Restaurant header imageView gallery

Otto's Pub & Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

2235 N Atherton St

Otto's Pub & Brewery

State College, PA 16803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Boneless Wings
The Big Cheese

Food Menu

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$9.00

6 oz. of boneless wings, tossed in your choice of sauce - served with Bleu Cheese & celery.

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Six smoked (sauce on side) or six regular tossed in your choice of sauce - served with Bleu Cheese & celery.

Creole Crab Dip

$11.00

Blend of cream cheese, spices, and sweet crab meat - served warm with house-made beer bread. Add house-made beer pretzel.

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.50

Lightly breaded pickle chips, flash fried and seasoned with a mustard ranch dry rub - served with Roger's almost famous sweet hot mustard.

House-Made Beer Pretzel

$6.00

Served with Roger's almost famous sweet hot mustard.

Otto's Chili

$4.50+

Beef, beans, sweet corn, and beer - topped with cheddar jack cheese.

Seafood Soup DuJour

$4.50+

Soup DuJour

$3.50+

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.00

A blend of cheeses, baby spinach, and artichoke hearts served warm with house-made beer bread. Add house-made beer pretzel

Tofu Wings

$7.00

Crispy fried tofu with your choice of BBQ or Sweet Thai Chili (sauce on side) - served with celery.

Starter House Salad

$5.50

Salads

Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

Boneless wings tossed with choice of sauce and served over mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, and gorgonzola crumbles - with Bleu Cheese dressing.

Cobb

$14.50

Mixed greens, bacon, diced chicken breast, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, and gorgonzola crumbles - choice of dressing.

House

$8.50

Mixed Greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots - choice of dressing.

Three Rivers

$9.50

Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers - topped with beer-battered fries and cheddar jack cheese - choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Braised Beef Melt

$14.00

A.V. Farms shredded braised beef, grilled thick sliced white bread, fontina cheese, sauteed pepper and onions, and a parmesan aioli.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Seasoned strips of chicken breast fried and tossed in your choice of sauce with lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and Bleu Cheese dressing - rolled in a flower tortilla.

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Choice of smoked brisket, chicken, or tempeh (vegetarian). Mushrooms, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese - served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Beer-battered Atlantic cod fried golden brown with spicy red cabbage slaw and chipotle remoulade - served on two flour tortillas.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp & Crispy Chickpea Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, fried chickpeas, grilled shrimp, and shredded parmesan tossed in Caesar dressing and served in a flour tortilla.

Otto's Beef on Weck

$14.00

Thinly sliced roast beef, cheddar cheese, and stoutie onions on a salted caraway brioche roll - served with sides of au jus and horseradish mayo.

Portobello & Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with a grilled portobello mushroom, bacon, brie cheese, and balsamic aioli. Served on a house made brioche bun.

Reuben

$14.00

Choice of corned beef, house-roasted turkey, or tempeh (vegetarian). Accompanied by your choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw - served on caraway rye bread with Swiss cheese and Russian dressing.

Baskets

A.V. Farms All Beef Hot Dogs

$10.00

Two hot dogs topped with house-made Coney Chili sauce, cheddar jack cheese, and diced red onions. Served with beer-battered fries.

A.V. Farms Beef Sliders

$10.00

Three sliders topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served with beer-battered fries.

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Five crispy fried tenders with your choice of Black Mo BBQ or Ranch on the side. Served with beer-battered fries.

Burgers

Build-A-Burger

Create a burger just the way YOU like it!

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

1/2 lb. of A.V. Farms beef - topped with Black Mo BBQ sauce, bacon, stoutie onions, and cheddar.

Cowgirl Beyond Burger

$15.00

Beyond Burger patty topped with vegan bacon, Black Mo BBQ, stoutie onions, and vegan cheddar - served on a house-made vegan brioche roll.

Fat Cat Burger

$23.00

Two 1/2 lb. A.V. Farms beef patties - topped with American and cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and special sauce.

The Big Cheese

$14.50

1/2 lb. of A.V. Farms beef - topped with American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Pizza

Build-A-Pizza

$9.00

Comes standard with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

Chicken Parmesan Wedge

$16.00

Beer infused pizza dough wedge filled with fried chicken, marinara, grilled onions, spinach, parmesan, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses. Served with a choice of fries or vegetable of the day.

Hogonator Pizza

$12.00

House-made San Marzano sauce with mozzarella and provolone cheeses - topped with hot Italian sausage, bacon, and pepperoni.

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

An Italian classic with house-made San Marzano sauce and fresh mozzarella - topped with extra virgin olive oil and a chiffonade of basil.

Ultimate Wedge

$13.50

House-roasted turkey breast, ham, bacon, and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheese baked on our house-made flatbread - topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and Southwest Ranch.

White Pizza

$10.00

Ricotta sauce, Mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan with thinly sliced tomatoes - topped with a chiffonade of basil.

Entrees

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$18.00

A.V. Farms meatloaf, wrapped with Hogs Galore bacon. Served with mushroom onion gravy, mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.

Buffalo Mac n Cheese

$16.50

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauces, radiatori pasta, sharp and smoked cheddar cheeses, and heavy cream - topped with gorgonzola cheese.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer-battered cod served over fries with sides of coleslaw and remoulade.

Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Radiatori pasta with sharp and smoked cheddar cheeses, bacon, and heavy cream - topped with seasoned breadcrumbs.

Mixed Vegetable Pasta Alfredo

$14.00

Roasted portobello mushrooms, peas, bell peppers, onions, and penne pasta in a roasted garlic alfredo sauce. Finished with shredded parmesan and scallions.

Soba Bowl

$11.00

Buckwheat noodles tossed in stir-fry sauce with bell peppers, carrots, green onions, snap peas, and cashews.

Desserts

Dutch Apple Pie

$7.00

Our own Keewaydin Apples baked with a streusel crumble and finished with Meyer Dairy vanilla ice cream. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.50

Creamy peanut butter baked in a graham cracker crust. Topped with whipped cream.

Sides

Beer Battered Fries

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Side of Mac Sauce

$1.00

Side of Mac'n'Cheese

$6.50

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Starter House Salad

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Vegetable of the Day

$3.50

Whipped Potatoes

$3.50

Side Marinara

$1.00

Apple Sauce

$3.50

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pan Seared Salmon

$6.00

Kids Pasta with Sauce

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Sliders

$6.00

Extras

ADD BACON

$1.50

ADD CHEESE

$1.50

ADD DRESSING LG

ADD DRESSING SM

ADD STOUTIES

$1.50

ADD WING SAUCE

$0.50

AVOCADO

$1.50

BANANA PEPPERS

$0.50

CAJUN SPICES

CASHEWS

$0.75

COOKIE

$1.00

EGG

$0.50

HORSERADISH

$0.50

HORSEY AIOLI

$0.50

JALAPENOS

$0.50

SD BAGUETTE

SD CARROTS

$1.50

SD CELERY

$1.50

SOUR CREAM

$0.50

NO SIDE

ADD PICKLES

COCKTAIL SAUCE

RODGER'S MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE MAYO

SD MAC SAUCE

$1.00

ADD SAUTEED ONIONS

$1.50

ADD PEPPERONI

$1.50

ADD HAM

$1.50

ADD MUSHROOMS

$1.50

ADD HOT SAUSAGE

$1.50

Features

Lent Fish Fry

$18.00

Skirt Steak Bowl

$18.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Brussel Caesar Bowl

$16.00

A La Carte Proteins

Fried Tofu

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Grilled Steak

$6.50

Salmon

$7.00

Tofu

$4.00

Tuna

$10.00

Merchandise

Staff Stuff

FOH Ladies Shirt | Small-XL

$11.48

FOH Ladies Shirt | XXL

$17.00

FOH Men's Shirts| Small-XL

$11.48

FOH Men's Shirts| XXL

$13.48

BOH Kitchen Shirt | Small-XL

$7.87

BOH Kitchen Shirt | 2XL

$9.87

BOH Kitchen Shirt | 3XL

$10.87

BOH Kitchen Shirt | 4XL

$11.87

BOH Kitchen Shirt | 5XL

$12.87

Money Pouch

$5.00

Apron

$5.00

Name Tag

$9.00

Chef Hats

$3.99

Kitchen Cap

$4.99

Otto's at Home

Roger’s Mustard

$5.00

Hurricane Mary

$5.00

Black Mo BBQ

$5.00

Sweet and Spicy Garlic

$6.00

Maple Balsamic

$6.00

Malt Vinegar

$5.00

Maple Syrup

$20.00

T-Shirts - Short Sleeve

Beer Label Shirts | S-XL

$20.00

Beer Label Shirts | XXL

$23.00

Beer Label Shirts | 3XL

$25.00

Apricot Wheat, Slab Cabin, Mt Nittany Black/Royal Blue T’s | S-XL

$17.00

Apricot Wheat, Slab Cabin, Mt Nittany Black/Royal Blue T’s | XXL

$19.00

Apricot Wheat, Slab Cabin, Mt Nittany Black/Royal Blue T’s | 3XL

$21.00

Grey Logo T - S-XL

$16.00

Grey LogoT - XXL

$19.00

Grey LogoT- 3XL

$21.00

20 year T’s | S-XL

$15.00

20 year T’s | XXL

$18.00

20 year T’s | 3XL

$20.00

B21 – Green T | S-XL

$20.00

B21 – Green T | 2XL

$23.00

B21 – Maroon | S-XL

$16.00

B21 – Maroon | XXL

$19.00

T-Shirts - Long Sleeve

Long Sleeve Navy | S-XL

$22.00

Long Sleeve Navy | XXL

$25.00

Long Sleeve Navy | 3XL

$27.00

Long Sleeve Mint | S-XL

$22.00

Long Sleeve Mint | XXL

$25.00

Long Sleeve Mint | 3XL

$27.00

Long Sleeve Red Mo | S-XL

$25.00

Long Sleeve Red Mo | 2XL-3XL

$27.00

Long Sleeve Spruce | S-XL

$25.00

Long Sleeve Spruce | 2XL-3XL

$27.00

Long Sleeve Nittany | S-XL

$25.00

Long Sleeve Nittany | 2XL-3XL

$27.00

Sweatshirts - Hoodies/Crewnecks

Navy Hoodies | S-XL

$40.00

Navy Hoodies | 2XL-3XL

$43.00

Black Crew | S-XL

$30.00

Black Crew | 2XL-3XL

$33.00

Hats

Grey Dad Hat

$25.00

Pink Dad Hat

$25.00

Otto's Trucker

$28.00

B21 Trucker

$28.00

Blue Dad

$25.00

Misc. Merch

Growler Koozie

$18.00

Beer Can Koozie

$6.00

Pet Treats

$6.00

Beer Soap

$9.00

Apple Candle

$16.50

Butterscotch Candle

$16.50

Keychain

$5.00

Magnet

$5.99

Reusable Straw

$5.00

Halo Decal

$2.00

Oval Label

$2.00

Large B21

$2.00

Small B21

$2.00

Pub Club Membership

$100.00

Lost Pub Club Card Replacement

$5.00

tasting Trail

$35.00

B1G1 Tasting Trail

$52.00

Online Shipping

$3.00

Gift Card Shipping

$3.00

Stickers 2 for $3

$3.00

Glassware

Otto Logo Pint

$4.00

B21 Rocks

$5.00

B21 Tasting

$3.60

Otto Can Taster

$2.80

Shot Glass

$4.00

Growler

$6.00

Soda's To Go

Root Beer

$2.50+

Ginger Beer

$2.50+

Birch Beer

$2.50+

Orange

$2.50+

Grape

$2.50+

Raspberry Cream Soda

$2.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Otto’s! We’re the destination in State College for fine Craft-Brewed Beer & great food!

Location

2235 N Atherton St, Otto's Pub & Brewery, State College, PA 16803

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

HiWay Pizza Pub NORTH
orange star4.0 • 350
1688 North Atherton Street State College, PA 16803
View restaurantnext
HiWay Pizza Pub WEST
orange star3.8 • 284
1301 West College Avenue State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Doggie's Pub
orange star4.1 • 234
108 S Pugh St State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
The Tavern Restaurant - State College
orange starNo Reviews
220 E College Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
HiWay Pizza Pub DOWNTOWN
orange star3.8 • 284
340 E College Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Canyon Pizza
orange star4.2 • 1,354
219 East Beaver Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in State College

Happy Valley Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 1,908
137 Elmwood Steet State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Canyon Pizza
orange star4.2 • 1,354
219 East Beaver Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Olde New York - State College
orange star4.3 • 999
2298 E College Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 270 E Beaver Ave
orange star4.7 • 943
270 E Beaver Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
HiWay Pizza Pub NORTH
orange star4.0 • 350
1688 North Atherton Street State College, PA 16803
View restaurantnext
Doggie's Pub
orange star4.1 • 234
108 S Pugh St State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near State College
Bellefonte
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Du Bois
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Saint Marys
review star
No reviews yet
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston