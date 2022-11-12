Restaurant header imageView gallery

Otter EAST - Deli & Bakery in EAST Middlebury

No reviews yet

51 Ossie Road

NOTE: This is our EAST Middlebury location please order here for East Middlebury pickup

East Middlebury, VT 05753

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Breakfast Sandwich
BLT

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.00

English Muffin Cheddar Choice of Meat/ Cheese

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$7.00

Create your own Wrap with the options listed

Breakfast Panini

$7.00

Scrambled eggs with your choice of cheese, meat and veggies, choice of bread

PASTRY'S

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Plain Croissant

$3.25

Orange Almond Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Vermont Maple Cream Cheese Danish

$3.50

Lemon Poppy Seed Otter Paw

$3.25

Local Honey Cornmeal Scone

$2.00

Sour Cream Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.50

Muffin Of The Day - Blueberry

$3.50

Elephant Ears

$2.75

Cinnamon Twist

$2.25

Fruit Scone -

$3.25

Gluten Free & Dairy Free Scone -

$3.50

Honey Coconut Macaroons

$2.77

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

COOKIES + SWEETS

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75Out of stock

White Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75

Maple Oatmeal Rasin Cookies

$2.75

Chocolate Orange Pecan Cookie

$2.75

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Meringue - Rainbow Confetti

$0.75

Meringue - Pumpkin

$0.75

Meringue - Raspberry

$0.75

Meringue - Chocolate

$0.75

Vermont Maple Sandwich Cookie

$2.00

Butter Cookie - Chocolate

$0.50

Butter Cookie - Vanilla

$0.50

Butter Cookie - Orange

$0.50

Butter Cookie - Maple

$0.50

Strawberry Orange Jam Ring

$0.85

Raspberry Maple Jam Ring

$0.85

ICE CREAM

Ben + Jerry Cherry Garcia

$5.99

Ben + Jerry Non-Dairy Cherry Garcia

$5.00

Ben + Jerry Coffee Coffee Buzz Buzz

$5.99

Ben + Jerry Milk And Cookies

$5.99

Ben + Jerry Half Baked

$5.99

Ben + Jerry Cookie Dough

$5.99

Frozen Snickers

$1.75

Frozen Twix

$1.75

Klondike Bar

$1.75

Mini Vanilla Chocolate Ice Cream

$1.00

LUNCH + TO GO

Chef Salad

$9.90

Mixed Green, Tomato, Ham, Boiled Egg, Green Peppers, Swiss

Dirty Cobb

$10.50
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.90

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomato, bacon, hard Boiled Egg, Turkey, Cheddar

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.90

Mixed greens, Carrot, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onions

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine, OCB caesar dressing, croutons and shaved parmesan

Soup - Chicken N Dumpling

$5.00

Sliced Toast

$1.00

Bridport Creamery Cheese Curds

$4.25Out of stock
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$3.00+

roast chicken, mayo, red grapes, celery, red onion

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$3.00+

tuna, mayo, scallion, celery, lemon

Greek Vanilla Granola Yogert Cup

$6.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$5.00+

Any Questions Please Call (802)-989-7220

Half Sandwich

$6.00

Tuna Salad Sandwhich

$7.00

Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$7.00

BLT

$9.90

Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Garlic Mayo, Toasted on Honey Oat

Classic Ham

$9.00

Ham, American, Pickles, Red Onions, Tomato's on sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Choice of : American, Swiss, Provolone, Pepper Jack. Choice of Meat Choice of Bread

Reuben

Reuben

$11.00

Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Panini Pressed on Rye

Roast Beef Philly

$9.00+

Roast Beef, Peppers, Onion Grilled Toasted Sub Roll with Garlic Mayo

The Crunchy Otter

The Crunchy Otter

$11.00

Black Forrest Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, Apple, Honey Mustard, Panini Pressed on Sourdough

The Grinder

$12.10

Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Provolone, Tomato's, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Shredded Lettuce, Red Wine vinaigrette, Garlic Mayo on a Sub Roll

The Midwester

$12.00

Roast Beef, Provolone, Mixed Green, Red Onion, Tomato, Horseradish Mayo on Sourdough

The Norwegian

The Norwegian

$11.00

Smoked Salmon, Arugula, Tomato, Cucumbers, Dill Cream Cheese on Rye

The Turkey Gobbler

$10.00

Turkey, Swiss, Cranberry Mayo, Your Choice of Veggies, Grilled on Multigrain

The Vermonter

$9.50

Vermont Goat Cheese, honey mustard, Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Spinach on your choice of bread

Tuna Melt

$7.00

Tuna + Cheddar Pressed on Sourdough, Choice of veggies

Vegetarian

$9.00

Avocado Spread, Dijion Mustard, Cheddar, Mixed Greens, Tomato's, Red Onion, Carrots, Green Peppers, Cucumbers on Honey Oat

West Coaste

West Coaste

$11.00Out of stock

Maple Turkey, Honey Mustard, Avocado Spread, Sundried Tomato Spread, Pepper Jack, Mixed Greens on Honey Oat

Special

$10.00

CHIPS

Small Bag

$2.00

Big Bag

$3.00

DELI

Black Forest Ham

$8.99

Oven Gold Turkey

$9.99

Maple Honey Turkey

$9.99

Roast Beef

$11.99

Pastrami

$10.99

Pepperoni

$7.99

Salami

$9.99

American

$6.99

Swiss

$8.99

Provolone

$7.99

Pepper Jack

$8.99

Cabot Cheddar

$10.99

Capicola

$8.99

RETAIL

Otter Creek Coffee Mug

$5.00

Dark Blue Tumbler

$15.00

Green Tumbler

$15.00

Silver Tumbler

$15.00

Dark Blue Coffee Cup Tumbler

$15.00

White Tumbler

$20.00

Light Blue Wine Tumbler

$10.00

Sweatshirts

$35.00

Beanie

$15.00

Otter Creak T-Shirt

$15.00

Baseball Cap

$20.00

Otter East Key Chain

$0.84

GROCERY

Bread Crumbs

$3.00

Loafs Of Bread Sliced

$6.00+

Day Old Pastry

$2.50+

Granola

$3.00+

Croutons

$3.00

Irish Hill Maple Syrup

$12.00+

Home Made Dog Treats

$0.75

Ingredients: Beef Base, Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Rye, Oats, Cornmeal, Olive Oil, Eggs

Penny Candy

$0.05

Box Of Tea

$6.00

Bag Of Ice

$2.50

Side Hill Jam

$5.00

Addison Independent- Newspaper

$1.50

Chedder Slices

$5.00

Suddabees Raw Honey - 4oz

$5.50

Buddabees Raw Honey - 1 Pound

$8.00

Side Hill Maple Apple Drizzle

$5.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
We are the second location, located in EAST Middlebury.

51 Ossie Road, NOTE: This is our EAST Middlebury location please order here for East Middlebury pickup, East Middlebury, VT 05753

