Our Deli & Cafe
No reviews yet
41 East Lancaster Avenue
Paoli, PA 19301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Bacon & Cheese Fries
Broccoli And Cheese Bites
Buffalo Tenders (5-Piece)
Buffalo Wings (8-Piece)
Cajun Fries
Cheese Fries
Chicken Fingers
Chili & Cheese Fries
French Fries
Gravy Fries
Jalapeño Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Old Bay Fries
Onion Rings
Tater Tots
Waffle Cheese Fries
Waffle Fries
Soups
Side Salad
Extras
Eggs
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
Two fried eggs served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Two fried eggs choice of cheese served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)
Meat & Cheese Sandwich
choice of meat and cheese served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)
Meat & Egg Sandwich
Two fried eggs and choice of meat served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)
Meat Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Two fried eggs choice of meat and cheese served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin, Substitute egg white ($2 extra)
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Tow fried eggs, Bacon, and American cheese on choice of toast or bread.
Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Tow fried eggs, sausage, and American cheese on choice of toast or bread.
Pepper & Egg Sandwich
OMELETTES
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Broccoli & Cheese Omelette
Cheese Omelette
All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Cheesesteak Omelette
chicken or beef and cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Chicken Cheesesteak Omelette
Choice of Veggie Omelette
choice of vegetables All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Crab & Tomato Omelette
american cheese topped with asparagus and hollandaise sauce All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Create Your Own Omelette
you pick the ingredients All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Denver Omelette
bacon, ham, peppers, onions and cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Farmers Omelette
potatoes, sausage, ham and cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Home Style Omelette
feta cheese, spinach, bacon and mushroom All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Italian Style Omelette
sharp provolone cheese, tomato, spinach, prosciutto All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Mexican Omelette
green peppers, tomatoes, onions, ham and cheddar cheese topped w/salsa All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Plain Omelette
All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Pork Roll & Cheese Omelette
Roasted Red Pepper & Goat Cheese Omelette
roasted red peppers and goat cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Southwestern Omelette
green peppers, onions, tomatoes, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese topped w/salsa All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Spinach & Cheese Omelette
All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
Western Omelette
ham, peppers, onions and cheese All omelettes come with home fries and choice of toast. Substitute Egg Whites for $1.29 extra. Substitute Fruit for $2.00 extra
BREAKFAST SPECIALTIES
Almond French Toast
Banana Pancakes
Banana Walnut Pancake
Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, wet walnut, powder sugar, cinnamon and whipped cream
BB Pancakes
Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla wrap filled, eggs, sausage, onion, peppers & Provolone cheese served, home fries
California Benedict
Two poached eggs, spinach, tomato, avocado topped with hollandaise sauce on English Muffin, home fries
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Cinnamon Bun French Toast
Batter dipped and grilled to perfection, topped with powdered sugar
Cinnamon Pancakes
Crab Benedict
Lump crab meat, two poached eggs, asparagus, hollandaise sauce served on English muffin, home fries
Cream Chipp Beef Over Home Fries
Our Deli “Classic” served over toast or home fries
Cream Chipp Beef OverToast
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs, Canadian Bacon topped with hollandaise sauce served on English Muffin
Eggs Benedict Florentine
Two poached eggs, spinach, Canadian Bacon topped with hollandaise sauce on English Muffin
French Toast
French Toast Banana Walnut
Fresh Fruit French Toast
Mexican Breakfast Burrito
eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, green peppers black beans w/side salsa & sour cream
Oatmeal
Old fashioned Quaker Oats with a hint of cinnamon. Add brown sugar, raisins, craisins or blueberries for 50¢
One Banana Pancake
One Banana Walnut Pancake
Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, wet walnut, powder sugar, cinnamon and whipped cream
One BB Pancake
One Choc Pancake
One Cinnamon Pancake
One Pancake
One Pumpkin Pancake
One Strawberry Pancake
Pancakes
Pumpkin Pancake
Raisin French Toast
Short Stack Almond French Toast
Short Stack Banan Pancakes
Short Stack BB Pancakes
Short Stack CC Pancakes
Short Stack Cinnamon Pancakes
Short Stack French Toast
Short Stack French Toast Banana Walnut
Short Stack Fruit French Toast
Short Stack Pancakes
Short Stack Raisin French Toast
Short Stack Strawberry Pancake
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Special Pancakes
Pearl Milling Company pancakes with your choice of chocolate chips, blueberry, banana, strawberry, coconut, walnut, mandarin orange.
SS Banana Walnut Pancake
Buttermilk pancakes topped with banana, wet walnut, powder sugar, cinnamon and whipped cream
SS Pumpkin Pancake
Strawberry Pancakes
Strawberry Stuffed Waffle
Belgian waffle stuffed with strawberry cream cheese and topped with powdered sugar and maple syrup
Waffle
Topped with butter & powdered sugar, your choice of blueberries, strawberries, walnuts or bananas for 50¢
Side Breakfast Meat
Breakfast Side
Bagel T Side/CC
Bagel T w/CC
Bagel Toast
CC Beef Bowl
Croissant
English Muffin
Everything bag T w/CC
Everything Bagel
Gr Croissant
Grilled Muffins
Grilled Sticky Bun
Long Roll
Muffin
Multigrain Toast
Raisin Toast
Round Roll
Rye Toast
Side Hollandaise
Side Home Fries
Wheat Toast
White Toast
Everrything Bag Untoast /CC
Hoagies
American Hoagie
Chicken Salad Salad Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
Corned Beef Hoagie
Greek Salad Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
Ham Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
Italian Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. *Italian includes cheese all other hoagies add cheese for 80¢
Mixed Cheese Hoagie
Mix Of American Provolone and swiss, Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano.
Pastrami Hoagie
Roast Beef Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
Shrimp Salad Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
Tuna Salad Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
Turkey Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
Veggie Hoagie
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, salt, pepper, and oregano. add cheese for 80¢
Club Sandwiches
BLT Club
Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast
Chicken Salad Club
Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast
Ham Club
Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast
Jr. Chicken Salad Club
Jr. Ham Club
Jr. Roast Beef Club
Jr. Turkey Club
Jr. Tuna Salad Club
Roast Beef Club
Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast
Tuna Salad Club
Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast
Turkey Club
Served with lettuce, tomato, and bacon on your choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread or toast
Grilled Chicken Club
Cold Sandwiches
B.L.T. Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Bologna Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Buffalo Cx Breast
Cheese Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Corned Beef Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Corned Beef Special Sandwich
includes coleslaw and russian dressing on rye bread
Deluxe Ham Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Egg Salad Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Genoa Salami Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Honey Maple Turkey Sandwich
Liverwurst Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Pastrami Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Pastrami Special Sandwich
includes coleslaw and russian dressing on rye bread
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef Special Sandwich
includes coleslaw and russian dressing on rye bread
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Sliced Egg Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Tavern Ham Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Turkey Breast Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Turkey Special Sandwich
includes coleslaw and russian dressing on rye bread
Virginia Baked Ham Sandwich
Served on your choice of white, wheat, rye bread or kaiser roll and. Croissant 75¢, bagel 49¢, or long roll $1.50, add cheese for 60¢
Steak Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
with american cheese and buffalo sauce
Buffalo chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
*All cheese steak hoagies include american cheese lettuce and tomato and buffalo sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
Cheese Steak
with American cheese
Cheese Steak Hoagie
*All cheese steak hoagies include american cheese, lettuce and tomato
Cheesesteak Wrap
Chicken Cheesesteak
with american cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
*All cheese steak hoagies include american cheese, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
Pizza Steak Sandwich
with provolone cheese and sauce
Plain Chicken Steak
Plain Steak
Plain Steak Hoagie
Plain Chicken Steak Hoagie
Plain Buffalo Chicken Steak
Wrap's
B.L.T. Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato With your choice of fresh flour white, tomato or wheat tortilla wrap.
Buffalo ChickenTender Wrap
Warm breaded chicken tenders tossed in a tangy hot sauce with ranch dressing and cheddar cheese
California Wrap
Tomato wrap, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, ranch dressing, avocado.
Chicken Italiano Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and italian dressing
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken salad, Lettuce, Tomato
Corn Beef Special Wrap
Boars Head Corned Beef, Russian dressing, coleslaw
Create Your Own Wrap
Choice of grilled chicken, pastrami, chicken salad, corned beef, ham, roast beef, tuna salad, virginia baked ham or egg salad.
Crispy ChickenTender Wrap
Warm breaded chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, monterey jack cheese tomato and ranch dressing
CX Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, onions, black olives, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and balsamic dressing
Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap
Chicken, bacon, tomato, cheddar cheese, sour cream
Grilled Chicken wrap
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato
Marinated Steak Wrap
Seasoned steak with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
Roast Beef Special Wrap
Boars Head Roast Beef, Russian dressing, coleslaw
Salmon B.L.T. Wrap
Grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Shrimp Salad Wrap
Shrimp salad, lettuce and tomato
Tuna Salad Wrap
Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato
Turkey Special Wrap
Boars Head Turkey, Russian dressing, coleslaw
Turkey Wrap
Boars Head Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onion, Carrots, Cucumbers.
Hot Sandwiches
1/4 Lb Bores Head Hot Dog
Choice of bread or roll.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
breaded fried chicken with provolone cheese and marinara sauce on long roll
Grilled Chee & Bacon Sandwich
baco, american cheese on grilled white bread
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
with american cheese on grilled white bread
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich
Boars Head corned beef sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Russian dressing on grilled rye
Grilled Corned Beef Sandwish
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
ham, american cheese on grilled white bread
Grilled Pastrami Reuben
Grilled Pastrami Sandwich
pastrami on grilled rye bread.
Grilled Turkey Ruben Sandwich
Boars Head Turkey sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & Russian dressing on grilled rye bread
Hot Pastrami Sandwich
Meatball Sandwich
4 Meatballs with marinara sauce on long roll
Meatball w/Cheese
4 meatballs with provolone cheese marinara sauce on long roll
Tuna Melt
tuna with american cheese on grilled rye bread
Turkey Melt
turkey with american cheese on grilled rye bread
Grilled Salmon BLT Sandwich
Burgers
American Burger
8 -oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie American Cheese, lettuce, tomato & raw onions, on Brioche Roll
B.B.Q. Burger
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie bacon, American cheese and BBQ sauce on Brioche Roll
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie lettuce, tomato, raw onions topped with blue cheese, bacon on Brioche Roll
Cajun Burger
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie Cajun seasoning, lettuce, tomato, raw onions, pepper jack cheese on Brioche Roll
Cheddar Bacon Burger
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie lettuce, tomato, raw onions, cheddar cheese and bacon on Brioche Roll
Cheese Burger
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie with American cheese on Brioche Roll
Double Cheese Burger
Two 6-oz Certified Black Angus Beef patties with American cheese on Brioche Roll
Patty Melt
6-oz Certified Black Angus beef Pattie American cheese on grilled rye bread
Pizza Burger
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on Brioche Roll
Plain Burger
All burgers are 8 oz. made with Certified Angus Meat and served on a Brioche Roll.
Reuben Burger
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on Brioche Roll
Swiss & Mushroom Burger
8-oz Certified Black Angus Beef Pattie lettuce, tomato, raw onions topped with Swiss cheese & mushrooms on Brioche Roll
Chicken Sandwiches
Cajun Chicken
blackened grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch
Cheese Quesadilla
choice of cheese
Chicken Dijon
grilled chicken breast, tangy dijon sauce, lettuce tomato and swiss
Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, fried onion, fried green peppers, tomato, side salsa and sour cream
Gr Chicken Florentine
spinach, garlic, olive oil, tomato and mozzarella cheese
Tuscan Sandwich
grilled chicken breast, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato with french fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fired Filet of chicken served with Lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese on Brioche Roll
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fired Filet of chicken dipped on hot sauce and served with Lettuce, tomato, Pepper Jack cheese on Brioche Roll
Salads
Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad Platter
Lg Caesar Salad
Lg Chef Salad Platter
Lg Chicken Salad Platter
Lg Cobb Salad
Lg Garden Salad
Lg Greek Salad
Lg Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Lg Grilled Chicken Salad Platter
Lg Grilled Salmon Salad Platter
Lg Oriental Salad Platter
Lg Shrimp Salad Platter
Lg Tuna Salad Platter
Lg Wedge Salad
Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad Platter
Sm Caesar Salad
Sm Chef Salad Platter
Sm Chicken Salad Platter
Sm Cobb Salad
Sm Garden Salad
Sm Greek Salad
Sm Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Sm Grilled Chicken Salad Platter
Sm Grilled Salmon Salad Platter
Sm Oriental Salad Platter
Sm Shrimp Salad Platter
Sm Tuna Salad Platter
Sm Wedge Salad
Lunch Specials
Kids Menu
Sides
Long Roll
Meatball
Round Roll
Side Asparagus
Side Avocado
Side Banana
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Blueberry
Side Broccoli
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Chocchip
Side Fried onion
Side Gr Tomato
Side Gravy
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Side Honey Mustard
Side Hot Peppers
Side Lettuce
Side Mushroom
Side Onions
Side Pickles
Side Ralish
Side Salsa
Side Sauce
Side Souer Cream
Side Spinach
Side Strawberry
Side Sweet Peppers
Side Tomato
Side Whiz
Side Mayo
Side Roasted Red Pepp
Appetizers
Bacon & Cheese Fries
Broccoli & Cheese Bites
Buffalo Tenders (5-Piece)
Buffalo Wings (8-Piece)
Cajun Fries
Cheese Fries
Chicken Fingers
Chili & Cheese Fries
French Fries
Gravy Fries
Jalapeño Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Old Bay Fries
Onion Rings
Tater Tots
Waffle Cheese Fries
Waffle Fries
Soups
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
come in and enjoy Breakfast Lunch and Dinner. we offer catering for any event corporate catering or special occasions.
41 East Lancaster Avenue, Paoli, PA 19301