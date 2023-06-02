Restaurant header imageView gallery

Otto BBQ & Grill

No reviews yet

921 East Memorial Drive

Ahoskie, NC 27910

Popular Items

hand cut fries

hand cut fries

$3.69

Otto Burger Combo

$15.99

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus Beef Patty, Brisket, Cheddar cheese on a Brioche bun With a Choose of Side and Drink

Chopped pork (nc style)

$6.99

Sandwiches

Sandwhiches

Brisket sandwhich

$9.99

Chopped pork (nc style)

$6.99

Pulled pork (St style)

$6.99

BBQ pulled chicken

$6.99

Smoked Pulled Chicken Mixed with our BBQ Sauce on a brioche bun

Crispy chicken

$7.99

Crispy Chicken, BBQ Ranch, Pickles on a Brioche bun

grilled chicken

$7.99

Grilled Chicken, Mayo, Lettuce, tomato on a Brioche bun

chicken salad sandwhich

$6.99

Chicken salad, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on a texas toast bun

club sandwhich

$7.99

Smoked Turkey, Ham, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on a Texas toast bun

hot dog

$2.99

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$7.99

Sandwich combos

Brisket sandwich combo

$14.99

hot dog combo

$7.99

club sandwhich combo

$12.99

grilled chicken combo

$12.99

crispy chicken combo

$12.99

chopped nc combo

$11.99

pulled pork combo

$11.99

chicken salad combo

$12.99

pulled chicken combo

$12.99

Smoked turkey Sandwich

$13.99

mayo, lettuce, tomato, smoked turkey with provolone cheese

Smoked Burgers

Burgers

Otto Burger

$9.99

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Brisket, Cheddar cheese on a Brioche bun

Mushroom Burger

$7.99

Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus beef patty, Sautéed Mushrooms, Provolone cheese on a Brioche Bun

Bacon Burger

$7.99

Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus beef patty, Applewood bacon, American cheese on a Brioche bun

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Ketchup,Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus Beef Patty, American cheese on a brioche bun

Hamburger

$7.99

Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus beef patty on a Brioche Bun

Burger Combos

Hamburger Combo

$13.99

Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus beef patty on a Brioche Bun With a Choose of Side and Drink

Cheeseburger Combo

$13.99

Ketchup,Mustard, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus Beef Patty, American cheese on a brioche bun With a Choose of Side and Drink

Mushroom Burger Combo

$13.99

Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus beef patty, Sautéed Mushrooms, Provolone cheese on a Brioche Bun With a Choose of Side and drink

Otto Burger Combo

$15.99

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus Beef Patty, Brisket, Cheddar cheese on a Brioche bun With a Choose of Side and Drink

Bacon Burger Combo

$13.99

Mayo, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Angus beef patty, Applewood bacon, American cheese on a Brioche bun with a Choose of Side and Drink

Philly and wraps

Philly's

Brisket Philly

$9.99

chicken philly

$9.99

Philly combo

Brisket Philly Combo

$16.99

Chicken philly combo

$16.99

Wraps

Crispy chicken wrap

$8.99

BBQ Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato and Crispy chicken

grilled chicken wrap

$8.99

BBQ Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Chicken

chicken salad wrap

$7.99

Wraps Combos

crispy chicken wrap combo

$14.99

grilled chicken wrap combo

$14.99

chicken salad wrap combo

$13.99

Entrees

Brisket Entree

$18.99

Chopped Pork Entree

$14.99

Pulled pork (St style)

$14.99

Half smoked chicken

$15.99

half rack ribs

$17.99
whole rack ribs

$22.99

Fried catfish

$14.99

grilled shrimp

$18.99

fried shrimp

$18.99

grilled salmon

$18.99

grilled ribeye

$19.99

sauasage

$14.99

chicken strips

$13.99

Burrito

BBQ Burrito

$7.99

Choose of BBQ ( Nc Style Or St Style) Beans and Cheese

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Grilled Chicken with beans and cheee

Brisket Burrito

$12.99

Smoked Brisket with Beans and cheese

Steak Burrito

$13.99

Steak With beans and cheese

Quesadilla

BBQ Quesadilla

$8.99

Choose of BBQ ( NC Style or St Style) with Mixed cheese

Brisket Quesadilla

$12.99

Smoked Brisket With mixed cheese

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled Chicken with mixed cheese

Pulled Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

BBQ pulled chicken with mixed cheese

Wings

8 wings

$12.99
16 wings

$20.99

24 wings

$28.99

Soups and Salads

Soups

bowl chicken n dump

$6.99

bowl brunswick

$6.99

Pint of chicken n dump

$7.99

Pint of brunswick

$7.99

Salads

crispy chicken salad

$13.99

grilled chicken salad

$13.99

grilled salmon salad

$18.99

house salad

$6.99

ceaser salad

$13.99

Extras

Sides

hand cut fries

$3.69

onion rings

$3.69

fried okra

$3.69

sweet potato Fries

$3.69

green beans

$3.69

baked beans

$3.69

mac n cheese

$3.69

chicken n dumplins

$3.69

corn on the cob

$3.69

broccoli

$3.69

side salad

$3.69

cole slaw

$3.69

hushpuppies

$3.69

Collard green

$3.69

Brunswick stew

$3.69

Potato Salad

$3.69

Meats by the pound

Pound of NC

$11.99

Pound of ST

$11.99

Pound of Brisket

$18.99

Pound of pulled chicken

$11.99

Pound of chicken salad

$11.99

pound of sausage

$14.99

only rib and chicken

half rib only

$11.99

whole rib only

$22.99

half chicken only

$10.99

Nachos

nachos

$11.99Out of stock

Kids Meal

Kids chicken tenders

$6.99

Kids cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids grilled cheese

$6.99

Kids man n cheese

$6.99

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$6.99

Sides by the Pint

Pint of Baked beans

$6.99

Pint of Green Beans

$6.99

Pint of Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Pint of Potato Salad

$6.99

Pint of Collard Greens

$6.99

Pint of Cole Slaw

$6.99

Beverage

Drinks

Water

swt tea

$2.99

uns tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Desserts

Dessert

chocoflan

$4.99
banana pudding

$4.99

ChocolateChip Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

StrawberrySwirl Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$4.99

Sweet potato pie

$4.99

Ice cream

$1.99+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our food is homemade and will make you feel good

Location

921 East Memorial Drive, Ahoskie, NC 27910

Directions

