Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Our Place Restaurant - Burleson

591 Reviews

$

950 N Burleson Blvd

Burleson, TX 76028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sampler Plate
2 Eggs* w/meat
(4) Bacon Strips

Fresh Egg Breakfast

Grade AAA extra Large eggs cooked any way you like. Included choice of hashbrowns, grits or home fries and choice of toast, biscuits or pancakes. Also, you can add bacon. sausage or ham.

1 Egg* (No Meat)

$7.25
2 Eggs* (No Meat)

2 Eggs* (No Meat)

$8.55

3 Eggs* (No Meat)

$10.45

1 Egg* w/meat

$8.75

2 Eggs* w/meat

$10.25

3 Eggs* w/meat

$12.45

Fresh Egg Breakfast / Steak

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$15.75

Small CFS Breakfast

$13.95

Large CFS Breakfast

$15.95

Small CFChicken Breakfast

$13.95

Large CFChicken Breakfast

$15.95

Hamburger Patty

$14.25

8oz Sirloin

$17.95

2 Pork Chops

$15.95

Grilled Smoked Sausage

$15.95

Grilled Jalapeno Sausage

$15.95

Grilled Salmon

$17.95

Jalapeno Pork Chop

$17.95

Pancakes & Waffles

Single Pancake

$3.50

Side of Cakes

$3.50

Short Stack

$6.95

Stack

$7.95

S'mores Pancakes

$9.75

Texas Flag Waffle

$11.75

TX Waffle

$8.55

TX Waffle w/Chicken

$14.95

Classic French Toast (3) Full Order

$7.95

Cinnamon Roll French Toast (4) PC

$8.95

Stuffed CInnamon Roll French Toast

$12.75

Gluten Free French Toast (2pc)

$7.95

Breakfast Favorites

Our Place Special

$8.75

French Toast Special

$8.75

Cinnamon Roll French Toast Special

$9.75

Texas Waffle Special

$10.75

Sampler Plate

$11.75

Southern Scrambler

$8.95

Chili Scrambler

$10.95

Smoked Ssg Queso Scrambler

$14.95

Texas Steak Scrambler

$14.45

Texas Chicken Scrambler

$14.45

S.O.S.

$8.25

Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Huevos Rancheros

$11.25

Migas

$11.75

3 Breakfast Tacos

$12.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.75

Egg Whites and Chicken

$12.75

Gluten-Free Breakfast

$10.25

Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Florentine Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Texas Benidict

$11.95

Avocado Toast & Egg

$9.95

Oatmeal and Toast

$6.25

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$7.95

Omelets

A-La-Cart Om.

$8.95

A-La-Cart Works Oml.

$9.95

3 Cheese Om.

$10.25

Ham & Ch Om.

$10.95

Denver Om.

$11.75

Veggie Om.

$11.75

Broc & Ch. Om.

$11.50

Mush & Ch. Om.

$11.50

Tex-Mex Om.

$11.95

Chorizo & Ch. Om.

$10.95

California Om.

$11.95

CF Steak Om.

$14.95

CF Chicken Om.

$14.95

Works Om.

$12.75

Greek Om.

$11.75

BYO Omlet

$11.75

Skillets

Smoked Sausage Skillet

$12.75

BYO Skillet

$12.75

Side Items

Additional Egg

$1.50

(2) Fresh Biscuits

$2.50

Choice of Toast

$2.50

(2) Tortillas

$2.50

Cup of Pepper Gravy

$1.25

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$1.95

Grits Cup

$2.95

Grits Bowl

$3.95

Dish Yogurt

$3.50

Dish Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Hash Browns

$3.75

Home Fries

$3.75

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Oatmeal (Cup)

$2.75

Oatmeal (Bowl)

$3.75

Pecans

$1.50

Walnuts

$1.50

Cranberries

$1.50

Raisins

$1.50

Bananna Slices

$1.50

(4) Bacon Strips

$3.95

(2) Sausage Patties

$3.95

Slice of Ham

$3.95

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.25

Side Smoked Sausage

$5.75

Side Jalapeno Sausage

$5.75

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.25

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.25

Fresh Fruit (Cup)

$3.25

Fresh Fruit (Bowl)

$4.25

Side of Queso Sauce

$2.00

Refied Beans

$2.75

Chili (Cup)

$3.25

One Biscuit

$1.25

(1) Sausage Patty

$2.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.75

EXTRA PLATE

1/2 Avocado Slices

$3.50

FruitTopping

$2.75

Grilled Jalepeno

$1.50

6 Donut holes

$3.95

6 donut holes with powdered sugar

12 Donut holes

$5.95

12 donut holes with powdered sugar

Breakfast for Smaller Appetites

Mini Our Place Special

$7.25

Mini French Toast Special

$7.25

Mini Cinnamon Roll French Toast Special

$7.25

Mini S.O.S.

$6.50

Mini Classic French Toast

$6.95

Mini Cinnamon Roll French Toast(2 Pieces)

$6.95

Baby Boomer

$6.95

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$7.25

Mini Mouse Special

$8.25

Salads

Dinner Salad

$4.25

Chef Salad

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.75

Southern Chicken Salad

$11.95

Spinach Berry Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Cranberry Walnut Salad

$11.95

Greek Salad

$8.95

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Chicken Cobb Salad

$11.95

Baton Rouge Salad

$13.95

Lunch Favorites

Vegetable Plate

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.95

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Grilled Alaskan Salmon

$15.75

8oz Flat Iron Steak

$16.95

Low Carb Lunch

$11.95

Chopped Steak w/Grilled Onions

$10.95

Liver w/Grilled Onions

$10.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies

$12.95

Jalapeno Pork Chop

$14.95

(2) Grilled Pork Chops

$12.95

(2) Breaded Boneless Pork Chops

$12.95

Homemade Meatloaf

$11.25

Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Club

$9.25

Ham and Cheese Club

$9.25

BLT Single

$8.75

Rueben Sandwich

$9.95

Sante Fe Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Catfish Po'Boy

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

California Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Mango Habanero Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Meatloaf Hoagie

$11.95

Texas Beef Dip

$10.95

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.25

Monte Carlo

$10.95

Blackened Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Italian Beef Sandwich

$11.50Out of stock

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.95

Cheeseburger

$11.50

BBQ Bacon Jalepeno Burger

$12.95
Applewood Bacon Cheeseburger

Applewood Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.25

Blue Cheese & Bacon Burger

$12.55

California Burger

$11.95

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.25
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.95

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.06

Texican Buger

$12.75

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$11.75

Gluten Free Burger

$11.95

Vegetarian Chicken Sandwich

$11.95Out of stock

Sides & Extras

French Fries

$2.25

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95

Onion Rings

$3.25

Home-made Potato Chips

$2.95

Side of Vegetable

$2.50

Gravy

$1.25

Soup (Cup)

$2.75

Soup (Bowl)

$3.75

Quart of Soup

$9.25

(4) Chicken Fried Bacon

$4.25

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Cornbread

$0.50

(2) Corn Tortillas

$2.00

(2) Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Cup of Honey Butter 8 oz

$3.95

Cup of Gravy

$1.25

Sauce on Side

EXTRA PLATE

Bowl Chili

$5.95

Side of Hush Puppies (6)

$3.25

Side grilled Mushrooms

$2.75

Tater Tots

$3.25

Mini Plates

Mini Chicken Fried Steak

$9.50

Mini Chicken Fried Chicken

$9.50

Mini Pork Chop

$9.50

Mini Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Mini Chef Salad

$9.50

Mini Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.50

Mini Liver and Onions

$9.50

Mini Meatloaf

$9.50

Mini Dumplings

$9.50

Mini King Ranch Chicken

$9.50

Mini Jambalaya

$9.50

Smaller Appetite Lunch

Kids Burger

$6.75

Corny Dog

$6.75

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.75

Kids Grilled Ch

$6.75

PB&J

$6.75

Kids Mac & Ch

$6.75

Ala Carte Items

Hamburger Patty

$7.75

Sirloin Steak

$11.95

Grilled ChickenBreast

$7.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.50

Chicken Fried Chicken

$7.50
Chicken Pot Pie W/ Sides

Chicken Pot Pie W/ Sides

$10.95Out of stock

3 Catfish Strips

$6.95

2 grilled pork chops

$6.50

2 Fried Pork Chops

$6.50

Mini Chicken Fried Chicken

$4.95

2 pc Liver & Onions

$6.50

1 Jalpeno Pork Chop

$9.50

Monday

Beef Stroganoff w/Egg Noodles

$10.95Out of stock

Tilapia/Rice

$10.95

Blackened Chicken/Rice

$10.95

Tuesday

Chicken & Dumplings (Tuesday)

$10.95
Salisbury Steak

Salisbury Steak

$10.95

Wednesday

Beef Tips w/egg noodle

Beef Tips w/egg noodle

$10.95Out of stock

Homemade Lasagna

$10.95

Thursday

Open-Face Beef w/Brown Gravy

$10.95
Chicken Pot Pie W/ Sides

Chicken Pot Pie W/ Sides

$10.95Out of stock
Chicken Pot Pie / No Sides

Chicken Pot Pie / No Sides

$8.95Out of stock

Friday

Pot Roast w/ Carrots & Potatoes

$10.95
Salisbury Steak

Salisbury Steak

$10.95
Chili Pot Pie

Chili Pot Pie

$10.95Out of stock
Pork Ribeye Steak

Pork Ribeye Steak

$13.95

Pork Ribeye Steak grilled in a Honey Garlic Red Pepper sauce.

Saturday

King Ranch Chicken (Sat)

King Ranch Chicken (Sat)

$10.95
Pot Roast w/ Carrots & Potatoes

Pot Roast w/ Carrots & Potatoes

$10.95
Chili Pot Pe / No Sides

Chili Pot Pe / No Sides

$10.95

This is our entry in the Burleson Best Fest.

Sunday

Turkey & Corn Bread Dressing (Sun)

Turkey & Corn Bread Dressing (Sun)

$10.95
Baked Chicken w/ Dressing (Sun)

Baked Chicken w/ Dressing (Sun)

$10.95
Baked County Ham W/Pineapple

Baked County Ham W/Pineapple

$10.95

Soda

Coke

$3.75

Coke Zero

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.75

7-Up

$3.75

Big Red

$3.75

Pink Lemonade

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Topo Chico Carb Water

$3.75

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

Black tea

$2.95

Green Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

Un-sweetened

$2.99

Sweetened

$2.99

half and half

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Juice

Large Orange

$3.95

Small Orange

$2.75

Large Apple

$3.95

Small Apple

$2.75

Large Cranberry

$3.95

Small Cranberry

$2.75

Large Tomato Juice

$3.95

Small Tomato Juice

$2.75

Cold Brew Coffee

Black Cold Brew

$4.25

French Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.25

Caramel Latte Cold Brew

$4.25

Nitro Brew No Ice

$4.75

Mocha Cold Brew

$4.25

Milk

Small Milk

$1.95

Large Milk

$2.95

Small Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Large Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Water

Water

KID DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

7-Up

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Milk

$1.95

Juice

$1.95

Atomic Punch

$4.25

7up with a splash of Big Red ! Also includes a flashing red LED ice cube that is yours to keep.

Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$8.95

Chicken Fried Bacon

4 slices chicken fried bacon

$6.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Our Place. We are an independently family owned home cooking restaurant. Home cooked Breakfast and Lunch our our specialties. We are Burleson Original Family Restaurant.

Website

Location

950 N Burleson Blvd, Burleson, TX 76028

Directions

Gallery
Our Place Restaurant image
Our Place Restaurant image
Our Place Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lonestar Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 330
212 W Ellison St Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
American Revelry
orange star4.5 • 649
279 W Hidden Creek Pkwy Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Kincaid's - Hulen
orange starNo Reviews
4825 Overton Ridge Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76132
View restaurantnext
Our Place Restaurant Mansfield
orange star4.2 • 746
915 W Debbie Lane Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Twisted Root Burger - Mansfield
orange star4.4 • 946
109 S Main St Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurantnext
Berry Bites Cafe - 2911 W Berry St
orange starNo Reviews
2911 West Berry Street Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Burleson

American Revelry
orange star4.5 • 649
279 W Hidden Creek Pkwy Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001606 - Walmart DT - Wilshire Blvd
orange star4.4 • 478
971 W. Wilshire Blvd Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Lonestar Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 330
212 W Ellison St Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burleson
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cleburne
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (163 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston