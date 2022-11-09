Restaurant header imageView gallery

Otto Pint

259 Reviews

$$

1100 Oakridge Dr

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Pizza
Margherita
BBQ Drew

12" Build Your Own Pizza

12" Pizza

$9.50

Go ahead and build the pizza of your dreams by selecting from the ingredients listed below.

Specialty Pizza

BBQ Drew

$15.00

BBQ sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, bacon, jalapeños, and red onion

Big Christmas

$14.00

Italian sausage, Peppadew peppers, arugula, chili flake

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Cheese

$9.50

Chicken Pesto

$14.00

Basil pesto, chicken breast, roasted tomatoes, artichoke heart

Dos Pomodoros

$17.00

Marinara, mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, roasted tomatoes, garlic, basil, and almonds, drizzled with basil pesto and a balsamic reduction

Fancy Clancy

$16.00

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, romano, salami, prosciutto, pepperoncini, green peppers, and red peppers, finished with a balsamic drizzle

Hot Momma

$14.00

Honey Sriracha, jalapeños, bacon, chicken breast, chili flake

Margherita

$13.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Pepperoni

$11.50

Smoked Duck

$15.00

Chèvre spread, shaved duck breast, garlic, red onion, arugula

Spicy Papa

$14.00

Sweet & Spicy Hawaiian

$16.00

Honey Sriracha, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, asiago, cotto, green peppers, pineapple, onions, and chili flakes

The Galileo

$14.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto. Topped with fresh spring mix, fresh tomatoes, roasted tomato vinaigrette, and balsamic drizzle

The Riviera

$15.00

Spanish chorizo, pepperoni, salami, feta, diced tomatoes

The Ziggy

$14.00

Garlic olive oil, spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, balsamic, basil

Salads

1/2 Caesar

$4.50

1/2 Rocket

$4.50

1/2 Spring Greens

$4.50

1/2 Mediterranean Salad

$5.50

Caesar

$8.00

Rocket

$8.00

Mediterranean Salad

$9.00

Bar Bites

Bruschetta

$9.00

Burrata

$12.00

Meatballs

$9.00

Sausage Beer Cheese

$10.00

Wagyu Beef Weenies

$10.00

Side Flatbread

$3.00

Side Pretzel Bites

$4.00

Side Beer Cheese

$4.00

Side Crostini

$3.00

Hummus

$9.00

Gf Flatbread

$7.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Cast Iron Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Cast Iron Chocolate Chip Cookie w/ Ice Cream

$5.00

Cup Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Seasonal Gelato

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Open Food/Sauces

Sauces / Dressings

Bottles/Cans List

Anchor Steam Lager

$5.50Out of stock

Bell's Amber Ale

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Budweiser Zero

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Flying Embers Seltzer

$6.00

Funkwerks Pineapple Guava

$6.50

Flying Embers Kombucha

$7.00

Horse and Dragon Sad Panda

$7.50

June Shine Kombucha

$8.50

Loveland Aleworks Strawberry Rhubarb

$8.00

Loveland Aleworks Blackberry Lemon Bar

$8.50

Maxline Irish Red

$6.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo especial

$4.50

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.50

New Planet Gluten Free Pale Ale

$7.00

Odell Myrcynery

$8.00

Odouls

$4.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$8.00

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

$9.00

Summit Lavender Blueberry Cider

$8.00

Verboten TOSO

$7.50

Well's and Young Banana Bread

$6.50

Athletic Brewing Golden Dawn

$5.50

Athletic Brewing IPA

$5.50

Montucky 12 oz

$3.50

Cocktails

Adios MF

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.50

Betsy's Day Off

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Cherry Limeade

$7.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Creamsicle

$10.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

FoCo 75

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mescal Paloma

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

MOCKTAIL

$5.00

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Otto Marg

$10.00

Rule Your Mule

$7.00

Otto Tonic

$9.00

Spanish Sangria

$7.00

Spanish Sangria Carafe

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Traditional Mojito

$9.00

Traditional Paloma

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Time And A Half

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Wisco Lunch Box

$6.00

Specialty Marg

$12.00

Martini

$10.00

Otto Lemonade

$8.00

I'm Your Huckleberry

$8.00

Honey Comb

$7.00

Lifes A Peach

$7.50

Spiced Autumn Mule

$8.00

The Smokey Bear

$9.00

The Blue Noggin'

$10.00

Martinis

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Grey Goose Martini

$12.00

Hendricks Martini

$13.00

Kettle One Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Open Martini

$9.00

Spring 44 Gin Martini

$9.00

Spring 44 Vodka Martini

$9.00

Stoli Martini

$11.00

Tanqueray Martini

$11.00

Titos Martini

$10.00

NA Beverages

Black Cherry

$3.00

Clementine Izzy

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Creme Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Elderflower Ginger Beer

$4.00

Elderflower Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Kiddo Bevs

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Pomegranate Izzy

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Grape Soda

$3.00

Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Open Drinks

Open Drink

Shots

Butter Shot

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Kamikaze

$7.50

Wine by the Bottle

BTL Gen 5

$32.00

BTL La Bella Prosecco

$28.00

BTL Overstone Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Pasqua Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Prisma Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Prisma Rosé

$36.00

BTL Silk And Spice

$36.00

BTL Zolo Reserva Malbec

$34.00

Hat

Grey

$20.00

Red

$20.00

Hoodie

Blue Small

$45.00

Blue Medium

$45.00

Blue Large

$45.00

Blue XL

$45.00

Red Small

$45.00

Red Medium

$45.00

Red Large

$45.00

Red XL

$45.00

Long Sleeve

Blue Small

$20.00

Blue Medium

$20.00

Blues Large

$20.00

Blue XL

$20.00

Polo

Black Small

$40.00

Black Medium

$40.00

Black Large

$40.00

Black XL

$40.00

White Small

$40.00

White Medium

$40.00

White Large

$40.00

White XL

$40.00

Short Sleeve

Blue Small

$18.00

Blue Medium

$18.00

Blue Large

$18.00

Blue XL

$18.00

Red Small

$18.00

Red Medium

$18.00

Red Large

$18.00

Red XL

$18.00

Black Small

$18.00

Black Medium

$18.00

Black Large

$18.00

Black XL

$18.00

Tank Top

Blue Small

$15.00

Blue Medium

$15.00

Blue Large

$15.00

Blue XL

$15.00

Red Small

$15.00

Red Medium

$15.00

Red Large

$15.00

Red XL

$15.00

Black Small

$15.00

Black Medium

$15.00

Black Large

$15.00

Black XL

$15.00

Visor

Grey Visor

$15.00

Zip up

Small

$45.00Out of stock

Medium

$45.00

Large

$45.00Out of stock

XL

$45.00

Beanie

Black

$16.00

Grey

$16.00

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1100 Oakridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Directions

Gallery
Otto Pint image
Otto Pint image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grey Rock Sports Grill
orange starNo Reviews
925 E Harmony Rd Suite 100 Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Gib's NY Bagels - Oakridge
orange star4.4 • 263
1112 Oakridge Dr Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Domenics - Fort Collins
orange starNo Reviews
931 E. Harmony Rd Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Cozzola's Pizza
orange star4.6 • 675
1112 Oakridge Dr Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches - Harmony
orange starNo Reviews
4609 S. Timberline Rd. Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Yampa Sandwich Co. - Fort Collins/South - 4020 S. College
orange starNo Reviews
4020 South College Avenue Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Collins

Fat Shack - Fort Collins
orange star4.5 • 16,567
706 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Comet Chicken - Fort Collins
orange star4.6 • 2,892
126 W. Mountain Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - FOCO
orange star4.5 • 1,890
320 Walnut St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
orange star4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Pub - 214 Linden St
orange star4.3 • 1,510
214 Linden St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Moot House
orange star4.4 • 1,417
2626 S. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Collins
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston