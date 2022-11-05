Restaurant header imageView gallery

Our Deli & Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

41 East Lancaster Avenue

Paoli, PA 19301

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey Hoagie
Italian Hoagie

Beverages

20 OZ Soda

$2.50

All Rosenberger Drinks

$2.25

Bottle Water

$1.25

Canned Soda

$1.25

Coffee

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Pure Leaf

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milkshake

$5.49

Gatorade

$2.75

Smart Water

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

V8 Juice

$2.00

Juices

$2.75

2 Liter Soda

$3.29

Appetizers

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$6.49

Broccoli And Cheese Bites

$6.49

Buffalo Tenders (5-Piece)

$9.99

Buffalo Wings (8-Piece)

$11.99

Cajun Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99
$6.49

French Fries

$4.49

Gravy Fries

$5.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.49

Old Bay Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.49

Tater Tots

$4.49

Waffle Cheese Fries

$6.49

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Soups

To Go Soup

$5.49

To Go Chili

$5.99

To Go Chili w/Cheese

$5.99

Pint Soup To GO

$7.99

Quart of Soup To Go

$14.99

Side Salad

Cheese Tortellini Salad

$4.49

Macaroni Salad

$3.75

Garlic Pickle

$2.50

Cup Fruit Salad

$4.29

Bowl Fruit Salad

$6.49

Coleslaw

$3.75

Potato Salad

$3.75

Extras

Cheese on Hoagie

$0.80

Mushroom

$0.80

Marinara Sauce

$0.60

Bacon

$1.89

Pickles

$0.60

Extra Meat on Sandwich

$2.00

Extra Meat on Hoagie

$3.50

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Egg Whites

$1.29

Extra Dressing

$1.29

Side Of Whiz

$1.50

Eggs

Two Eggs With Toast

$3.99

Two Eggs w/Home Fries & Toast

$5.99

Two Eggs Meat & Toast

$6.99
$9.49

Two Eggs, Steak, Home Fries & Toast

$18.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Two fried eggs served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Two fried eggs choice of cheese served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)

Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

choice of meat and cheese served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)

Meat & Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Two fried eggs and choice of meat served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)

Meat Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.49

Two fried eggs choice of meat and cheese served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.49

Tow fried eggs, Bacon, and American cheese on choice of toast or bread.

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.49

Tow fried eggs, sausage, and American cheese on choice of toast or bread.

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$4.99

OMELETTES

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$9.49

All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Broccoli & Cheese Omelette

$9.49

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Cheesesteak Omelette

$11.99

chicken or beef and cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Chicken Cheesesteak Omelette

$11.99

Choice of Veggie Omelette

$9.49

choice of vegetables All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

$13.99

american cheese topped with asparagus and hollandaise sauce All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Create Your Own Omelette

$11.99

you pick the ingredients All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Denver Omelette

$10.99

bacon, ham, peppers, onions and cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Farmers Omelette

$10.99

potatoes, sausage, ham and cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Home Style Omelette

$10.99

feta cheese, spinach, bacon and mushroom All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Italian Style Omelette

$10.99

sharp provolone cheese, tomato, spinach, prosciutto All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Mexican Omelette

$10.99

green peppers, tomatoes, onions, ham and cheddar cheese topped w/salsa All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$9.49

All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Plain Omelette

$7.99

All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Pork Roll & Cheese Omelette

$9.49

Roasted Red Pepper & Goat Cheese Omelette

$10.99

roasted red peppers and goat cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$9.49

All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Southwestern Omelette

$10.99

green peppers, onions, tomatoes, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese topped w/salsa All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Spinach & Cheese Omelette

$9.49

All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

Western Omelette

$10.99

ham, peppers, onions and cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra

BREAKFAST SPECIALTIES

Almond French Toast

$7.99

Banana Pancakes

$7.99

Banana Walnut Pancake

$8.99

Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, wet walnut, powder sugar, cinnamon and whipped cream

BB Pancakes

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Tortilla wrap filled, eggs, sausage, onion, peppers & Provolone cheese served, home fries

California Benedict

$11.49

Two poached eggs, spinach, tomato, avocado topped with hollandaise sauce on English Muffin, home fries

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.99

Cinnamon Bun French Toast

$6.99

Batter dipped and grilled to perfection, topped with powdered sugar

Cinnamon Pancakes

$8.99

Crab Benedict

$13.49

Lump crab meat, two poached eggs, asparagus, hollandaise sauce served on English muffin, home fries

Cream Chipp Beef Over Home Fries

$8.49

Our Deli “Classic” served over toast or home fries

Cream Chipp Beef OverToast

$8.49

Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Two poached eggs, Canadian Bacon topped with hollandaise sauce served on English Muffin

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$11.49

Two poached eggs, spinach, Canadian Bacon topped with hollandaise sauce on English Muffin

$6.99

French Toast Banana Walnut

$8.99

Fresh Fruit French Toast

$9.99

Mexican Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, green peppers black beans w/side salsa & sour cream

Oatmeal

$4.99

Old fashioned Quaker Oats with a hint of cinnamon. Add brown sugar, raisins, craisins or blueberries for 50¢

One Banana Pancake

$3.49

One Banana Walnut Pancake

$5.45

Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, wet walnut, powder sugar, cinnamon and whipped cream

One BB Pancake

$3.49

One Choc Pancake

$3.49

One Cinnamon Pancake

$4.99

One Pancake

$2.99

One Pumpkin Pancake

$3.99

One Strawberry Pancake

$3.49
$6.99

Pumpkin Pancake

$8.49

Raisin French Toast

$6.99

Short Stack Almond French Toast

$6.99

Short Stack Banan Pancakes

$6.99

Short Stack BB Pancakes

$6.99

Short Stack CC Pancakes

$6.99

Short Stack Cinnamon Pancakes

$7.99

Short Stack French Toast

$5.99

Short Stack French Toast Banana Walnut

$7.99

Short Stack Fruit French Toast

$8.99

Short Stack Pancakes

$4.99

Short Stack Raisin French Toast

$5.99

Short Stack Strawberry Pancake

$6.99
$4.99

Special Pancakes

$7.49+

Pearl Milling Company pancakes with your choice of chocolate chips, blueberry, banana, strawberry, coconut, walnut, mandarin orange.

SS Banana Walnut Pancake

$7.99

Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, wet walnut, powder sugar, cinnamon and whipped cream

SS Pumpkin Pancake

$6.99

Strawberry Pancakes

$7.99

Strawberry Stuffed Waffle

$7.99

Belgian waffle stuffed with strawberry cream cheese and topped with powdered sugar and maple syrup

Waffle

$5.99

Topped with butter & powdered sugar, your choice of blueberries, strawberries, walnuts or bananas for 50¢

Side Breakfast Meat

Side Bacon

$4.49

Side VB Ham

$4.49

Side Sausage

$4.49

Side Links

$4.49

Side Pork Roll

$4.49

Side Scrapple

$4.49

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.49

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.49

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.49

One PC Sausage

$2.29

One PC Link

$2.29

Breakfast Side

Bagel T Side/CC

$2.99

Bagel T w/CC

$2.99

Bagel Toast

$1.99

CC Beef Bowl

$5.49

Croissant

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Everything bag T w/CC

$2.99

Everything Bagel

$1.99

Gr Croissant

$1.99

Grilled Muffins

$2.25

Grilled Sticky Bun

$2.99

Long Roll

$1.00

Muffin

$1.99

Multigrain Toast

$1.49

Raisin Toast

$1.99

Round Roll

$0.60

Rye Toast

$1.49

Side Hollandaise

$1.25

Side Home Fries

$3.49

Wheat Toast

$1.49

White Toast

$1.49

Everrything Bag Untoast /CC

$2.99

Hoagies

Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢

American Hoagie

$11.49

Chicken Salad Salad Hoagie

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢

Corned Beef Hoagie

$13.49

Greek Salad Hoagie

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢

Ham Hoagie

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. *Italian includes cheese all other hoagies add cheese for 80¢

Mixed Cheese Hoagie

$9.49

Mix Of American Provolone and swiss, Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano.

Pastrami Hoagie

$13.49

Roast Beef Hoagie

$13.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢

Shrimp Salad Hoagie

$13.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢

Tuna Salad Hoagie

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢

Veggie Hoagie

$9.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢

Club Sandwiches

BLT Club

$9.49

Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast

Chicken Salad Club

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast

Ham Club

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast

Jr. Chicken Salad Club

$9.49

Jr. Ham Club

$9.49

Jr. Roast Beef Club

$10.49

Jr. Turkey Club

$9.49

Jr. Tuna Salad Club

$9.49

Roast Beef Club

$11.49

Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast

Tuna Salad Club

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast

Turkey Club

$10.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.49

Cold Sandwiches

B.L.T. Sandwich

$6.99

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Bologna Sandwich

$6.99

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Buffalo Cx Breast

$8.99

Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Corned Beef Sandwich

$9.49

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

$9.99

includes coleslaw and russian dressing on rye bread

Deluxe Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.49

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Genoa Salami Sandwich

$8.99

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Honey Maple Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Liverwurst Sandwich

$7.99

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Pastrami Sandwich

$9.49

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Pastrami Special Sandwich

$9.99

includes coleslaw and russian dressing on rye bread

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.49

Roast Beef Special Sandwich

$9.99

includes coleslaw and russian dressing on rye bread

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$10.49

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Sliced Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Tavern Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Turkey Special Sandwich

$9.99

includes coleslaw and russian dressing on rye bread

Virginia Baked Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢

Steak Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.49

with american cheese and buffalo sauce

Buffalo chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.99

*All cheese steak hoagies include american cheese lettuce and tomato and buffalo sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.49
$10.99

with American cheese

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$11.49

*All cheese steak hoagies include american cheese, lettuce and tomato

Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.49
$10.99

with american cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.49

*All cheese steak hoagies include american cheese, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$10.99
$11.49

with provolone cheese and sauce

Plain Chicken Steak

$9.49

Plain Steak

$9.49

Plain Steak Hoagie

$9.99

Plain Chicken Steak Hoagie

$9.99

Plain Buffalo Chicken Steak

$10.99

Wrap's

B.L.T. Wrap

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato With your choice of fresh flour white, tomato or wheat tortilla wrap.

Buffalo ChickenTender Wrap

$10.99

Warm breaded chicken tenders tossed in a tangy hot sauce with ranch dressing and cheddar cheese

California Wrap

$11.49

Tomato wrap, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, ranch dressing, avocado.

Chicken Italiano Wrap

$10.49

Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and italian dressing

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

Chicken salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Corn Beef Special Wrap

$11.49

Boars Head Corned Beef, Russian dressing, coleslaw

Create Your Own Wrap

$10.99

Choice of grilled chicken, pastrami, chicken salad, corned beef, ham, roast beef, tuna salad, virginia baked ham or egg salad.

Crispy ChickenTender Wrap

$10.99

Warm breaded chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, monterey jack cheese tomato and ranch dressing

CX Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, onions, black olives, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and balsamic dressing

Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap

$10.99

Chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, sour cream

Grilled Chicken wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato

Marinated Steak Wrap

$10.99

Seasoned steak with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing

Roast Beef Special Wrap

$10.99

Boars Head Roast Beef, Russian dressing, coleslaw

Salmon B.L.T. Wrap

$12.99

Grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$12.99

Shrimp salad, lettuce and tomato

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.99

Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato

Turkey Special Wrap

$10.99

Boars Head Turkey, Russian dressing, coleslaw

Turkey Wrap

$10.99

Boars Head Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Carrots, Cucumbers.

Hot Sandwiches

1/4 Lb Bores Head Hot Dog

$4.99

Choice of bread or roll.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.99

breaded fried chicken with provolone cheese and marinara sauce on long roll

Grilled Chee & Bacon Sandwich

$9.99

baco, american cheese on grilled white bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

with american cheese on grilled white bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.49
$10.49

Boars Head corned beef sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Russian dressing on grilled rye

Grilled Corned Beef Sandwish

$9.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

ham, american cheese on grilled white bread

Grilled Pastrami Reuben

$10.49
$9.99

pastrami on grilled rye bread.

Grilled Turkey Ruben Sandwich

$10.49

Boars Head Turkey sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on grilled rye bread

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$9.99

Meatball Sandwich

$9.49

4 Meatballs with marinara sauce on long roll

Meatball w/Cheese

$9.99

4 meatballs with provolone cheese marinara sauce on long roll

Tuna Melt

$9.99

tuna with american cheese on grilled rye bread

Turkey Melt

$9.99

turkey with american cheese on grilled rye bread

Grilled Salmon BLT Sandwich

$11.99

Burgers

American Burger

$10.99

8 -oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie American Cheese, lettuce, tomato & raw onions, on Brioche Roll

B.B.Q. Burger

$10.99

8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie bacon, American cheese and BBQ sauce on Brioche Roll

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$11.99

8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie lettuce, tomato, raw onions topped with blue cheese, bacon on Brioche Roll

Cajun Burger

$10.99

8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie Cajun seasoning, lettuce, tomato, raw onions, pepper jack cheese on Brioche Roll

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$11.99

8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie lettuce, tomato, raw onions, cheddar cheese and bacon on Brioche Roll

Cheese Burger

$9.49

8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie with American cheese on Brioche Roll

Double Cheese Burger

$13.99

Two 6-oz Certified Black Angus Beef patties with American cheese on Brioche Roll

Patty Melt

$9.99

6-oz Certified Black Angus beef Pattie American cheese on grilled rye bread

Pizza Burger

$10.99

8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on Brioche Roll

Plain Burger

$8.99

All burgers are 8 oz. made with Certified Angus Meat and served on a Brioche Roll.

Reuben Burger

$10.99

8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on Brioche Roll

Swiss & Mushroom Burger

$10.99

8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie lettuce, tomato, raw onions topped with Swiss cheese & mushrooms on Brioche Roll

Chicken Sandwiches

Cajun Chicken

$9.99

blackened grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

choice of cheese

Chicken Dijon

$9.99

grilled chicken breast, tangy dijon sauce, lettuce tomato and swiss

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, fried onion, fried green peppers, tomato, side salsa and sour cream

Gr Chicken Florentine

$9.99

spinach, garlic, olive oil, tomato and mozzarella cheese

Tuscan Sandwich

$11.49

grilled chicken breast, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato with french fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fired Filet of chicken served with Lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese on Brioche Roll

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fired Filet of chicken dipped on hot sauce and served with Lettuce, tomato, Pepper Jack cheese on Brioche Roll

Salads

We make our salads daily fresh with a mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, hardboiled egg, and shredded carrots. other toppings very based on the salad.

Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad Platter

$9.99

Lg Caesar Salad

$9.99

Lg Chicken Salad Platter

$9.99

Lg Cobb Salad

$9.99

Lg Garden Salad

$5.99

Lg Greek Salad

$9.99

Lg Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Lg Grilled Chicken Salad Platter

$9.99

Lg Grilled Salmon Salad Platter

$12.99

Lg Oriental Salad Platter

$9.99

Lg Shrimp Salad Platter

$10.99

Lg Tuna Salad Platter

$9.99

Lg Wedge Salad

$7.99

Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad Platter

$7.99

Sm Caesar Salad

$4.99

Sm Chef Salad Platter

$7.99

Sm Chicken Salad Platter

$6.99

Sm Cobb Salad

$7.99

Sm Garden Salad

$4.99

Sm Greek Salad

$7.99

Sm Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$6.99

Sm Grilled Chicken Salad Platter

$6.99

Sm Grilled Salmon Salad Platter

$9.99

Sm Oriental Salad Platter

$7.99

Sm Shrimp Salad Platter

$7.49

Sm Tuna Salad Platter

$6.99

Sm Wedge Salad

$6.49

Lunch Specials

Hot Special

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$7.99

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.49

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$6.99

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.99

Desserts

Triple Chocolate Cake

$4.29

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$4.49

Apple Pie

$3.99

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Boston Cream Pie

$4.49

Blueberry Pie

$4.49

Cherry Pie

$4.49

Homemade Brownie

$3.49

Nelson's Ice Cream

$3.29

Milkshake

$5.49

3 Cookies for $2

$2.00

Raspberry Cheesecake Brownie

$3.49

Cookie

$0.75

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Chips

Lg Kettle

$4.99

Lg Chips

$2.99

Small Kettle

$2.49

Small Chips

$0.99

Sides

Long Roll

$0.95

Meatball

$1.50

Round Roll

$0.75

Side Asparagus

$2.99

Side Avocado

$1.75

Side Banana

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side Blueberry

$1.00

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Chocchip

$1.00

Side Fried onion

Side Gr Tomato

$1.00

Side Gravy

$1.50

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.25

Side Honey Mustard

$0.80

Side Hot Peppers

Side Lettuce

Side Mushroom

$0.80

Side Onions

Side Pickles

$1.00

Side Ralish

$0.80

Side Salsa

$1.25

Side Sauce

$1.00

Side Souer Cream

$1.00

Side Spinach

$1.99

Side Strawberry

$1.00

Side Sweet Peppers

Side Tomato

$1.00

Side Whiz

$1.25

Side Mayo

Side Roasted Red Pepp

$0.80

Sunday 6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 6:30 am - 8:00 pm
come in and enjoy Breakfast Lunch and Dinner. we offer catering for any event corporate catering or special occasions.

41 East Lancaster Avenue, Paoli, PA 19301

Directions

