Otto's German Bistro
2,954 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Otto's German Bistro is an upscale bistro serving Germanic cuisine in a convivial setting. With a seasonally changing menu, we source quality local meat and produce as well as the finest organic and sustainable ingredients available. Our beverage program includes classically inspired cocktails, craft beers and exceptional wine selections from Europe and the New World. Opened in July 2013, Otto's introduced farm-to-table German cuisine to the Texas Hill Country. The menu highlights not only what you can find in Germany and Austria, but explores the Germanic cuisine of Alsace, Northern Italy and even Texas!
Location
316 E Austin St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
