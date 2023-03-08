Otto's Pub & Brewery
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Otto’s! We’re the destination in State College for fine Craft-Brewed Beer & great food!
Location
2235 N Atherton St, Otto's Pub & Brewery, State College, PA 16803
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Tavern Restaurant - State College
No Reviews
220 E College Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in State College
Roots Natural Kitchen - 270 E Beaver Ave
4.7 • 943
270 E Beaver Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurant
More near State College