OTTO Weymouth
39 Trotter Rd
Weymouth, MA 02190
Cheese
Small Cheese
asiago, mozzarella, red sauce
Large Cheese
asiago, mozzarella, red sauce
Gluten-Free Cheese
asiago, mozzarella, red sauce
Double Dough Cheese
asiago, mozzarella, red sauce
Small OTTO Four Cheese
asiago, mozzarella, fontina, ricotta
Large OTTO Four Cheese
asiago, mozzarella, fontina, ricotta
Gluten-Free OTTO Four Cheese
asiago, mozzarella, fontina, ricotta
Double Dough OTTO Four Cheese
asiago, mozzarella, fontina, ricotta
Small Three-Cheese Tortellini
asiago, mozzarella, three-cheese tortellini, red sauce
Large Three-Cheese Tortellini
Double Dough Three-Cheese Tortellini
Meat
Small Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms
asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom medley, red sauce
Large Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms
asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom medley, red sauce
Gluten-Free Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms
asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom medley, red sauce
Double Dough Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms
asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom medley, red sauce
Small Spicy Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage
asiago, mozzarella, sausage, spicy pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce
Large Spicy Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage
asiago, mozzarella, sausage, spicy pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce
Gluten-Free Spicy Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage
asiago, mozzarella, sausage, spicy pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce
Double Dough Spicy Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage
asiago, mozzarella, sausage, spicy pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce
Small Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion
asiago, mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion
Large Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion
asiago, mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion
Gluten-Free Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion
asiago, mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion
Double Dough Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion
asiago, mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion
Small Pulled Pork & Mango
asiago, mozzarella, pulled pork, mango
Large Pulled Pork & Mango
asiago, mozzarella, pulled pork, mango
Gluten-Free Pulled Pork & Mango
asiago, mozzarella, pulled pork, mango
Double Dough Pulled Pork & Mango
asiago, mozzarella, pulled pork, mango
Small Chicken & Basil
asiago, mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce
Large Chicken & Basil
asiago, mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce
Gluten-Free Chicken & Basil
asiago, mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce
Double Dough Chicken & Basil
asiago, mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce
Small Sriracha Chicken & Avocado
asiago, mozzarella, sriracha chicken, avocado
Large Sriracha Chicken & Avocado
asiago, mozzarella, sriracha chicken, avocado
Gluten-Free Sriracha Chicken & Avocado
asiago, mozzarella, sriracha chicken, avocado
Double Dough Sriracha Chicken & Avocado
asiago, mozzarella, sriracha chicken, avocado
Small Sausage & Vidalia Onion
asiago, mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce
Large Sausage & Vidalia Onion
asiago, mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce
Gluten-Free Sausage & Vidalia Onion
asiago, mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce
Double Dough Sausage & Vidalia Onion
asiago, mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce
Small Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey
asiago, mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey
Large Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey
asiago, mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey
Gluten-Free Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey
asiago, mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey
Double Dough Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey
asiago, mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey
Small Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion
asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mushroom medley, vidalia onion
Large Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion
asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mushroom medley, vidalia onion
Gluten-Free Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion
asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mushroom medley, vidalia onion
Double Dough Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion
asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mushroom medley, vidalia onion
Small Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion
asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions
Large Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion
asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions
Gluten-Free Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion
asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions
Double Dough Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion
asiago, mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions
Small Pepperoni
asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce
Large Pepperoni
asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce
Gluten-Free Pepperoni
asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce
Double Dough Pepperoni
asiago, mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce
Small Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese
hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese
Large Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese
hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese
Gluten-Free Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese
hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese
Double Dough Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese
hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese
Small Roasted Yam, Applewood Bacon & Fried Sage
Large Roasted Yam, Applewood Bacon & Fried Sage
Gluten-Free Roasted Yam, Applewood Bacon & Fried Sage
Double Dough Roasted Yam, Applewood Bacon & Fried Sage
Veg
Small Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese
asiago, mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion
Large Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese
asiago, mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion
Gluten-Free Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese
asiago, mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion
Double Dough Buffalo Cauliflower, Scallion & Blue Cheese
asiago, mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion
Small Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry
asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries
Large Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry
asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries
Gluten-Free Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry
asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries
Double Dough Squash, Ricotta, Cranberry
asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, butternut squash, cranberries
Small Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil
asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, eggplant, basil, red sauce
Large Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil
asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, eggplant, basil, red sauce
Gluten-Free Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil
asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, eggplant, basil, red sauce
Double Dough Eggplant, Ricotta & Basil
asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, eggplant, basil, red sauce
Small Fresh Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower
asiago, mozzarella, blue cheese, buffalo cauliflower, scallion
Large Fresh Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower
asiago, mozzarella, mushroom medley, roasted cauliflower
Gluten-Free Fresh Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower
asiago, mozzarella, mushroom medley, roasted cauliflower
Double Dough Fresh Mushrooms & Roasted Cauliflower
asiago, mozzarella, mushroom medley, roasted cauliflower
Small Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb
asiago, mozzarella, manchego, mushroom medley, herb blend, red sauce
Large Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb
asiago, mozzarella, manchego, mushroom medley, herb blend, red sauce
Gluten-Free Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb
asiago, mozzarella, manchego, mushroom medley, herb blend, red sauce
Double Dough Fresh Mushrooms, Manchego & Herb
asiago, mozzarella, manchego, mushroom medley, herb blend, red sauce
Small Margherita
asiago, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil
Large Margherita
asiago, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil
Gluten-Free Margherita
asiago, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil
Double Dough Margherita
asiago, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil
Small Ricotta & Basil
asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, red sauce
Large Ricotta & Basil
asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, red sauce
Gluten-Free Ricotta & Basil
asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, red sauce
Double Dough Ricotta & Basil
asiago, mozzarella, ricotta, basil, red sauce
Small Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic
asiago, mozzarella, spinach, kalamata olive, roasted garlic
Large Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic
asiago, mozzarella, spinach, kalamata olive, roasted garlic
Gluten-Free Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic
asiago, mozzarella, spinach, kalamata olive, roasted garlic
Double Dough Spinach, Kalamata Olive & Roasted Garlic
asiago, mozzarella, spinach, kalamata olive, roasted garlic
Small Roasted Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Red Onion Pizza
Large Roasted Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Red Onion Pizza
Gluten-Free Roasted Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Red Onion Pizza
Double Dough Roasted Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Red Onion Pizza
Appetizers/Sides
Salad
Drinks
Fountain Soda
Bubly Apple
Bubly Blackberry
Bubly Cherry
Bubly Lime
Bubly Raspberry
Aquafina
OTTO Arnold Palmer
OTTO Iced Tea
OTTO Lemonade
Pepsi Can
Pepsi 2 Liter
Diet Pepsi Can
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter
Mug Root Beer Can
Mug Root Beer 2 Liter
Schweppes Ginger Ale Can
Schweppes Ginger Ale 2 Liter
Apple Juice
Sierra Mist Can
Sierra Mist Diet
Mountain Dew 2 Liter
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
