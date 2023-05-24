  • Home
  • /
  • Sacramento
  • /
  • Our Place Event Space & Kitchen - 1107 Firehouse Alley
Main picView gallery

Our Place Event Space & Kitchen 1107 Firehouse Alley

review star

No reviews yet

1107 Firehouse Alley

Sacramento, CA 95814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Chicken

Wings & Fries

$15.00

3 whole wings fried and seasoned with side of fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

four crispy chicken tenders with side of fries

Chicken Sliders & Fries

$15.00

two seasoned and grilled chicken sliders with a side of fries

Burgers

Grilled Beef Patty with Choice of Cheese and toppings side of seasoned fries

Cheeseburger & Fries

$15.00

Grilled all beef patty with cheese, lettuce tomatoes, onions, pickles and side of fries

Plates

Garlic Herb Tri Tip Dinner

$19.00

grilled and seasoned tri-tip with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables

Lemon Garlic Buttered Salmon

$17.00

filet of salmon with lemon, garlic butter sauce served with a side of mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.

Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

seasoned and grilled chicken served with pasta in a creamy cajun Alfredo sauce

Fried Fish with fries

$16.00

2 fried fish filets with side of seasoned French fries

dry rub ribs

$12.50

four ribs served choice of side

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.00

iceberg lettuce tomatoes, red onion cucumber and croutons

Caesar Salad

$6.00

romaine lettuce ceaser dressing and croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken with chopped romaine Caesar dressing and croutons

Chef Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, Turkey,eggs, gorgonzola cheese, avocado and croutons

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

seasoned French fries

Collard greens

$3.99

Collard Greens cooked with smoked turkey

Macaroni and cheese

$3.99

macaroni pasta baked with three cheese sauce

Beverages

N/A Bev

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

tea

$3.00

cranberry

$5.00

orange juice

$5.00

bottle water

$4.00

soparkling water

$4.00

WELL LIQUOR

Whiskey JBeam

$12.00+

Vodka Skky

$12.00+

Tequila Cuervo

$10.00+

Gin Gordons

$12.00+

Rum Bacardi

$12.00+

Cognac/Brandy

$12.00

Scotch/Bourbon Dewars

$10.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

$10.00+

PREMIUM VODKA

Absolut

$12.00+

Belvedere

$12.00+

Chopin

$12.00+

Ciroc

$12.00+

Firefly

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$12.00+

Jeremiah Weed

$12.00+

Ketel One

$12.00+

Titos

$12.00+

Stolichnaya

$12.00+

Smirnoff

$10.00+

BEER

805

$6.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

corona

$8.00

corona light

$8.00

modelo negro

$8.00

modelo especial

$8.00

bud light

$6.00

heneiken

$8.00

blue moon

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

PREMIUM GIN

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$12.00+

BEEFEATER

$10.00+

HENDRICKS

$12.00+

TANQUERAY

$15.00+

PREMIUM RUM

BARCARDI LEMON

$12.00+

Captain Morgan

$12.00+

Gosling'S

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

$12.00+

Malibu Rum

$10.00+

Bacardi Gold

$12.00+

PREMIUM TEQUILA

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.00+

Casa Noble

$10.00+

Corazon Reposado

$12.00+

Don julio Anejo

$20.00+

Patron Anejo

$20.00+

Patron Cafe

$15.00+

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

$18.00+

Patron Silver

$15.00+

Patron Xo Cafe

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00+

Casamigos Reprosado

$18.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00+

Don Julio Silver

$15.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$18.00+

1800 Silver

$15.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$12.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.00+

PREMIUM WHISKEY

CROWN ROYAL

crown royal apple

crown royal peach

Fire ball

$15.00+

seagrams VO

$12.00+

seagrams 7

$10.00+

macallan

$30.00+

johnnie walker red

johnnie walker black

johnnie walker green

johnnie walker blue

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molyys irish cream

Elderflower

St. Germain

OP COCKTAILS

alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Blueberry lemonade

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark n Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$10.00

lemon drop

$10.00

Long ISland Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Malibu n Coke

$8.00

Hennessy and Soda

$10.00

Tequila and Soda

$10.00

Midori Sour

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Sex on the beach

$10.00

French 75

$12.00

Island water

$10.00

Adios

$12.00

Cuba Libre

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Black Superman

$10.00

French Connection

$14.00

washington apple

$10.00

Paloma

$12.00

White Gummy Bear

$8.00

green tea shooter

$8.00

Tokyo Tea

$10.00

amaretto sour

$10.00

WINE RED

House Red

$7.00

Baker Family red

Black Girl Magic red

WINE WHITE

House White

$7.00+

Baker Family

Black Girl Magic

WINE ROSE

Sample Rose

$9.00+

Baker Family

Black Girl Magic

CHAMPAGNE

Sample Champagne

$7.00+

Stella Rosa

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1107 Firehouse Alley, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie - DOCO
orange starNo Reviews
615 David J. Stern Walk Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Fizz Champagne & Bubbles Bar
orange star4.5 • 284
615 David J Stern Walk Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - DoCo
orange star4.3 • 419
405 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
orange star4.5 • 2,435
555 Capitol Mall Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Putt Sacramento
orange star4.5 • 183
630 K st. Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Polanco Cantina
orange star4.2 • 530
414 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento - South Sacramento
orange star4.4 • 4,293
6519 Savings Pl Sacramento, CA 95828
View restaurantnext
The Porch Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.0 • 4,134
1815 K St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Beast+Bounty
orange star4.4 • 3,407
1701 R St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston