Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Crispy Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

Vegetable Crispy Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

Summer Rolls (2)

$6.00

Cheese Rolls (2)

$6.00

Edamame

$7.00

Gyoza (5)

$7.00

Tofu Tempura

$12.00

Chicken Sate

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura (7)

$10.00

Shrimp and Veg Tempura

$11.00

Fried Eggplant

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Combination Starter

$14.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Onion Soup

$3.00

Po-tak Soup

$7.00

Tom Yum Soup

$7.00

Tom Kha Soup

$7.00

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Side Salad

$3.00

House salad

$7.00

Entre Soup

Udon Noodle Soup

$16.00

Rice Noodle Soup

$16.00

Suki Yaki Soup

$17.00

Stir Fry Dish

Sweet and Sour

$16.00

Phat Phet

$16.00

Ginger

$16.00

Broccoli

$16.00

Mixed Vegetables

$16.00

Peppersteak

$16.00

Basil

$16.00

Cashew

$16.00

Lemongrass

$16.00

Garlic Pepper

$17.00

Specials

Clay Pot Special

$18.00

Pralaam Special

$17.00

Royal Seafood Special

$20.00

Lettuce Wrap Special

$16.00

Crispy Duck Special

$27.00

Roast Duck Special

$27.00

Lemongrass Salmon Special

$32.00

Ahi Tuna Special

$29.00

Basil Garlic Salmon Special

$29.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$20.00

Sides

Side Vegetables

$6.00

Side Fried Rice

$6.00

Side of Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Side of Plain Noodles

$2.00

Noodles

Pad Thai

$16.00

Drunken Noodles

$17.00

Pad Woonsen

$17.00

Pad Saew

$16.00

Rice

Fried Rice

$16.00

Basil Fried Rice

$17.00

Curries

Panang Curry

$18.00

Red Curry

$18.00

Green Curry

$18.00

Yellow Curry

$18.00

Massaman Curry

$18.00

Ala Carte Sushi

Escolar

$7.00

Ebi

$7.00

Eel

$7.00

Kani Kama

$7.00

Hamachi

$7.00

Masago

$7.00

Salmon

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Tuna

$7.00

Sushi Salads

Tuna Cube

$16.00

Tuna Kobashi

$16.00

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Squid Salad

$9.00

Sushi Dinners

Vegetarian Dinner

$24.00

Avacado Tofu Bowl

$18.00

Sushi Deluxe

$25.00

Maki Dinner

$25.00

Chirashi Tuna Bowl

$25.00

Chirashi Salmon Bowl

$25.00

Chirashi Eel Bowl

$25.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$27.00

Tuna Tataki

$27.00

Raw Rolls

Chef Roll

$18.00

Dynamite Roll

$17.00

Yakuza Roll

$17.00

Spicy Yellowtail Love Roll

$17.00

Surf and Turf Roll

$17.00

Big Kahuna Roll

$16.00

Ocean Roll

$16.00

Beauty and the Beast Roll

$16.00

Philly Roll

$15.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Love Roll

$16.00

Spicy Salmon Love Roll

$16.00

Mexican Roll

$15.00

Hero Roll

$16.00

Crunchy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$15.00

Stetson Roll

$15.00

Deland Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Cali Tuna Roll

$11.00

Cali Salmon Roll

$11.00

Yellow Tail Roll

$11.00

Jap Bagel

$15.00

Geisha

$16.00

Cooked Rolls

Bahama Roll

$19.00

Rock Lobster Roll

$19.00

Volcano Roll

$17.00

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Crunchy Eel Roll

$15.00

Bubble Roll

$15.00

Hercules Roll

$16.00

Crouching Tiger Roll

$15.00

Dancing Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Dancing Eel Roll

$16.00

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Sunshine Roll

$15.00

Spider Roll

$16.00

Cheeseburger Roll

$15.00

Supercrunch Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Chicken Tempura Roll

$10.00

California Roll

$9.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$9.00

Vegetable Roll

$9.00

Saute Vegetable Roll

$10.00

Drunken Vegetable Roll

$10.00

Avacado Roll

$9.00

Tofu Tempura Roll

$9.00

Portabella Roll

$10.00

Shitake Roll

$10.00

Belinda Roll

$15.00

Dessert

Fruit Roll

$10.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00

Fried Banana

$7.00

Lunch Menu

Drink Menu

Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Iced Sweet Tea

$3.50

Iced Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Iced Thai Tea

$4.00

Jasmine Hot Tea

$3.50

Green Hot Tea

$3.50

Ginger Hot Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Chardonnay

$11.00

Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Moscato

$11.00

Riesling

$11.00

Plum Wine

$11.00

Rose

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00

Small Hot Saki

$9.00

Cold Saki

$20.00

Half and Half Iced Tea

$3.50

Beer

$5.50

Sapporo

$9.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50