoni, fennel sausage, onions, bell peppers, black olives
12" Favorite
Meatballs, fennel sausage, pepperoni, sweet onions
12" White
Ricotta, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella, goat cheese
12" Caprese
Toamto sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
12" BBQ chic
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, gouda cheese, red onions, cilantro
12" Margherita
Evoo, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, garlic, basil
12" Quattro
Herb butter, romano, Mozzarella, provolone, gorgonzola
12" RGChix
Her butter, spiced chicken, mozzarella, garlic, sweet onions
12" Meat Lovers
Fennel sausage, black olives, red onions, sweet bell peppers, artichokes
12" Veggie
Mushrooms, black olives, rede onions, sweet bell peppers, artichokes
12" Hawaiian
Pineapple & Ham
14" Pizza
14" Cheese
14"Pepperoni
14" Deluxe
Mushrooms, pepperoni, fennel sausage, onions, bell peppers, black olives
14" Favorite
Meatballs, fennel sausage, pepperoni, sweet onions
14" White
Ricotta, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella, goat cheese
14" Caprese
Toamto sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
14" BBQ
BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, gouda cheese, red onions, cilantro
14" Margherita
Evoo, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, garlic, basil
14" Quattro
Herb butter, romano, Mozzarella, provolone, gorgonzola
14" RGChicken
Her butter, spiced chicken, mozzarella, garlic, sweet onions
14" Meat Lovers
Fennel sausage, black olives, red onions, sweet bell peppers, artichokes
14" Vegetarian
Mushrooms, black olives, rede onions, sweet bell peppers, artichokes
14" Hawaiian
Pineapple & Ham
10" GF Cheese Pizza
Calzones
Pepperoni Calzone
Pepperoni mixed with rocotta, mozzarella, fontina, romano
Chicken Calzone
Chicken, artichoke hearts, herb butter, mixed with rocotta, mozzarella, fontina, romano
Spinach Calzone
Spinach, mushrooms, mixed with rocotta, mozzarella, fontina, romano
Fennel Sausage Calzone
Fennel Sausage, bell peppers, mixed with rocotta, mozzarells, fontina, romano
Senior
Kids
Sides
Side Sausage links (2)
Side Meatballs (2)
Side Crumble Sausage
Side Mushrooms
Side Sliced Black Olives
Side Seasoned Chicken Breast
Side Veggies
Side Pasta
1 Meatball & 1 Sausage
8 oz dressing/sauce
12 oz dressing/sauce
16 oz dressing/sauce
Box Bread
12in Pizza Dough
14in Pizza Dough
1 Jumbo Shrimp
2 Jumbo Shrimp
3 Jumbo Shrimp
Side Artichokes
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
1 Meatball W/ Mozz
Side Plain Fries
Sauteed Broccoli
Side Jalepeno
Side Anchovies
Side Olives
1 Meatball
1 Sausage
Ramekin
Dessert
Tiramisu
Ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso
Cheesecake
classice New York style cheesecake
Cannoli
Creamy sweet ricotta, mini chocolate chips, powdered sugar
Mini Cannoli
2 mini bite size cannoli, creamy sweet ricotta, mini chocolate chips, powdered sugar
Chocolate Cake
Decadent chocolate fudge cake
Spumoni
Pistachio, cherry, chocolate
Lava Cake
Warm chocolate cake with a gooey chocolate fudge, vanilla ice cream
Affogato
Vanilla bean with a shot of hot espresso
Vanilla Ice Cream
Cookies
Catering Menu
Starter
Classic Entrees
Pasta
Cheese or Beef Ravioli (3pp)
Penne Pasta Bolo or Marinara
Chicken Penne Alfredo
Cheese Ravioli Alfredo (3pp)
Rigatoni Fra Diavolo
Spicy Chicken Angel Hair
Tortellini Florentine
Spagetti with Mini Meatballs (24)
Gnocchi Toscana
Mini Meatballs (24)
Sauteed Vegtebales
Focaccia Bread (1pp)
Cheese or Beef Ravioli (3pp)
Penne Pasta Bolo or Marinara
Chicken Penne Alfredo
Cheese Ravioli Alfredo (3pp)
Rigatoni Fra Diavolo
Spicy Chicken Angel Hair
Tortellini Florentine
Spagetti with Mini Meatballs (24)
Gnocchi Toscana
Mini Meatballs (24)
Sauteed Vegtebales
Focaccia Bread (1pp)
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Our secret ingredient is passion. Everyone on our team is passionate about making your time with us as great as it can be — from start to finish.
