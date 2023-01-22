OTTO Portland Pizza 202 Mass Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Thank you. Come back again. How’d we do? Give us your feedback and you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card. Go to ottoportland.lovesfeedback.com
Location
202 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02474
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Town Tavern - 201 Massachusetts Avenue
No Reviews
201 Massachusetts Avenue Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurant
The Arlington Restaurant and Diner - 134 Massachusetts Avenue
No Reviews
134 Massachusetts Avenue Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Arlington
More near Arlington