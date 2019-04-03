Our Lady of Perpetual Hops imageView gallery

Our Lady of Perpetual Hops

300 Foundation Blvd

New Albany, IN 47150

Order Again

Wine/Seltzer/Sangria

White Claw

$5.61

Mom Water

$6.07

High Noon

$6.07

Red Blend

$6.07

Chardonnay

$6.07

Moscato

$6.07

Sweet Red

$6.07

Barefoot White Zin

$6.07

Pinot Grigio

$6.07

Mimosa To Go 64oz

$25.00

Sangria

$6.54

Vodka Sangria

$8.88

Our Lady Sangria

$6.54

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.57

Diet Coke

$2.57

Water

$2.34

Sprite

$2.57

Coke Zero

$2.57

Mellow Yellow

$2.57

Red Bull

$5.14

Tea

$3.04

Fountain Coke bottomless

$4.67

Fountain Coke Single Serve 16oz

$2.57

To-Go

All Too Weller 500ml bottle

$15.00

Kentuckiana Fluffer 500ml

$25.00+

Cold Glass of Shut the Helle Up 4-pack

$14.02

Big daddy Dunkel 4pack

$14.02

Hazy Like Applebee’s 4 pack

$15.89

Ever Lovin' Porter 4 pack

$14.02

5 Foot Somethin' 4 pack

$14.02

Knockin' On Hefens Door 4 pack

$14.02

Feelin’ That Way 4 pack

$14.02

Just the TIPA

$20.56

Somethin' Juicy 1/6

$119.99

Half Crocked 4-pack

$15.89

Half Crocked 1/2

$209.99

5 Foot Somethin 1/2 Bbl

$209.99

5 foot 1/6 barrel

$119.99

Keg Deposit

$50.00

1/6 keg Feelin’ That Way

$139.99

1/6 keg Knockin' on Hefen's Door

$119.99

Master Debater 4 pack

$14.02

Master Debate 1/2 Barrel

$209.99

1/6 keg Big Daddy Dunkel

$119.99

Blackberry Kolsch 4 pack

$15.89

Poor Man's CC 4 pack

$15.89

Party Pils 4 pack

$14.02

Oktoberfest 3-pack

$14.02

Bourbon/Whiskey

Well Bourbon (mixed/shot)

$4.91+

Well Bourbon (neat/rocks)

$5.84+

Old Forester (mixed/shot)

$5.84+

Old Forester (neat/rocks)

$7.01+

Woodford (mixed/shot)

$7.24+

Woodford (neat/rocks)

$8.64+

Jack Daniels (mixed/shot)

$7.01+

Jack Daniels (neat/rocks)

$8.18+

Gentleman Jack (mixed/shot)

$7.24+

Gentleman Jack (neat/rocks)

$8.64+

Crown Royal (mixed/shot)

$7.24+

Crown Royal (neat/rocks)

$8.64+

Makers Mark (mixed/shot)

$7.64+

Makers Mark (neat/rocks)

$8.64+

Michters Rye (mixed/shot)

$7.94+

Michters Rye (rocks/neat)

$9.35+

Michters Bourbon (mixed/shot)

$7.94+

Michters Bourbon (neat/rocks)

$9.35+

Woodford Double Oakes (mixed/shot)

$8.41+

Woodford Double Oaked(beat/rocks)

$10.28+

Michters Sour Mash (mixed/shot)

$7.94+

Michters Sour mash (neat/rocks)

$9.35+

Michters Blended Whiskey (mixed/shot)

$7.94+

Michters Blended Whiskey (neat/rocks)

$9.35+

Blade and Bow (mixed/shot)

$8.64+

Blade and Bow (neat/rocks)

$9.81+

Heaven Hill 7 Year (mixed/shot)

$7.94+

Heaven Hill 7 Year (neat/rocks)

$9.35+

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof (mixed/shot)

$10.98+

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof (neat/rocks)

$11.68+

Four Roses Single Barrel(mixed/shot)

$7.94+

Four Roses Single Barrel(neat/rocks)

$9.35+

Starlight (mixed/shot)

$7.94+

Starlight(neat/rocks)

$9.35+

Jameson (mixed/shot)

$7.94+

Jameson (neat/rocks)

$9.35+

Angles Envy (mixed/shot) (Copy)

$8.64+

Angles Envy (neat/rocks)

$9.81+

Four Roses (mixed/shot)

$7.01+

Four Roses (neat/rocks)

$8.18+

Saint Cloud 7 year(mixed/shot)

$22.00+

Saint Cloud 7 yr (neat/rocks)

$25.00+

Russell’s Reserve 10 year (mixed/shot)

$7.64+

Russell’s Reserve 10 year (neat/rocks)

$8.64+

Knob Creek 12 Year (mixed/shot)

$10.98+

Knob Creek 12 Year (neat/rocks)

$11.68+

Vodka

Well Vodka (mixed/shot)

$4.91+

Well Vodka (neat/rocks)

$5.84+

Prairie (mixed/shot)

$6.07+

Prairie (neat/rocks)

$7.24+

Titos (mixed/shot)

$6.31+

Titos (neat/rocks)

$7.48+

Grey Goose (mixed/shot)

$7.24+

Grey Goose (neat/rocks)

$8.64+

Distillery 64 vodka (mixed/shot)

$7.24+

Distillery 64 vodka (neat/rocks)

$8.64+

Gin

New Amsterdam (mixed/shot)

$5.61+

New Amsterdam (neat/rocks)

$6.78+

Plymouth (mixed/shot)

$7.24+

Plymouth (neat/rocks)

$8.64+

Well Gin (mixed/shot)

$4.91+

Well Gin (Neat/Rocks)

$5.84+

Beefeater (mixed/shot)

$7.24+

Beefeater(neat/Rocks)

$8.64+

Distillery 64(mixed/shot)

$8.17+

Distillery 64 (neat/rocks)

$9.81+

Tequilla

Well Tequila (mixed/shot)

$4.91+

Well Tequila (neat/rocks)

$5.84+

Gran Centenario Plate (mixed/shot)

$7.24+

Gran Centenario Plate (neat/rocks)

$8.64+

Patron Silver (mixed/shot)

$9.81+

Patron Silver (neat/rocks)

$11.68+

Don Julio Anejo (mixed/shot)

$11.92+

Don Julio Anejo (neat/rocks)

$13.79+

Rum

Bacardi (mixed/shot)

$5.61+

Bacardi (neat/rocks)

$6.78+

Plantation (mixed/shot)

$6.07+

Plantation (neat/rocks)

$7.24+

Diplomatico (mixed/shot)

$7.01+

Diplomatico (neat/rocks)

$8.41+

Malibu (mixed/shot)

$7.01+

Malibu (neat/rocks)

$8.41+

Well Rum (mixed/shot)

$4.91+

Well Rum (Neat/Rocks)

$5.84+

Captain Morgan's (mixed/shot)

$7.01+

Captain Morgan's (Neat/Rocks)

$8.41+

Distillery 64 rum (mixed/shot)

$8.17+

Distillery 64 rum (neat/rocks)

$9.81+

Liquor/Shots/Lemonades

Bird Dog Cinnamon (mixed/shot)

$6.07+

Bird Dog Cinnamon (neat/rocks)

$7.24+

Fireball (mixed/shot)

$5.14+

Fireball (neat/rocks)

$6.07+

Flubber Shot

$7.01

Blue Lemon Drop Shot

$7.01

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$7.01

Jager Bomb

$7.01

Bird Dog Lemonade

$7.24

Bird Dog Lemonade Flight

$14.02

Hot Tamale Shot

$7.01

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.01

OLPH Fashioned

$9.35

Beerita

$7.94

Blue Margarita

$8.88

Yummy Gummy

$8.88

Hail Mary

$8.41

Amaretto Sour

$6.07

Liquid Marijuana

$8.88

Pinkity Drinkity

$8.88

Cucumber Gin

$8.88

Blue Polka-dot Bakini Martini

$8.88

Pink & Sexy

$8.88

Tequila Sunrise

$7.01

Carmel Apple Martini

$9.35

Apple Butter Old Fashioned

$9.81

Cinnamon Whiskey Sour

$9.35

Gran Marnier Margarita

$9.81

Cranberry Orange Gin

$10.28

Apple Cider Moscow Mule

$9.81

Dr Evil Cosmo

$9.35+

Taken Lives

$9.35

Prayer Line

$9.35

Ghost Bomb

$9.35

Mimosa/Beermosa

Mimosa Flight

$14.49

Mimosa

$5.37

Beermosa

$7.24

Sunrise Mimosa

$6.78

Sunrise Beermosa

$7.94

Hawaiian Mimosa

$7.94

Sangria Mimosa

$7.01

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa

$7.94

Beermosa

$7.01

Apple Cider Mimosa

$6.31

Low Cal Cocktails

Skinny Pirate

$7.01

Cap Morgan & Diet Coke

R&R (140)

$7.24

Malibu Rum & Diet Root Beer

Oil Slick

$5.84

Old Fo and Diet Coke

The Debbie

$6.54

Titos and Crystal Light

Sophisticated

$5.14

Sugar Free Tonic and choice of gin or vodka

Food

Zapp's/Dirty Chips

$2.50

Animal Crackers

$1.50

Pringles

$2.50

Cheeze its

$2.00

White Castle Burgers

$3.00

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Fettucini Alfredo

$3.99

Mac n Cheese

$2.50

Corn doggies

$2.99+

Knotty Pretzels Big Bag

$6.54

Dog treats

$6.54

MERCH

Logo Shirt

$20.00

3/4 Baseball Shirt

$25.00

Oktoberfest Shirt

$20.00

HOMK Shirt

$25.00

Crew neck sweatshirt

$34.00

Hoodie

$38.00

Small Magnet

$3.00

Large Magnet

$5.00

OLPH Hat

$20.00

16oz Tulip

$10.00

16oz Willi

$10.00

OLPH Sticker

$1.00

Cover

$5.00+

3pp rental fee

$3.00

Oktoberfest Mug - 1L -Empty

$12.00

1L Mug - Empty

$12.00

$1.50 PP beverage fee

$1.50

8 Person Table

$160.00

10 Person Table

$200.00

Deposit

$50.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Brewery and Taproom in New Albany, Indiana

Website

Location

300 Foundation Blvd, New Albany, IN 47150

Directions

