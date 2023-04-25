Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ottavio's Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

12440 Woodside Ave

Lakeside, CA 92040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$3.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Sierra Mist

$3.95

Root Beer

$3.95

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Ice Tea

$3.95

Soda

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Shirley Temple

$3.95

Shirley temple refill

$1.25

Milk

$3.00

Kids Soda

$2.50

Kid's Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Applejuice

$2.50

Espresso

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Mocha Cappuccino

$5.00

Affogato

$6.50

Sparkling Water Orange

$4.50

Sparkling Water Lemon

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Mussels Appetizer

$15.50

white wine, herb butter, garlic, basil, marinara, chili pepper, bread points

Brushetta

$11.50

tomatoes, garlic, evoo, basil

Zucchini Fritti

$10.25

Ravioli Fritti

$11.75

Brussel Sprouts

$12.25

smoked bacon, raisins, romano, balsamic

Caprese App

$12.00

Misto Fritti

$13.50

Mozzarella Fritti

$11.50

Garlic Fries

$9.50

Garlic, romano, herb butter, ranch dip

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Garlic Bread Mozzarella

$7.00

Meatball Mozzarella

$9.90

Meat sauce and melted mozzarella

Sausage Mozzarella

$9.90

Meat sauce and melted mozzarella

2 M.B 1 Sausage Mozzarella

$9.90

Meat sauce and melted mozzarella

Salad & Soup

Full Antipasto

$17.50

mixed greens, provolne, mortadella, salami, ham, giardiniera, peperoncini,olives

Half Antipasto

$12.75

mixed greens, provolne, mortadella, salami, ham, giardiniera, peperoncini,olives

Full Caesar

$16.00

Romain, diced tomatoes, croutons, parmigiana, dressing on the side

Half Caesar

$13.00

Romain, diced tomatoes, croutons, parmigiana dressing on the side

Dinner Salad

$6.90

Dinner Caesar

$6.90

Full Garden

$16.00

Half Garden

$11.00

Cup Minestrone Soup

$3.75

Bowl Minestrone Soup

$5.50

Cup Chowder soup

$4.50Out of stock

Bowl Chowder Soup

$7.50Out of stock

Dinner Salad with Chicken

$11.90

Dinner Caesar With Chicken

$11.90

Small Side Salad

$2.50

Specialita Pasta

Rigatoni Fra Diavolo

$17.75

Sausage, Black olives, white onions, basil, chili garlic, marinara cream sauce, Rigatoni

Spicy Chicken Angel Hair

$17.75

Classic style, layered with beef, 4 cheese blend, meat sauce

Tortellini Florentine

$18.00

Cheese tortellini, strips of cheken breast, herb butter, spinich, basil, sun dried tomato cream sauce

Artichoke Ravioli

$18.50

Gorgonzola cream sauce, mushrooms, artichokes

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.50

Lightly breaded, mozzarella, side pasta marinara

Meatball Dinner

$17.50

3 large meatballs, Bell peppers, onions, meat sauce, mozzarella & baked

Sausage Dinner

$17.50

3 Sausage links, bell pepers, onions, meat sauce, mozzarella

Spahetti Carbonara

$17.75

Spaghetti, romano cream sauce, parmigiano, egg, pancetta, ground black pepper

Chicken Piccata

$20.50

Chicken breast, mushrooms, capers, white wine, meyer lemon sauce, capellini

Chicken Marsala

$20.50

Chicken breast, mushrooms, sweet marsala wine sauce, capellini

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.75

Layered with our 4 cheese blend, side pasta marinara

Seafood Marinara

$29.50

Jumbo shrimp, clams, mussels, scallops,evoo, garlic, basil, marinara sauce, linguine

Linguini Vongole

$19.75

Whole baby clams, butter, garlic, basil, white wine, choice of white or red clam sauce

Mussels Siciliana

$19.00

White wine, herb butter, garlic, basil, marinara, linguini

Pasta

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.95

Sliced chicken breast, rich romano cream sauce

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Broccoli

$20.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.50

Spaghetti Meatballs Bolognese

$15.00

Spaghetti Olive Oil Garlic

$13.50

Sicilian Feast

$23.00

Lasagna, spaghetti bolonese, fettuccini alfredo

Rigatoni Ottavios

$16.50

Rigatoni,ricotta, mozzarella, romano, creamy meat sauce & baked

Lasagna

$16.50

Pasta

$13.00

Meat or marinara sauce choice of pasta

Gnocchi Toscana

$15.90

Potato dumplings, garlic, basil, romano, fresh tomatoes, marinara cream sauce

Mezzo E Mezzo

$14.00

Half spaghetti & half meat or cheese filled ravioli with meat sauce

Baked Manicotti

$15.50

Ricotta, mozzarella, fontina, romano, rolled in pasta sheets, with marinara sauce & baked in mozzarella

Ravioli

$13.50

Meat or cheese filled jumbo ravioli, meat sauce

Shrimp Alfredo

$23.75

Glutten Free Cheese Tortolleni

$17.00

Angel hair, sun dried tomatoes, evoo, basil, garlic, spicy chili oil & strips of chicken breast

GF Vegetable Ravioli

$17.00

Spagetti Sausage Bolo

$15.00

Spag Bolo

$13.00

Spag Mar

$13.00

Italian Subs

Torpedo Sub

$12.50

Ham, provolone, salami, mortadella, lettuce, tomato

Sausage Mozzarella Sub

$12.00

Marinara on the side

Meatball Mozzarella Sub

$12.00

Marinara on the side

Eggplant Parmigiana Mozzarella Sub

$13.50

Marinara on the side

Chicken Parmigiana Mozzarella Sub

$14.50

Marinara on the side

12" Pizza

12" Cheese

$13.50

12" Pepperoni

$17.50

12" Deluxe

$20.00

Mushrooms, pepperoni, fennel sausage, onions, bell peppers, black olives

12" Favorite

$20.50

Meatballs, fennel sausage, pepperoni, sweet onions

12" White

$20.00

Ricotta, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella, goat cheese

12" Caprese

$18.00

Toamto sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

12" BBQ chic

$19.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, gouda cheese, red onions, cilantro

12" Margherita

$16.50

Evoo, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, garlic, basil

12" Quattro

$20.00

Herb butter, romano, Mozzarella, provolone, gorgonzola

12" RGChix

$20.00

Her butter, spiced chicken, mozzarella, garlic, sweet onions

12" Meat Lovers

$20.50

Fennel sausage, black olives, red onions, sweet bell peppers, artichokes

12" Veggie

$20.00

Mushrooms, black olives, rede onions, sweet bell peppers, artichokes

12" Hawaiian

$16.75

Pineapple & Ham

Pizza ONLY make Now

14" Pizza

14" Cheese

$15.50

14"Pepperoni

$18.25

14" Deluxe

$23.00

Mushrooms, pepperoni, fennel sausage, onions, bell peppers, black olives

14" Favorite

$23.50

Meatballs, fennel sausage, pepperoni, sweet onions

14" White

$23.00

Ricotta, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella, goat cheese

14" Caprese

$21.00

Toamto sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

14" BBQ

$22.00

BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella, gouda cheese, red onions, cilantro

14" Margherita

$19.50

Evoo, mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, garlic, basil

14" Quattro

$23.00

Herb butter, romano, Mozzarella, provolone, gorgonzola

14" RGChicken

$23.00

Her butter, spiced chicken, mozzarella, garlic, sweet onions

14" Meat Lovers

$23.50

Fennel sausage, black olives, red onions, sweet bell peppers, artichokes

14" Vegetarian

$23.00

Mushrooms, black olives, rede onions, sweet bell peppers, artichokes

14" Hawaiian

$19.75

Pineapple & Ham

Pizza ONLY Make Now

10" GF Cheese Pizza

10" GF Cheese

$13.50

PIzza ONLY Make Now

Calzones

Pepperoni Calzone

$24.90

Pepperoni mixed with rocotta, mozzarella, fontina, romano

Chicken Calzone

$24.90

Chicken, artichoke hearts, herb butter, mixed with rocotta, mozzarella, fontina, romano

Spinach Calzone

$23.90

Spinach, mushrooms, mixed with rocotta, mozzarella, fontina, romano

Fennel Sausage Calzone

$24.90

Fennel Sausage, bell peppers, mixed with rocotta, mozzarells, fontina, romano

Senior

Half Lasagna-SR

$10.90

Half Ravioli-SR

$8.50

2 Chicken tenders & pasta-SR

$9.50

Fettucini Alfredo-SR

$10.00

Chicken Fettucini Alfredo-SR

$15.00

Spaghetti-SR

$7.50

2 Chicken tenders & Fries-SR

$9.50

SR Spaghetti & 1 Meatball

$10.75

senior Spag oil & Garlic

$7.50

Kids

Kids Fettuccini Alfredo

$8.50

Kids Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$12.00

Kids 3 ChickenTenders

$8.75

Kids 3 Chicken Tenders + Fries

$10.75

Kids 3 Chicken Tenders + Pasta Bolo

$10.75

Kids 8' Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids 8' Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Pasta Bolo +1 Meatball

$8.25

Kids Ravioli

$8.00

Sides

Side Sausage links (2)

$6.90

Side Meatballs (2)

$6.90

Side Crumble Sausage

$6.90

Side Mushrooms

$3.00

Side Sliced Black Olives

$2.25

Side Seasoned Chicken Breast

$7.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

1 Meatball & 1 Sausage

$7.00

8 oz dressing/sauce

12 oz dressing/sauce

16 oz dressing/sauce

Box Bread

$6.00

12in Pizza Dough

$5.00

14in Pizza Dough

$7.00

1 Jumbo Shrimp

$3.75

2 Jumbo Shrimp

$7.50

3 Jumbo Shrimp

$11.25

Side Artichokes

$6.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

1 Meatball W/ Mozz

Side Plain Fries

$6.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.00

Side Jalepeno

$2.00

Side Anchovies

$4.00

Side Olives

$5.00

1 Meatball

$5.00

1 Sausage

$5.00

Ramekin

Side Anchovies

$3.00

Side Garlic

$1.50

Side Butter

$2.00

Side Green Olives

$2.00

Side Basil

$1.50

Side Shredded Parm

$1.50

Side Shredded Mozz

$1.50

Cup Bolo

$2.00

Cup Mari

$2.00

Cup Alfredo

$3.00

Cup Ranch

$3.50

Cup Italian

$3.50

Cup Blue Cheese

$3.50

Cup Caesar

$3.50

Side Ketchup

$0.50

small Ramakin

$0.50

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.50

Ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso

Cheesecake

$7.00

classice New York style cheesecake

Cannoli

$7.00

Creamy sweet ricotta, mini chocolate chips, powdered sugar

Mini Cannoli

$6.00

2 mini bite size cannoli, creamy sweet ricotta, mini chocolate chips, powdered sugar

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Decadent chocolate fudge cake

Spumoni

$5.00

Pistachio, cherry, chocolate

Lava Cake

$7.00

Warm chocolate cake with a gooey chocolate fudge, vanilla ice cream

Affogato

$6.50

Vanilla bean with a shot of hot espresso

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.50

Cookies

$11.00

Catering Menu

Starter

Full Bruschetta

$40.00

Full Caprese

$40.00

Full Caesar

$68.00

Full Antipasto

$80.00

Full Garden Salad

$60.00

Classic Entrees

Chicken Parm

$80.00

Chicken Picatta

$80.00

Chicken Marsala

$80.00

Eggplant Parm

$70.00

Lasagna

$70.00

Manicotti Marinara (1pp)

$40.00

Rigatoni Ottavios

$60.00

Chicken Parm

$130.00

Chicken Picatta

$145.00

Chicken Marsala

$145.00

Eggplant Parm

$125.00

Lasagna

$130.00

Manicotti Marinara (1pp)

$75.00

Rigatoni Ottavios

$125.00

Pasta

Cheese or Beef Ravioli (3pp)

$52.00

Penne Pasta Bolo or Marinara

$35.00

Chicken Penne Alfredo

$75.00

Cheese Ravioli Alfredo (3pp)

$60.00

Rigatoni Fra Diavolo

$75.00

Spicy Chicken Angel Hair

$75.00

Tortellini Florentine

$75.00

Spagetti with Mini Meatballs (24)

$55.00

Gnocchi Toscana

$80.00

Mini Meatballs (24)

$38.00

Sauteed Vegtebales

$40.00

Focaccia Bread (1pp)

$1.50

Cheese or Beef Ravioli (3pp)

$90.00

Penne Pasta Bolo or Marinara

$70.00

Chicken Penne Alfredo

$135.00

Cheese Ravioli Alfredo (3pp)

$110.00

Rigatoni Fra Diavolo

$130.00

Spicy Chicken Angel Hair

$135.00

Tortellini Florentine

$140.00

Spagetti with Mini Meatballs (24)

$100.00

Gnocchi Toscana

$145.00

Mini Meatballs (24)

$72.00

Sauteed Vegtebales

$75.00

Focaccia Bread (1pp)

$1.50

Dolci

Mini Cannoli (serves 10-1pp)

$22.00

Large Cannoli (serves 10- 1pp)

$60.00

Cheesecake (whole cake- 1pp)

$60.00

Chocolate Cake (whole cake- 1pp)

$60.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our secret ingredient is passion. Everyone on our team is passionate about making your time with us as great as it can be — from start to finish.

Website

Location

12440 Woodside Ave, Lakeside, CA 92040

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Caffeine Queens
orange starNo Reviews
12403 Woodside Avenue Winter Gardens, CA 92040
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #5 - Lakeside
orange star4.2 • 685
12346 Woodside Ave Lakeside, CA 92040
View restaurantnext
Eastbound - 10053 Maine Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
10053 Maine Avenue Lakeside, CA 92040
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #3 - Graves El Cajon
orange star4.4 • 3,127
1522 Graves Ave. El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurantnext
Marechiaro's 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
854 North Second Street El Cajon, CA 92021
View restaurantnext
Nicolosi's Pizza House - Santee
orange starNo Reviews
9420 Cuyamaca Street Santee, CA 92071
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lakeside

Sombrero Mexican Food - #5 - Lakeside
orange star4.2 • 685
12346 Woodside Ave Lakeside, CA 92040
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #13 - Lakeside DT
orange star4.2 • 685
12250 Woodside Ave Lakeside, CA 92040
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakeside
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Poway
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston