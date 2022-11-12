Restaurant header imageView gallery

Otto's German Bistro

2,954 Reviews

$$$

316 E Austin St

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Duck Schnitzel
Halibut
Otto's Salad

Appetizers

Flammkuchen

$16.00

house made flat bread, crème fraîche, speck lardons, caramelized onions, local peaches, cambozola, gruyère, aged balsamic, arugula

Klopse

$16.00

Beet Salad

$12.00

golden beets, carrots, micro greens, lemon vinaigrette, orange segments, lemon vinaigrette

Seared Scallops

$20.00

paprika seared gulf shrimp, heirloom cauliflower salad, sauce bianco, chives

Otto's Salad

$10.00

local mixed greens, roasted beets, candied pecans, pickled red onion, Honey Doe chèvre, caraway vinaigrette

Wild Mushroom Soup

$13.00

local wild mushrooms, rich chicken broth, pecan basil pesto

Brot Und Butter

$6.00

Joju Bakery bread, whipped butter, Maldon sea salt, reddish, beet jam

Entrées

Chef's Choice Steak

$36.00

Burn's Family Ranch steak, seasonal root vegetables, kartoffelsalat, green peppercorn butter

Halibut

$38.00

pacific coast halibut, saffron potatoes, organic broccolini, fumé butter

Paprikaschnitzel

$30.00

dry aged duroc pork loin, sweet pepper cream sauce, sautéed kale, spatzle

Herbed Quail

$28.00

Herb roasted Diamond H Qual, roasted yukon potatoes, heirloom cauliflower, herb demi-glace

Wurst Platte

$26.00

Chef's selection of wurst, kartoffelsalat, caraway sauerkraut, senfgurken, mustard

Duck Schnitzel

$32.00

breaded duck breast, spätzle, rotkohl, kirsch demi glace, duck cracklings

Mushroom Strudel

$24.00

Local wild mushrooms, crispy phyllo, sweet red pepper coulis, herbed chèvre, seasonal vegetables

Vegetarian Entree

$24.00

Dessert

Cambozola Cheesecake

$12.00

spiced local peaches, anglaise, candied pecans

Shokoreigel

$12.00

flourless chocolate torte, coco nibs, kirsch gelée, brandied cherries

A La Carte Side

Spätzle

$5.00

house made German pasta dumplings, cream, cheese, chives

Caraway Sauerkraut

$5.00

house made fermented green cabbage, caraway seeds

Rotkohl

$5.00

sweet and sour braised red cabbage

Side Wurst

$15.00

housemade bierwusrt

Side of Duck Schnitzel

$20.00

breaded, fried duck breast

Fried Duck Egg

$4.00Out of stock

sunny side up

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

German Potato Salad

$5.00

Butternut Mash

$5.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Ottos Small Plate

$20.00

Ottos Entree Plate

$35.00

Half Bottles

Brundlmayer Brut Rosé Sekt Half Bottle

$46.00

Remi Jobard Bourgogne Blanc Chardonnay 2018 Half Bottle

$44.00

Southold Farm + Cellars Lovers and Dreamers

$30.00

Valentines Southold

$22.00

Sparkling Wine

Bründlmayer Rosé

$90.00

Dautel Brut Nature Sekt 2016

$80.00

Pierre Peters Cuvée Reserve NV

$135.00

Robert Weil Sekt

$90.00

Bründlmayer Extra Brut

Out of stock

Bründlmayer Brut

Out of stock

Bründlmayer Blanc de Blancs

Out of stock

Von Winning Extra Brut

Out of stock

Semicolon 'Scato'

$78.00

Bründlmayer Blanc de Noir 2015

Meinklang Foam Vulkan

Out of stock

Highlights of Texas

Southold Sparkling Mataro

$48.00

Ab Astris Cabernet

$88.00

La Valentía 2019

$90.00

Noblemen Tannat 2019

Out of stock

Ab Astris Tannat 2018

Out of stock

Southold Grand Gestures Viognier

$54.00Out of stock

C.L. Butaud Rosé

$48.00

William Chris Roussanne

$51.00

Grower Project Picpoul Blanc

Out of stock

Austin Winery 'Violet Crown'

$43.00Out of stock

Riesling

Stony Hill White Riesling

$84.00

Domaine Ostertag Riesling

$65.00Out of stock

Dönnhoff Kabinett 2020

$65.00

Karthäuserhof 2018

$60.00

Borgogno 2019

$62.00

Peter Lauer No 87

$78.00

OTT Riesling 2019

$70.00

Dönnhoff Oberhäuser Kabinett Riesling 2020

Out of stock

Eugen Müller Ungeheur 2020

Out of stock

Buchegger 2020

$42.00

Dönnhoff Dry Slate 2020

Out of stock

Domaine Alice Hartman 2017

Out of stock

Selbach Oster 2014

Out of stock

Eugen Müller Vom Basalt 2020

Out of stock

Eugen Müller Trocken 2020

Out of stock

vom Boden Aylo 2020

Out of stock

Semicolon 2019

Out of stock

Domaine Ostertag 2016

$65.00

Zind Humbrecht 2015

$65.00

Richter Estate 2020

$45.00Out of stock

Hexamer Riesling 2020

Out of stock

Stony Hill white riesling 2017

Out of stock

Mueller-Catoir Bürgergarten Riesling 2020

Out of stock

OTT Riesling Feuersbrunn 2018

Müeller-Catoir Riesling 2020

Out of stock

Dönnhoff Niederhäuser Klamm Kabinett 2020

Out of stock

Grüner Veltliner

Schloss Gobelsburg Langenlois 2016

$115.00

Glatzer Carnuntum 2018

$46.00

Hirsch Kammern 2020

$68.00

Nigl Freiheit 2020

$58.00

Nigl Piri 2020

Out of stock

OTT Fass4 Grüner Veltiner 2020

Out of stock

Stephan's Weixelbaum Kamptal 2020

Out of stock

Furmint

Heidi Schrock Neusidlersee- Hugelland

$60.00

Vino Gross Gorca

$80.00

The Oddity 2018

$54.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Vino Gross Colles

$88.00

Picayune

$55.00

Von Winning 2019

$65.00

Austrian & Hungarian White Wines

Kuentz-Bas Muscat

$45.00

Christian Tschida White Blend 2019

$86.00

Nikolaihof Muskateller 2018

$68.00

Gal Tibor Winery

$40.00

Somloi Vandor Harslevelu

$46.00

Semicolon Gewurtztraminer 2019

$55.00

Heinrich Neubürger Freiheit 2016

$48.00

Prieler Pinot Blanc 2019

$48.00

Domaine Zind Humbrecht Gewurtztraminer 2015

Out of stock

Domaine Marcel Deiss Complantation 2019

Out of stock

Darting Gewurtztraminer 2020

Out of stock

Thomas Batardiere Les Cocus 2019

Out of stock

Heidi Schröck Phoenix aus der Flasche 2018

Out of stock

Müeller-Catoir Scheurebe Pfallz 2019

Out of stock

Geil Scheurebe Kabinett 2019

Out of stock

Pinot Gris/Grigio/Blanc

Domaine Binner 'Amour Schwihr' Pinot Gris Blend

$68.00

Peter Zemmer

$48.00

Domaine Zind Humbrecht Pinot Blanc 2015

$45.00

Domaine Zind Humbrecht Pinot Gris 2015

$45.00

Dönnhoff Grauburgunder 2020

Out of stock

Prieler Pinot Blanc 2017

Heidi Shröck Weißburgunder 2016

Out of stock

Meyer-Fonné Pinot Blanc 2018

Out of stock

Dönnhoff Weißburgunder trocken 2020

Out of stock

Chardonnay

Poe Manchester Ridge Chardonnay

$90.00

Domaine Pierre Giradin Bourgogne Blanc 2018

$80.00

EIEIO Yates Conwell Vineyard 2014

Out of stock

Prescription 2018

Out of stock

Peay Estate 2017

Out of stock

Domaine Leflaive 2019

$135.00

Prieler Sinner Chardonnay 2017

$64.00

Domaine Oudin Chablis 2018

Out of stock

Cruse Wine Chardonnay 2018

$65.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir

Elk Cove Clay Court 2019

$120.00

Smokeshop Band 2018

$185.00

Weigut Knoll 2015

$90.00

Cep Sonoma

$65.00

Albert Boxler

$105.00

Enderle & Moll Liaison

$84.00

Hamilton Russell

$135.00Out of stock

Kosta Brown 2014 Gap's Crown

$260.00

Domaine Billard-Gonnet 2019

$180.00Out of stock

Dautel Spätburgunder Trocken 2019

Out of stock

Big Table Farm 2019

Out of stock

Meinklang 2020

Out of stock

Chantererêves NSG 2019

Out of stock

Meßmer Rotwein Trocken 2018

Out of stock

Austrian Red Wines

Erich Sattler Zweigelt 2019

$44.00

K & K Das Phantom

$75.00Out of stock

Heinrich Blaufränkish 2016

$51.00

Heinrich Leithaberg Blaufränkisch 2017

Out of stock

Erich Sattler Saint Laurent 2019

$44.00Out of stock

Prieler ST. Laurent 2017

$70.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

M. Étain 2019

$450.00

Château Picque Caillou Pessac-Léognan 2019

$85.00

Inglenook Rutherford 2016

$340.00

Kapcsándy Family Winery 2017

$240.00

Trefethen

$100.00

Sassicaia 2018

$415.00

Edi Simčič Slovenia

$90.00Out of stock

Chateau Palmer 2010

$1,200.00Out of stock

Scarecrow 2018

$1,350.00

COR Cellars 2018

$65.00

Ashes and Diamonds Cab

$140.00

Picayune 2018

Out of stock

Dessert Wines

Oremus Tokaji Aszu 6 Puttanyos

$180.00

375 ml

Liliac & Kracher Transaylvanian Ice Wine

$86.00Out of stock

375 ml

Elk Cove Ultima 2012

$78.00

375 ml

Heidi Schrock Furmint Spätlese (2 oz)

$15.00

Burgenland, Austria 2018

Rose/Orange/Amber

Christina Orange

$60.00

Forlorn Hope Queen Sierra Amber

$55.00

Weingut Schlossmühlenhof

Out of stock

Biokult Naken

$56.00Out of stock

Nigl Rose 2020

Out of stock

Dautel Rose 2020

$35.00

Christian Binner Si Rose 2020

Out of stock

Heidi Schröck Amphore Amore 2020

$45.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Otto's German Bistro is an upscale bistro serving Germanic cuisine in a convivial setting. With a seasonally changing menu, we source quality local meat and produce as well as the finest organic and sustainable ingredients available. Our beverage program includes classically inspired cocktails, craft beers and exceptional wine selections from Europe and the New World. Opened in July 2013, Otto's introduced farm-to-table German cuisine to the Texas Hill Country. The menu highlights not only what you can find in Germany and Austria, but explores the Germanic cuisine of Alsace, Northern Italy and even Texas!

Website

Location

316 E Austin St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Directions

Gallery
Otto's German Bistro - Fredericksburg image
Otto's German Bistro - Fredericksburg image
Otto's German Bistro - Fredericksburg image
Otto's German Bistro - Fredericksburg image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sage Restaurant and Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
241 E Austin Street Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Burger Burger
orange starNo Reviews
209 E. Main Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
August E's - 203 E San Antonio St
orange starNo Reviews
203 E San Antonio St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Java Ranch Coffee & Provisions - 114 E Main St
orange starNo Reviews
114 E Main St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Tubby's Ice House
orange star4.0 • 141
318 E Austin St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Vaudeville
orange star4.5 • 1,426
230 E Main St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg

Vaudeville
orange star4.5 • 1,426
230 E Main St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Stout's Signature at Grape Creek
orange star4.5 • 1,412
10587 E US Hwy 290 Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Emma + Ollie - 607 S Washington
orange star4.6 • 555
607 S Washington Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
78624 The Bar
orange star4.5 • 243
229 East Main st Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Tubby's Ice House
orange star4.0 • 141
318 E Austin St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
La Bergerie - 312 E Austin St
orange star4.9 • 79
312 E Austin St Fredericksburg, TX 78624
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fredericksburg
Kerrville
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston