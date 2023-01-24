Main picView gallery

OTTO Portland Pizza 202 Merrimac

review star

No reviews yet

202 Merrimac St

Newburyport, MA 01950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Thank you. Come back again. How’d we do? Give us your feedback and you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card. Go to ottoportland.lovesfeedback.com

Location

202 Merrimac St, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cormorant NBPT
orange starNo Reviews
228 Merrimac St Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK) - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Today's Truck Location: Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Beefie Boys - 192 State St, Newburyport, MA 01950
orange starNo Reviews
192 State St, Newburyport, MA 01950 Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
The Angry Donut
orange star4.3 • 39
38 Washington St Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Mission Oak Grill
orange star4.0 • 421
26 Green St Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Sea Level Oyster Bar - Newburyport
orange star4.0 • 1,265
1 MARKET SQ Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newburyport

Sea Level Oyster Bar - Newburyport
orange star4.0 • 1,265
1 MARKET SQ Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport
orange star4.5 • 1,067
44 State Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
orange star4.0 • 891
5 Boston Way Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Port Pizza & Subs
orange star4.7 • 881
25 Storey Ave Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Mission Oak Grill
orange star4.0 • 421
26 Green St Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Brown Sugar by the Sea
orange star4.4 • 405
75 Water Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newburyport
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Amesbury
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston