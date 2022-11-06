Main picView gallery

F. Ottomanelli's LIC 52-10 Center Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

52-10 Center Blvd

Long Island City, NY 11101

OTTO BURGERS

OTTO CHEESEBURGER

OTTO CHEESEBURGER

$10.50

Single Brisket & chuck burger blend topped with American cheese, Otto sauce, lettuce, tomato

OTTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

OTTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.15

Hand breaded, sea salt brined chicken breast, Otto sauce, lettuce, tomato.

OTTO VEGGIE BURGER

OTTO VEGGIE BURGER

$8.95

Crispy quinoa and lentil veggie burger topped with Otto sauce, lettuce, tomato

BUTCHER BURGER

BUTCHER BURGER

$10.50

Single Brisket & chuck burger blend topped with Bacon, Otto sauce, lettuce, tomato

JAM BURGER

JAM BURGER

$10.95

Single Brisket & chuck burger blend topped with Pepperjack cheese, Truffle mayo, candied bacon-jam

NACHOS

CHEESE NACHOS

CHEESE NACHOS

$7.00

our Lightly salted house made tortilla chips topped with cheese sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS

CLASSIC TENDERS

CLASSIC TENDERS

Choice of 4-8PCS Jumbo Chicken breast tenders served w/ a side of Otto Sauce

HOT HONEY TENDERS

HOT HONEY TENDERS

Choice of 4-8PCS Jumbo Chicken breast tenders served w/ a side of Hot Honey

BUFFALO PARM TENDERS

BUFFALO PARM TENDERS

Choice of 4-8PCS Jumbo Chicken breast tenders tossed in or served w/ a side of Buffalo sauce

CAJUN TENDERS

HONEY MUSTARD TENDERS

HONEY MUSTARD TENDERS

Choice of 4-8PCS Jumbo Chicken breast tenders served w/ a side of honey mustard

HOT DOGS

MUMMY WRAPPED HOT DOG

$5.50

Beef dog wrapped with hickory smoked bacon, ketchup on a potato bun

HOT DOG

HOT DOG

$4.00

Plain beef dog on a potato bun

CHILI DOG

CHILI DOG

$5.00

Beef dog topped with our housemate chili on a potato bun

$5.00

Beef dog topped with cheese sauce on a potato bun

CHILI & CHEESE DOG

CHILI & CHEESE DOG

$6.00

Beef dog topped with our housemate chili , cheese sauce on a potato bun

$6.00

Beef dog topped with cheese sauce and bacon on a potato bun

BELGIAN FRIES

REGULAR FIRES

$4.65

REG. CAJUN FRIES

$5.65

REG. TRUFFLE PARM FRIES

$6.65

REG. URBAN STYLE FRIES

$6.65

REG. CHILI FRIES

$6.40

REG. CHEESE FRIES

$6.40

REG. CHILI & CHEESE FRIES

$7.65

LARGE FRIES

$6.65

LARGE CAJUN FRIES

$7.65

LARGE TRUFFLE PARM

$8.65

LARGE URBAN STYLE

$8.65

LARGE CHILI FRIES

$8.30

LARGE CHEESE FRIES

$8.30

LARGE CHILI & CHEESE

$9.65

LEMONADE / SOFT DRINKS

$5.50

LEMONADE

$5.00+

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.00+

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$6.00+

WATER BOTTLE

$4.00

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

BRISK ICED TEA

$2.00

ICED COFFEE/TEAS

ICED COFFEE

$5.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

BLACK ICED TEA

$5.00

COLD BREW

$5.00

HOT COFFEE/TEA

HOT COFFEE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

LATTE

$4.50

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

CHAI LATTE

$4.50

MOCHA LATTE

$5.00

ESPRESSO SHOT

$3.50

SHAKES & ICED CREAM

VANILLA SHAKE

$7.75

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$7.75

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$7.75

BLACK AND WHITE SHAKE

$7.75

COOKIES 'N CREAM SHAKE

$7.75

VANILLA ICE CREAM CUP

$5.00

CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM CUP

$5.00

STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM CUP

$5.00

MIXED ICE CREAM CUP

$5.00

SALADS

BUILD YOUR SALAD

$9.95

SANDWICHES & MORE

BACON EGG & CHEESE

$5.75

EGG & CHEESE

$4.25

BACON & EGG

$4.25

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE

$5.75

SAUSAGE & CHEESE

$4.25

SAUSAGE & EGG

$4.25

OATMEAL

$5.25

BEVERAGES

HOT COFFEE

$3.25

HOT TEA

$3.25

ORANGE JUICE

$3.75

APPLE JUICE

$3.75

ICED COFFEE

$5.00

ICED TEA

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

52-10 Center Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101

Directions

Main pic

