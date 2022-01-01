Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Otto's Covington

1,567 Reviews

$$

521 Main St

Covington, KY 41011

Christmas Dinner

Christmas Dinner Basket

Christmas Dinner Basket

$75.00

This is priced per person: Includes; shrimp cocktail, winter salad, yeast rolls with maître d' butter, beef tenderloin (medium) with horseradish cream, oven roasted redskin potatoes & asparagus with béarnaise & flourless chocolate torte

Quart of Tomato Dill Soup

Quart of Tomato Dill Soup

$14.00

Serves 4 people

Cookie Box

$30.00

(12) Chocolate & Toasted Hazelnut (12) Ricciarelli Almond Cookies

Tribute Chardonnay (bottle)

$20.00

Chop Shop Cabernet (bottle)

$20.00

Firesteed Pinot Noir (bottle)

$20.00

Christmas Breakfast

Breakfast Casserole

Breakfast Casserole

$20.00

8"x8" pan (serves 4-6) Contains; potatoes, eggs, sausage, artichoke, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle crema

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$18.00

serves 4-6

Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$25.00

1 bottle brut and an 8oz bottle of Natalie's™ Handcrafted Orange Juice

Bloody Mary Kit

Bloody Mary Kit

$25.00

Otto's house-made Bloody Mary Mix and a bottle of vodka

Assorted Pastry Box (6)

$25.00

(2) Chocolate Croissants (2) Almond Croissants (2) Sticky Buns

Assorted Pastry Box (12)

$40.00

(2) Chocolate Croissants (2) Almond Croissants (2) Sticky Buns (2) Sweet Danish (4) Biscotti

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood bistro

