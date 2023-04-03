Restaurant header imageView gallery

Our Place Restaurant Cleburne

review star

No reviews yet

211 South Caddo Street

Cleburne, TX 76031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Mini Mouse Special
Turkey Bacon Club
Our Place Special

Breakfast

Fresh Egg Breakfast 🥚

2 Eggs* w/meat

$10.25

Rancher's Breakfast

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$15.25
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.95

Hamburger Patty

$14.25

8oz Sirloin

$17.95

2 Pork Chops

$15.95

Grilled Smoked Sausage

$15.95
Grilled Jalapeno Sausage

Grilled Jalapeno Sausage

$15.95

Grilled Salmon

$17.95

Pancakes & Waffles 🥞

Single Pancake

$4.25

Short Stack

$6.25

Stack

$7.95
S'mores Pancakes

S'mores Pancakes

$10.25

Texas Waffle

$8.55

Cinnamon Roll French Toast (4) PC

$8.95
Stuffed CInnamon Roll French Toast

Stuffed CInnamon Roll French Toast

$12.50

Classic French Toast (3) Full Order

$7.95

Classic French Toast (2) PC

$6.95

Classic French Toast (1) PC

$3.25

TX Waffle w/Chicken

$14.95

Side Cakes

$3.95

Breakfast Favorites

Our Place Special

$8.75

French Toast Special

$8.75

Cinn Roll French Tst. Spec.

$9.25

Waffle Special

$10.25

Sampler Plate

$11.25

Southern Scrambler

$8.95
Chili Scrambler

Chili Scrambler

$10.95

Texas Steak Scrambler

$14.45

S.O.S.

$8.25
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Huevos Rancheros

$11.25

Migas

$11.25

Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Florentine Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Egg Whites and Chicken

$12.25

Gluten-Free Breakfast

$9.95

Oatmeal and Toast

$7.95

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$7.95

Jalapeño Scrambler

$14.95

Omelets

A-La-Cart Om.

$9.15

3 Cheese Om.

$10.25

Ham & Cheese Om.

$10.95

Denver Om.

$11.75

Veggie Om.

$11.50

Broc & Cheese Om.

$11.75

Mush & Cheese Om.

$11.50

Tex-Mex Om.

$11.95

Chorizo & Cheese. Om.

$10.95

California Om.

$11.95

Greek Om.

$10.95

Works Om.

$12.25

BYO Omlet

$10.75

CF Steak Om.

$14.95

CF Chicken Om.

$14.95

Side Items

Side Avocado

$1.75

Additional Egg

$1.50

(4) Bacon Strips

$3.75

Banana Slices

$1.50

(1) Biscuit

$1.35

(2) Fresh Biscuits

$2.75

Chili bowl

$5.50

Chili (Cup)

$4.25

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.75

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Cranberries

$1.50

Fresh Fruit (Bowl)

$4.25

Fresh Fruit (Cup)

$2.95

Cup of Pepper Gravy

$1.25

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$1.95

Grits (bowl)

$3.75

Grits

$2.95

Slice of Ham

$3.75

Hash Browns

$2.95

Hollandaise sauce

$2.25

Home Fries

$3.70

Oatmeal (Bowl)

$3.75

Oatmeal (Cup)

$2.75

Side of Queso Sauce

$2.75

Raisins

$1.50

(1) Sausage Patty

$1.75

(2) Sausage Patties

$3.25

Side Smoked Sausage

$4.75

Side Smoked Sausage (Jalapeño)

$4.75

Choice of Toast

$2.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Side Turkey Bacon

$3.75

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.75

(2) Corn Tortillias

$2.50

(2) Flour Tortillas

$2.50

Pecans

$0.75

Walnuts

$0.75

2 strips bacon

$1.75

Cream Cheese Frosting

$1.50

Side Of Cheese

$0.75

Whip Cream

$0.75

Side jalapenos

$0.75

Side whole grilled jalapeno

$0.75

Refried beans

$2.70

Breakfast for Smaller Appetites

Mini Our Place Special

$7.25

Mini French Toast Special

$7.25

Mini Cinnamon Roll French Toast Special

$8.25

Mini Classic French Toast

$7.25

Mini Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$7.95

Mini S.O.S.

$6.95

Baby Boomer

$6.95

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$7.25

Mini Mouse Special

$8.25

Lunch

Salads 🥗

Dinner Salad

$4.25

Chef Salad

$9.75
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Southern Chicken Salad

$11.50

Spinach Berry Salad

$11.95

Greek Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Cranberry Walnut Salad

$11.25

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.25

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.25

Chicken Cobb Salad

$11.25

Lunch Favorites

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.75

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.75

Vegetable Plate

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.95

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Grilled Alaskan Salmon

$14.75

8oz Flat Iron Steak

$15.95

Low Carb Lunch

$11.95

Sandwiches 🥪

Turkey Bacon Club

Turkey Bacon Club

$9.25

Ham and Cheese Club

$9.25

BLT Single

$8.75

Sante Fe Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

California Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Rueben Sandwich

$9.75

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Blackened Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$14.95

Texas Beef Dip

$10.25

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.95

Catfish Po'Boy

$11.75

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Burgers 🍔

Applewood Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.25

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$11.25

Blue Cheese & Bacon Burger

$11.95

California Burger

$11.95

Cheeseburger

$11.45

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.25

Hamburger

$10.95
Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.95

Patty Melt

$11.25

Texican Burger

$12.25

Sides & Extras

French Fries

$2.25

Onion Rings

$3.95

Home-made Potato Chips

$2.95

Side of Vegetable

$2.50

Gravy

$1.25

Soup (Cup)

$2.75

Soup (Bowl)

$3.75

Quart of Soup

$9.25

(4) Chicken Fried Bacon

$4.25

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Cornbread

$0.50

(2) Corn Tortillas

$2.00

(2) Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Quart of Vegetable

$14.75

Pan of Vegetable

$25.50

Cup of Honey Butter 8 oz

$3.95

Bowl of Honey Butter 16 oz

$5.95

Quart of Honey Butter 32 oz

$8.25

Cup of Gravy

$1.25

Cup of Brown Gravy

$1.25

Quart of Cream Gravy

$8.25

Quart of Brown Gravy

$8.25

Quart of Turkey Gravy

$8.25

Cup Of Chicken Salad

$4.50

Cup Of Tuna Salad

$4.50

Mini Plates

Mini Chicken Fried Steak

$9.50

Mini Chicken Fried Chicken

$9.50

Mini Pork Chop

$9.50
Mini Grilled Chicken Salad

Mini Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Mini Chef Salad

$9.50

Mini Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.50

Mini Liver and Onions

$9.50

Mini Meatloaf

$9.50

Mini Dumplings (Tues Only)

$9.50
Mini Pot Pie (Thursday only)

Mini Pot Pie (Thursday only)

$9.50

Children's Menu

Kids Burger

$6.75

Corny Dog

$6.75

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.75

Kids Grilled Ch

$6.75

PB&J

$6.75

Kids Mac & Ch

$6.75

Ala Carte Items

2 Fried Pork Chops Ala Carte

$8.00

2 Grilled Pork Chops Ala Carte

$8.00

2 PC Liver & Onions ALa Carte

$6.95

3 Catfish Strips Ala Carte

$8.25

Chicken Fried Chicken Ala Carte

$8.75

Chicken Fried Steak Ala Carte

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Ala Carte

$10.25

Hamburger Patty Ala Carte

$8.25

Jalapeno Pork Chop Ala Carte

$10.50

Mini Chicken Fried Chicken Ala Carte

$6.95

Salmon Ala Carte

$11.50

Sirloin Steak Ala Carte

$11.00

Mini Chicken Fried Steak

$8.25

*Weekly Specials*

Monday

Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies

$12.95

Homemade Meatloaf

$11.25
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Pork Ribeye

$15.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Livers

$10.50

Tuesday

Chopped Steak w/Grilled Onions

$10.95
Chicken & Dumplings-Tuesday Only

Chicken & Dumplings-Tuesday Only

$10.25

(2) Fried Boneless Pork Chops

$12.95

Beef Liver w/Grilled Onions

$10.50

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Wednesday

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Chopped Steak w/Grilled Onions

$10.95

Beef Tips w/Rice

$10.95
Grilled Tilapia w/Cajun Rice

Grilled Tilapia w/Cajun Rice

$10.95

Chicken Livers

$10.50

Thursday

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Homemade Meatloaf

$11.25

Beef Liver w/Grilled Onions

$10.50
Homemade Lasagna

Homemade Lasagna

$10.25

Open-Face Beef w/Brown Gravy

$10.50
Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.25

Friday

Pot Roast w/ Carrots & Potatoes

$10.95

Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies

$12.95

Pork Ribeye

$15.95
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Saturday

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Open-Face Beef w/Brown Gravy

$10.50

Homemade Meatloaf

$11.25

(2) Breaded Boneless Pork Chops

$12.95

Sunday

Turkey & Corn Bread Dressing

Turkey & Corn Bread Dressing

$10.50

Baked Chicken w/ Dressing

$10.50Out of stock
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Livers

$10.50

Grilled Ham Steak with Pineapple Slices

$10.50

Beverages

N/A Beverages

7 Up

7 Up

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.95+

Big Red

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.95+

Coffee

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$1.95+

Diet Coke

$3.00
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$4.25

Kids Drink

$0.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.95+

Orange Juice

$1.95+
Peach Mango Sweet Tea

Peach Mango Sweet Tea

$3.25
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.00
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$1.95+
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our Place Restaurant serves homestyle breakfast and lunch until 3pm and fresh-baked pies!

Website

Location

211 South Caddo Street, Cleburne, TX 76031

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Barrera's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 614
1649 W Henderson St ste B Cleburne, TX 76033
View restaurantnext
Sting Bistro - Cleburne High School
orange starNo Reviews
850 N Nolan River Rd Cleburne, TX 76033
View restaurantnext
Torque Grill & Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
2795 SW Wilshire Blvd Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext
LOCHI'S FOOD AND MORE - 306 W Atchley Ave
orange starNo Reviews
306 W Atchley Ave Alvarado, TX 76009
View restaurantnext
Route 67 - 1380 E US 67
orange starNo Reviews
1380 E US 67 Alvarado, TX 76009
View restaurantnext
American Revelry
orange star4.5 • 649
279 W Hidden Creek Pkwy Burleson, TX 76028
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleburne

Barrera's Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 614
1649 W Henderson St ste B Cleburne, TX 76033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleburne
Burleson
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Granbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Aledo
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Fort Worth
review star
Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)
Waxahachie
review star
No reviews yet
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston