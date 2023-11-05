Restaurant info

Founded by a pair of chef friends whose fondest childhood memories are of visiting delis with their dads, Our Fathers is a celebration of sandwich culture across America. Our Fathers hangs its hat on its signature hand-cut pastrami, which Boston magazine calls “exceptional” and possibly the “best pastrami on the East Coast.” Our Fathers’ classic and specialty sandwiches, salads and mediterranean dips are served alongside a unique beverage program featuring local draft sake, beer & wine, frozen and chilled cocktails and certified organic and non-GMO non-alcoholic drinks and sodas from Tractor Beverage Co. After a successful run in Allston from 2017 to 2022, Our Fathers relocated to the Fenway neighborhood in October 2023.

