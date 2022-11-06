Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ottimo Cafe 6794 U.S. 9 S

No reviews yet

6794 U.S. 9 S

Howell, NJ 07731

Order Again

Popular Items

Frappuccino
Quinoa Portabella Salad
Asian Mushroom Basket

Appetizers

Nachos

$15.01

Homemade tortilla chips, cheese sauce, pico de gallo, tomato salsa, red onions, fresh guacamole

House Fries

$10.16

Our famous hand cut fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.18

Hand cut sweet potatoes with our spice mix and honey jalapeño sauce

Cheese Fries

$11.18

Our famous hand cut fries, cheese sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.21

Made fresh served with our house marinara

Asian Mushroom Basket

$18.30

Sauteed mushrooms, broccoli, onions, tomato confit, sweet asian sauce, fried mozzarella

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.26

Spinach and mozzarella stuffing with mustard cream sauce and parmesan

Spinach Dip

$17.28

Creamed spinach, melted mozzarella with tortilla chips

Tuna Tartare

$23.38

Sushi grade ahi tuna, ginger, garlic, jalapeno, soy sauce, lime balsamic reduction, homemade guac, warm tortilla chips

Sweet Potato Skins

$16.26Out of stock

jalapeno cream cheese stuffing, cheddar, homemade salsa, crispy onion, ranch sauce

Specialty Apps

Cauliflower Bites

$19.31

Crispy cauliflower, fresh carrot sticks, side of ranch dipping sauce, choose one:

Crispy Quinoa Roll

$19.31

Blackened tune-up, sliced avocado, spicy mayo and Sriracha drizzle

Salmon Sliders

$19.31Out of stock

Char grilled salmon, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole, garlic Mayo on pretzel buns

Mac n Cheese Balls

$17.28

House cheese sauce, side of marinara

Charred Broccoli & Cauliflower

$16.26

Garlic and mint

Crispy Chilean Sea Bass Tacos

$29.48Out of stock

Tempura sea bass, homemade tomato salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, fresh guac

Soups

Soup Of The Day

$8.13

Cream Soup Of The Day

$10.16

Salads

Caeser

$15.25

Crisp romaine, parmesan, homemade dressing and croutons

House Salad

$19.31Out of stock

Crisp romaine, diced beats, apple, craisins, candied walnuts, goat cheese, strawberry vinaigrette

Quinoa Portabella Salad

$20.33

Crisp romaine, Portobello mushrooms, toasted quinoa, roasted peppers, feta cheese, roasted pepper dressing

Mozzarella Broccoli Salad

$20.33

Crispy mozzarella, warm broccoli, romaine, tomato, mushroom, shredded carrot, sweet teriyaki dressing

Israeli Salad

$13.21

Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, radish, parsley, olives, lemon, olive oil

Crispy Brussel Sprout Caeser Salad

$19.31Out of stock

Mozzarella 2 Ways

$24.00

tuna salad, sliced egg, cucumber, onion, black olives, mushrooms, carrots, balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$19.00

crisp romaine, sliced avocado, orange segments cherry tomatoes, green beans, red onion, candied walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta

Pan Seared Spinach Gnochi

$25.41

Homemade spinach gnocchi, creamed spinach sauce, pickled red onion, balsamic reduction

Gnochi

$25.41

House made, brandy mushroom cream sauce grated parmesan

Ricotta Ravioli

$25.41

House made, ricotta filled, choice of pink or white cream sauce

Hand Rolled Cavatelli

$25.41

House made, wild mushroom mix, broccoli, white wine mushroom sauce, grated parmesan

Pappardelle

$26.43

Sun-dried tomato cream sauce with roasted red peppers, grated Parmesan

Fettuccine De Rosie

$23.38

Classic alfredo sauce

Penne A La Vodka

$23.38

Vodka sauce and fresh penne

Eggplant Parmigiana

$25.41

Four layers of tender fried breaded eggplant, house marinara and mozzarella cheese served with choice of garlic bread or pasta

Vegetable Lasagna

$25.41

Roasted seasonal vegetables, Portobello's and tomatoes with mozzarella cheese

Entrees

Terriyaki Grilled Salmon

$29.48

Char grilled with our homemade teriyaki sauce whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables, crispy onions

Potato Crusted Salmon

$29.48

Roasted celery root puree and seasonal vegetables, mustard cream sauce

Salmon Pinwheel

$29.48

Horseradish crust, corn cakes, roasted celery root puree and the seasonal vegetables, jalapeno honey glaze

Tuna Steak

$34.56

Creamed spinach, twice baked potato, red wine cream sauce

Fish N Chips

$28.46Out of stock

Tempura battered fluke, homemade fries tartar sauce, Russian dressing

Zucchini Crusted Fluke

$34.56Out of stock

Garlic portobello, roasted celery root puree

Roasted Chilean Sea Bass

$55.90

Tomato avocado salad, whipped potatoes lemon butter sauce

Mediterranean Salmon

$32.52

Blackened salmon, herb roasted potato wedges, charred brussel sprouts, cucumber dill greek yogurt

Grilled Branzino

$46.75

Double fillet, quinoa risotto, broccoli, cauliflower mushrooms, lemon garlic sauce

Pizzas

Eli's Classic Plain Cheese

$15.25

House marinara shredded mozzarella

White Pizza

$19.31

Ricotta, mozzarella, Alfredo roasted garlic (no marinara)

Penne A La Vodka Pizza

$19.31

Shredded mozzarella grated Parmesan (no marinara)

Wild Mushroom And Roasted Garlic

$19.31

House marinara, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms

Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza

$19.31

House marinara, crispy potato, mozzarella, cheddar, creamy ranch

Spinach Garlic Pizza

$19.31

Roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, herbs

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.25

Desserts

Housemade Cheese Cake

$11.18

Chocolate Chip Cookies A La Mode

$15.25

Dessert for two fresh baked cookies, served with warm chocolate ganache, fresh whipped cream and vanilla ice cream

Cinnamon Sugar Tossed Donuts

$14.23

Made to order, chocolate caramel drizzle vanilla custard powdered sugar "the best thing you'll ever try"

Triple Fudge Blondie

$11.55

chocolate chunk, white chocolate milk chocolate fudge, caramel, vanilla ice cream, homemade whip cream

Drinks

Milkshake

$8.13

Frappuccino

$7.11

Iced Latte

$7.11

Iced Coffee

$5.08

Hot Latte

$7.11

Hot Coffee

$5.08

Cappuccino

$7.11

Espresso Solo

$3.56

Espresso Double

$4.57

Beverages

Peach Snapple

$3.56

Diet Peach Snapple

$3.56

Raspberry Snapple

$3.56

Diet Raspberry Snapple

$3.56

Lemon Snapple

$3.56

Diet Lemon Snapple

$3.56

Coke

$3.56

Coke Zero

$3.56

Diet Coke

$3.56

Sprite

$3.56

Sprite Zero

$3.56

Poland Spring Water

$3.56
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Upscale Kosher Dairy Restaurant in Howell, NJ | Fresh Fish Dishes | Homemade Pasta | Salads | Delectable Desserts - Executive Chef David Pereg

6794 U.S. 9 S, Howell, NJ 07731

