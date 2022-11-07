Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ottomanelli LIC LLC Hunter's Point South Park 52-41 Center Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

Hunter's Point South Park 52-10Center Blvd

Long Island City, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Boba Tea

Boba Tea

$5.88

Happy Beginnings

Steamed Buns

$5.88

Beverages

Water Bottle

$1.88

Coke

$2.88

Diet Coke

$2.88

Coke Zero

$2.88Out of stock

Sprite

$2.88

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.88

Diet Pepsi

Mask

Mask

$2.00Out of stock

All Natural Burgers

The Otto Veggie Burger

$8.95Out of stock

The Cheeseburger

$9.95

The Butcher Burger

$10.50

The Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

The Jam Burger

$10.95

Double

$3.00

The Otto Burger

$8.99

Belgian Fries

Belgian Fries

$6.99+

Shakes

Shake

$8.99Out of stock

Hot Dogs

Plain Dog

$5.99

Chili Dog

$6.99Out of stock

Cheese Dog

$6.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.99Out of stock

Side Sauces

Truffle mayo

$2.50

Garlic mayo

$2.25

Rosemary Parmesan

$2.25

Cheese Sauce

$2.25

Malt Vinegar

$1.50

Spicy Barbecue

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Hunter's Point South Park 52-10Center Blvd, Long Island City, NY 11101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

