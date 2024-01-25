- Home
OTTO Portland 110 Brewery Ln, Portsmouth
110 Brewery Lane
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Featured Items
- Buffalo Chicken$16.25+
buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, house-made buffalo sauce, blue cheese, scallions
- Meatball, Ricotta & Basil$16.50+
meatball crumble, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, ricotta, basil Our Meatballs contain gluten. GF version is not available. If you would like to order this on a gluten free crust, please do that in the build-your-own section
- Spinach & Artichoke$15.50+
artichoke cream sauce, spinach, mozzarella cheese, roasted artichokes, herb
- Caramelized Pear, Blue Cheese & Arugula$16.50+
caramelized pears, mozzarella, blue cheese, herb, arugula
- Roasted Eggplant, Garlic, Zucchini, Tomatoes & Basil$16.50+
mozzarella cheese, red sauce, roasted eggplant, sliced tomatoes, roasted zucchini, roasted garlic, herb, basil
- Lamb Gyro$17.50+
lamb, mozzarella, mint cream, tomatoes, red onion, feta, herb and fresh dill
- Chicken & Basil$14.75+
mozzarella, roasted chicken, basil, red sauce
- Chicken, Caramelized Pear & Fontina$16.50+
chicken, caramelized pears, fontina cheese, cream, herb (Created by Riley & Staff)
- Fresh Mushrooms, Bacon & Vidalia Onion$15.75+
mozzarella, bacon, mushroom medley, vidalia onion
- Fresh Pineapple, Bacon & Hot Honey$15.75+
mozzarella, bacon, pineapple, hot honey
- Hot Honey, Cup & Char Pepperoni & Goat Cheese$16.25+
hot honey, cup & char pepperoni, goat cheese, mozzarella, oregano
- Mashed Potato, Bacon & Scallion$16.50+
mozzarella, bacon, mashed potato, scallions
- Pepperoni$15.00+
mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce
- Pepperoni & Fresh Mushrooms$15.75+
mozzarella, pepperoni, mushroom medley, red sauce
- Sausage & Vidalia Onion$15.75+
mozzarella, sausage, vidalia onion, red sauce
- Spicy Pulled Pork with Scallion$15.75+
mozzarella, spicy pulled pork, scallion
- Spicy Pulled Pork, Jalapeño & Pineapple$17.50+
pepper, spicy pulled pork, mozzarella, jalapeño pepper, pineapple
- Pulled Pork, Pepperoni, Bacon & Sausage$17.50+
mozzarella, sausage, pulled pork, bacon, pepperoni, red sauce