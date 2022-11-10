Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ottimo Pizzeria 2936 Clark Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2936 Clark Ave

Long Beach, CA 90815

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Cheese
Meat Amore

Salad

Traditional Caesar

$8.00

romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan

Baby Arugula

$8.00

balsamic dressing, roma tomatoes, red onions, shaved parmesan

Caprese Salad

$8.00

mozzarella, roma tomatoes, red onion, balsamic dressing, basil

Family Size Caesar

$14.00

Family Size Baby Arugula

$14.00

Pizza

Cheese

$16.00

house made tomato sauce, mozzeralla, oregano

Ensalada

$20.00

house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted roma tomatoes, prosciutto, crispy garlic, balsamic glaze

Fungi

$20.00

alfredo sauce, mozzarella sauce, shitake and button mushrooms, ricotta, parmesan, green onion, ranch

Kalua Pork

$20.00

mozzarella, house made bbq sauce, pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, crispy garlic, chili flakes, oregano

Margherita

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, roasted garlic, fresh basil, chili oil

Meat Amore

$22.00

house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sopressata, italian sausage, oregano, crispy garlic, basil

Meatball

$20.00

house made tomaot sauce, mozzarella, meatball, ricotta

Pepperoni

$18.00

house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano

Pesto Chicken

$20.00

Pesto Spread, Mozzarella Cheese , Chicken & Parmesan Cheese

Ham & Pineapple

$20.00

House-made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese , Ham, Pineapple & Green Onions

Veggie

$20.00

Housemade Tomatoes Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese , Mushrooms, Bell Peppers . Shallots, Olives, Roasted Garlic , Roasted Tomatoes & Artichokes Fresh Oregano

BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Mozzarella Cheese , Chicken, BBQ Sauce Red Onions & Fresh Cilantro

Sandwiches

Turkey & Provolone

$8.00

Mayonnaise , Lettuce & Tomatoes

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Meatballs, Marinara & Mozzarella

Italian

$8.00

Mayonnaise, Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce Tomato Oil and Vinegar

Dessert

Nutella Pizza

$12.00

nutella, strawberries, powdered sugar

Banana Cinnamon Pizza

$12.00

mozzarella, banana, cinnamon, sugar

Gelato

$4.00

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Pellegrino

$2.00

Aqua Pana Water

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Apple Juice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2936 Clark Ave, Long Beach, CA 90815

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coffee Parlor
orange starNo Reviews
2944 Clark Avenue Long Beach, CA 90706
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Dempsey's Sports Bar & Grill - 3583 N Los Coyotes Diagonal
orange starNo Reviews
3583 N Los Coyotes Diagonal Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Crimson Coward - LB - 4217 East Willow Street
orange starNo Reviews
4217 East Willow Street Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Boba Bee - 6537 Spring St
orange starNo Reviews
6537 Spring St Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Little Coyote Pizza, Long Beach, CA
orange starNo Reviews
3500 N Los Coyotes Diagonal Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston