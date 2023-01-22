Restaurant header imageView gallery

Otto PINT Steamboat

review star

No reviews yet

700 Yampa Ave.

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Ziggy
Roasted Chicken
Big Christmas

Entree

Roasted Chicken

$35.00

Half Chicken, brined then roasted, served with fingerling potatoes, poached asparagus and a lemon caper butter sauce.

Sausage Bolognese

$25.00

A creamy sage-infused traditional meat sauce tossed with pappardelle noodles, finished with basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

Sauteed shrimp with local sausage, mushrooms, chevre cheese, and diced asparagus in a white wine cream sauce. Served over cheddar polenta.

Sorrento

$19.00

Spaghetti tossed with fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, and basil in a garlic and chili flake olive oil sauce

Split Plate

$2.00

Hand Helds

Howelsen Sweet Hot Chicken

$19.00

Prosciutto Fig Sandwich

$19.00

Otto 77 Burger

$21.00

Salads/ Soup

Caesar

$7.00+

otto PINT gastroteca's house version of the classic recipe with fresh croutons and Parmesan.

Mediterranean

$7.00+

Feta crumbles, romaine, red peppers, red onion, cucumbers, and kalamata olives dressed with a feta vinaigrette

Cup Soup

$7.00

Changes, call for details.

Fam Salad

$30.00

Mandarin pear salad

$8.00+

Chevre cheese, spring greens, fresh mandarin oranges, and toasted walnuts dressed with a pear butter vinaigrette with whole grain mustard.

Small Plates

1 LB Wings

$17.00Out of stock

Delicious seasoned wings with with choice of sauce

Street Corn Arancini

$19.00

Crispy fried risotto balls with charred street corn, served with garlic lime aioli, feta cheese, and sweet pickled onion.

Pork Belly

$19.00

10-day cured pork belly with a Thai chili glaze, served with brussel sprout slaw and picked onion.

Sd Flatbread

$3.00

Sd Veggies

$5.00

Steamed Mussels

$21.00

Special Request

Sauces / Dressings

Pizza

12" Pizza

$10.00

Go ahead and build the pizza of your dreams by selecting from the ingredients listed below.

Big Christmas

$16.00

Italian sausage, Peppadew peppers, arugula, chili flake

Chicken Pesto

$17.00

Basil pesto, chicken breast, roasted tomatoes, artichoke heart

Margherita

$14.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil

Hot Momma

$16.00

Honey Sriracha, jalapeños, bacon, chicken breast, chili flake

Spicy Papa

$17.00

The Galileo

$17.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto. Topped with fresh spring mix, fresh tomatoes, roasted tomato vinaigrette, and balsamic drizzle

The Riviera

$19.00

Spanish chorizo, pepperoni, salami, feta, diced tomatoes

The Ziggy

$16.00

Garlic olive oil, spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, balsamic, basil

Smoked Duck

$19.00

Chèvre spread, shaved duck breast, garlic, red onion, arugula

CINCO DE MAYO $10 MARG PIZZA

$10.00

KIDS

Kids Pretzel

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Roni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Sausage Pizza

$12.00

Kids Mac

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$11.00

Cookie

$8.00

Sides

Side Grilled Sourdough Bread

$1.00

SIde Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quality casual dining with everything from artisan pizzas and beer to chef inspired entrees and cocktails.

Website

Location

700 Yampa Ave., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Directions

Gallery
Otto Pint - Steamboat Springs image
Otto Pint - Steamboat Springs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yield @ The Commons -
orange starNo Reviews
56 7th Street Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Poke the Bear - 56 7th Street
orange starNo Reviews
56 7th Street Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Yampa Sandwich Co. - Steamboat
orange star4.4 • 216
635 Lincoln Ave Steamboat Spring, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Tahk Omakase Sushi - Steamboat Springs, CO
orange star4.5 • 64
737 Lincoln Ave Unit B Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Sunpie's Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
735 Yampa Street Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,950
617 Lincoln Ave Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Steamboat Springs

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,950
617 Lincoln Ave Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Besame - Steamboat Springs
orange star4.7 • 695
818 Lincoln Ave Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Skull Creek Greek
orange star4.6 • 456
635 Lincoln Ave Unit H Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Cruisers Sub Shop
orange star4.6 • 399
685 Marketplace Plz Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Snow Bowl BBQ Steamboat
orange star4.4 • 269
2090 Snow Bowl Plaza Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Yampa Sandwich Co. - Steamboat
orange star4.4 • 216
635 Lincoln Ave Steamboat Spring, CO 80487
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Steamboat Springs
Craig
review star
No reviews yet
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston