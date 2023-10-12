Popular Items

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$13.00

asiago, mozzarella, red sauce

Small Chicken & Basil

Small Chicken & Basil

$14.75

asiago, mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce

Gluten-Free Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry

Gluten-Free Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry

$17.75

asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries


Cheese

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$13.00

asiago, mozzarella, red sauce

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$18.00

asiago, mozzarella, red sauce

Gluten-Free Cheese

Gluten-Free Cheese

$15.25

asiago, mozzarella, red sauce

Double Dough Cheese

Double Dough Cheese

$19.00

asiago, mozzarella, red sauce

Small OTTO Four Cheese

Small OTTO Four Cheese

$15.50

asiago, mozzarella, fontina, ricotta

Large OTTO Four Cheese

Large OTTO Four Cheese

$24.00

asiago, mozzarella, fontina, ricotta

Gluten-Free OTTO Four Cheese

Gluten-Free OTTO Four Cheese

$17.75

asiago, mozzarella, fontina, ricotta

Double Dough OTTO Four Cheese

Double Dough OTTO Four Cheese

$26.00

asiago, mozzarella, fontina, ricotta

Small Three-Cheese Tortellini

Small Three-Cheese Tortellini

$14.50

asiago, mozzarella, three-cheese tortellini, red sauce

Large Three-Cheese Tortellini

Large Three-Cheese Tortellini

$20.00
Double Dough Three-Cheese Tortellini

Double Dough Three-Cheese Tortellini

$22.00

Meat

Small Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms

Small Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms

$15.50

asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom medley, red sauce

Large Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms

Large Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms

$22.50

asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom medley, red sauce

Gluten-Free Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms

Gluten-Free Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms

$17.75

asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom medley, red sauce

Double Dough Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms

Double Dough Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms

$24.50

asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom medley, red sauce

Small Spicy Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage

Small Spicy Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage

$16.75

asiago, mozzarella, sausage, spicy pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce

Large Spicy Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage

Large Spicy Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage

$25.25

asiago, mozzarella, sausage, spicy pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce

Gluten-Free Spicy Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage

Gluten-Free Spicy Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage

$19.00

asiago, mozzarella, sausage, spicy pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce

Double Dough Spicy Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage

Double Dough Spicy Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage

$27.25

asiago, mozzarella, sausage, spicy pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce

Small Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion

Small Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion

$15.25

asiago, mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion

Large Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion

Large Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion

$22.75

asiago, mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion

Gluten-Free Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion

Gluten-Free Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion

$17.50

asiago, mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion

Double Dough Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion

Double Dough Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion

$24.75

asiago, mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion

Small Pulled Pork & Mango

Small Pulled Pork & Mango

$15.25

asiago, mozzarella, pulled pork, mango

Large Pulled Pork & Mango

Large Pulled Pork & Mango

$23.00

asiago, mozzarella, pulled pork, mango

Gluten-Free Pulled Pork & Mango

Gluten-Free Pulled Pork & Mango

$17.50

asiago, mozzarella, pulled pork, mango

Double Dough Pulled Pork & Mango

Double Dough Pulled Pork & Mango

$25.00

asiago, mozzarella, pulled pork, mango

Small Chicken & Basil

Small Chicken & Basil

$14.75

asiago, mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce

Large Chicken & Basil

Large Chicken & Basil

$22.25

asiago, mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce

Gluten-Free Chicken & Basil

Gluten-Free Chicken & Basil

$17.00

asiago, mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce

Double Dough Chicken & Basil

Double Dough Chicken & Basil

$24.25

asiago, mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce

Small Sriracha Chicken & Avocado

Small Sriracha Chicken & Avocado

$15.75

asiago, mozzarella, sriracha chicken, avocado

Large Sriracha Chicken & Avocado

Large Sriracha Chicken & Avocado

$24.25

asiago, mozzarella, sriracha chicken, avocado

Gluten-Free Sriracha Chicken & Avocado

Gluten-Free Sriracha Chicken & Avocado

$18.00

asiago, mozzarella, sriracha chicken, avocado

Double Dough Sriracha Chicken & Avocado

Double Dough Sriracha Chicken & Avocado

$26.25

asiago, mozzarella, sriracha chicken, avocado

Small Sausage & Vidalia Onion

Small Sausage & Vidalia Onion

$15.25

asiago, mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce

Large Sausage & Vidalia Onion

Large Sausage & Vidalia Onion

$22.50

asiago, mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce

Gluten-Free Sausage & Vidalia Onion

Gluten-Free Sausage & Vidalia Onion

$17.50

asiago, mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce

Double Dough Sausage & Vidalia Onion

Double Dough Sausage & Vidalia Onion

$24.50

asiago, mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce

Small Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey

Small Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey

$15.75

asiago, mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey

Large Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey

Large Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey

$24.25

asiago, mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey

Gluten-Free Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey

Gluten-Free Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey

$18.00

asiago, mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey

Double Dough Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey

Double Dough Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey

$26.25

asiago, mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey

Small Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion

Small Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion

$15.75

asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mushroom medley, vidalia onion

Large Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion

Large Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion

$24.25

asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mushroom medley, vidalia onion

Gluten-Free Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion

Gluten-Free Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion

$18.00

asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mushroom medley, vidalia onion

Double Dough Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion

Double Dough Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion

$26.25

asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mushroom medley, vidalia onion

Small Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion

Small Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion

$15.75

asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions

Large Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion

Large Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion

$24.25

asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions

Gluten-Free Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion

Gluten-Free Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion

$18.00

asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions

Double Dough Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion

Double Dough Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion

$26.25

asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions

Small Pepperoni

Small Pepperoni

$14.75

asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce

Large Pepperoni

Large Pepperoni

$20.50

asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce

Gluten-Free Pepperoni

Gluten-Free Pepperoni

$17.00

asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce

Double Dough Pepperoni

Double Dough Pepperoni

$22.50

asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce

Small Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese

Small Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese

$15.75

hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese

Large Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese

Large Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese

$25.25

hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese

Gluten-Free Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese

Gluten-Free Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese

$18.00

hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese

Double Dough Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese

Double Dough Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese

$27.25

hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese

Small Roasted Yam, Applewood Bacon & Fried Sage

Small Roasted Yam, Applewood Bacon & Fried Sage

$17.50
Large Roasted Yam, Applewood Bacon & Fried Sage

Large Roasted Yam, Applewood Bacon & Fried Sage

$27.00
Gluten-Free Roasted Yam, Applewood Bacon & Fried Sage

Gluten-Free Roasted Yam, Applewood Bacon & Fried Sage

$19.75
Double Dough Roasted Yam, Applewood Bacon & Fried Sage

Double Dough Roasted Yam, Applewood Bacon & Fried Sage

$29.00

Veg

Small Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese

Small Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese

$15.50

asiago, mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion

Large Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese

Large Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese

$24.00

asiago, mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion

Gluten-Free Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese

Gluten-Free Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese

$17.75

asiago, mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion

Double Dough Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese

Double Dough Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese

$26.00

asiago, mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion

Small Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry

Small Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry

$15.50

asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries

Large Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry

Large Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry

$24.00

asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries

Gluten-Free Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry

Gluten-Free Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry

$17.75

asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries

Double Dough Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry

Double Dough Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry

$26.00

asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries

Small Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil

Small Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil

$15.50

asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, eggplant, basil, red sauce

Large Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil

Large Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil

$24.00

asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, eggplant, basil, red sauce

Gluten-Free Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil

Gluten-Free Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil

$17.75

asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, eggplant, basil, red sauce

Double Dough Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil

Double Dough Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil

$26.00

asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, eggplant, basil, red sauce

Small Fresh Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower

Small Fresh Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower

$15.50

asiago, mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion

Large Fresh Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower

Large Fresh Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower

$24.00

asiago, mozzarella, mushroom medley, roasted cauliflower

Gluten-Free Fresh Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower

Gluten-Free Fresh Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower

$17.75

asiago, mozzarella, mushroom medley, roasted cauliflower

Double Dough Fresh Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower

Double Dough Fresh Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower

$26.00

asiago, mozzarella, mushroom medley, roasted cauliflower

Small Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb

Small Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb

$15.50

asiago, mozzarella, manchego, mushroom medley, herb blend, red sauce

Large Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb

Large Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb

$24.00

asiago, mozzarella, manchego, mushroom medley, herb blend, red sauce

Gluten-Free Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb

Gluten-Free Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb

$17.75

asiago, mozzarella, manchego, mushroom medley, herb blend, red sauce

Double Dough Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb

Double Dough Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb

$26.00

asiago, mozzarella, manchego, mushroom medley, herb blend, red sauce

Small Margherita

Small Margherita

$14.50

asiago, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil

Large Margherita

Large Margherita

$22.00

asiago, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil

Gluten-Free Margherita

Gluten-Free Margherita

$16.75

asiago, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil

Double Dough Margherita

Double Dough Margherita

$24.00

asiago, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil

Small Ricotta & Basil

Small Ricotta & Basil

$14.50

asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, red sauce

Large Ricotta & Basil

Large Ricotta & Basil

$22.00

asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, red sauce

Gluten-Free Ricotta & Basil

Gluten-Free Ricotta & Basil

$16.25

asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, red sauce

Double Dough Ricotta & Basil

Double Dough Ricotta & Basil

$24.00

asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, red sauce

Small Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic

Small Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic

$15.50

asiago, mozzarella, spinach, kalamata olive, roasted garlic

Large Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic

Large Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic

$24.00

asiago, mozzarella, spinach, kalamata olive, roasted garlic

Gluten-Free Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic

Gluten-Free Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic

$17.75

asiago, mozzarella, spinach, kalamata olive, roasted garlic

Double Dough Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic

Double Dough Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic

$26.00

asiago, mozzarella, spinach, kalamata olive, roasted garlic

Small Roasted Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Red Onion Pizza

Small Roasted Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Red Onion Pizza

$17.50
Large Roasted Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Red Onion Pizza

Large Roasted Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Red Onion Pizza

$27.00
Gluten-Free Roasted Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Red Onion Pizza

Gluten-Free Roasted Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Red Onion Pizza

$19.75
Double Dough Roasted Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Red Onion Pizza

Double Dough Roasted Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Red Onion Pizza

$29.00

Appetizers/Sides

Side Meatballs

Side Meatballs

$9.50

6 house-made pork & beef meatballs in pomodoro sauce

Two-Cheese Garlic Sticks

Two-Cheese Garlic Sticks

$7.75

12 house-made breadsticks with asiago, mozzarella, and garlic butter with pomodoro sauce

House- Made Ranch

House- Made Ranch

$1.00

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$6.75

mixed lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red pepper, red onion, red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.75

romaine lettuce, black pepper, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, caesar dressing

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.00
Bubly Apple

Bubly Apple

$2.95
Bubly Blackberry

Bubly Blackberry

$2.95
Bubly Cherry

Bubly Cherry

$2.95
Bubly Lime

Bubly Lime

$2.95
Bubly Raspberry

Bubly Raspberry

$2.95
Aquafina

Aquafina

$2.95

OTTO Arnold Palmer

$2.95Out of stock

OTTO Iced Tea

$2.95Out of stock

OTTO Lemonade

$2.95Out of stock
Pepsi Can

Pepsi Can

$2.95

Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.75Out of stock
Diet Pepsi Can

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.95

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$3.75Out of stock
Mug Root Beer Can

Mug Root Beer Can

$2.95

Mug Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.75Out of stock
Schweppes Ginger Ale Can

Schweppes Ginger Ale Can

$2.95

Schweppes Ginger Ale 2 Liter

$3.75Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock
Sierra Mist Can

Sierra Mist Can

$2.95

Sierra Mist Diet

$3.75Out of stock

Mountain Dew 2 Liter

$3.75Out of stock

Desserts

Caramelized apple compote on OTTO dough. Freshly-baked!
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.75

OTTO’s take on the classic Italian dessert; a layer of lightly sweetened Italian mousse set over espresso coffee-soaked lady fingers. The mousse is made with mascarpone cheese, which gives this dessert a creamy and luxurious texture.

Single Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Single Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00