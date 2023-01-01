  • Home
Otto's by Kevin Scharpf 100 Bouthillier Street

100 Bouthillier Street

Galena, IL 61036

Order Again

Toast

Country Ham Toast

$15.00

Salmon Lox Toast

$15.00

Garden Toast

$15.00

Sweets

Yogurt

$7.00

Cake Skillet

$7.00

Seasonal Tart

$8.00

House Features

French Toast

$12.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Egg Tacos

$12.00

Sweet Potato Hash

$15.00

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.00

Otto's Breakfast Sando

$15.00

Frittata

$12.00

Sallman 2egg combo

$14.00

Garden Omelet

$12.00

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.00

Kids Pancake

$8.00

Chocolate French toast

$13.00

Light

Soup

$7.00

1/2 Otto's Salad

$8.00

Otto's Salad

$14.00

1/2 Kale Caesar

$8.00

Kale Caesar

$14.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$14.00

Turkey Melt

$15.00

Otto's Smash Burger

$15.00

Grilled Country Ham & Cheese

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

A La Cart

(1) Egg

$1.50

(2) Eggs

$3.00

Sausage

$5.00

Pork Belly

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Biscuits (2)

$5.00

Potatoes

$5.00

Toast (2)

$4.00

Fruit

$5.00

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

1 Pancake

$5.00

Whole Frittata

$50.00

NA Beverages

Club Soda

$1.25

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Fairlife 2% milk

$5.00

Fairlife Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Large Apple Juice

$4.50

Large Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Large Orange Juice

$4.50

Large Tomato Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Lg Almond Milk

$6.00

Lg Oat Milk

$6.00

Sm Almond Milk

$3.50

Sm Apple Juice

$3.00

Sm Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Sm Oat Milk

$3.50

Sm Orange Juice

$3.00

Sm Tomato Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Cocktails

Screwdriver

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Merchandise

Paul Chase Artwork

$150.00

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Brazen Tomato Jam

$10.00

Birds. Pickles

$7.00

Ottos / TD Coffee Blend

$16.00

Big Timber Maple Syrup

$8.00

Wine

RED

$9.00

WHITE

$9.00

ROSE

$9.00

SPARKLING

$9.00

Vodka

Pearl Vodka

Absolut

Titos

Blaum Vodka

Blaum Hellfyre

Cucumber Vodka

Smirnoff Orange

Gin

Blaum Gin

Tanqueray

Hendricks

Rum

Captain Morgan

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

Jack Daniels

Blaum Brothers

Liqueurs/Cordials

Baileys

Kahlua

Beer

Goose Island 312

Goose Island Matilda

Millstream Amber

Elysian

Busch Light

Bud Light

Michelob Ultra

Millsream Oat Stout

Hard Landing Cider

Millsream Oktoberfest

Brewdog Elvis AF

Brewdog Nanny State AF

Brewdog Hazy AF

Brewdog Punk AF

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Bouthillier Street, Galena, IL 61036

Directions

