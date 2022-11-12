Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery in EAST Middlebury
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
We are the second location, located in EAST Middlebury.
51 Ossie Road, NOTE: This is our EAST Middlebury location please order here for East Middlebury pickup, East Middlebury, VT 05753
