American
Breakfast & Brunch

Our Place Restaurant Mansfield

746 Reviews

$

915 W Debbie Lane

Mansfield, TX 76063

Popular Items

2 Eggs* w/meat
(4) Bacon Strips
Our Place Special

Fresh Egg Breakfast 🥚

2 Eggs* w/meat

$10.25

Rancher's Breakfast

Corned Beef Hash

$15.25

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.95+

Chicken Fried Chicken

$10.95+

Hamburger Patty

$14.25

8oz Sirloin

$17.95

2 Pork Chops

$15.95

Grilled Smoked Sausage

$15.95

Grilled Jalapeno Sausage

$15.95

Grilled Salmon

$17.95

Pancakes & Waffles 🥞

Single Pancake

$4.25

Short Stack

$6.25

Stack

$7.95

S'mores Pancakes

$10.25

Texas Waffle

$8.55

Cinnamon Roll French Toast (4) PC

$8.95

Stuffed CInnamon Roll French Toast

$12.50

Classic French Toast (3) Full Order

$7.95

Classic French Toast (2) PC

$6.95

Classic French Toast (1) PC

$3.25

TX Waffle w/Chicken

$14.95

Breakfast Favorites

Our Place Special

$8.75

French Toast Special

$8.75

Cinn Roll French Tst. Spec.

$9.25

Waffle Special

$10.25

Sampler Plate

$11.25

Southern Scrambler

$8.95

Chili Scrambler

$10.95

Texas Steak Scrambler

$14.45

S.O.S.

$8.25

Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Huevos Rancheros

$11.25

Migas

$11.25

Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Florentine Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.75

Egg Whites and Chicken

$12.25

Gluten-Free Breakfast

$9.95

Oatmeal and Toast

$7.95

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$7.95

Jalapeño Scrambler

$14.95

Omelets

A-La-Cart Om.

$9.15

3 Cheese Om.

$10.25

Ham & Cheese Om.

$10.95

Denver Om.

$11.75

Veggie Om.

$11.75

Broc & Cheese Om.

$11.50

Mush & Cheese Om.

$11.50

Tex-Mex Om.

$11.95

Chorizo & Cheese. Om.

$10.95

California Om.

$11.95

Greek Om.

$10.95

Works Om.

$12.25

BYO Omlet

$10.75

CF Steak Om.

$14.95

CF Chicken Om.

$14.95

Side Items

Side Avocado

$1.75

Additional Egg

$1.50

(4) Bacon Strips

$3.75

Banana Slices

$1.50

(1) Biscuit

$1.35

(2) Fresh Biscuits

$2.75

Chili bowl

$5.50

Chili (Cup)

$4.25

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.75

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Cranberries

$1.50

Fresh Fruit (Bowl)

$4.25

Fresh Fruit (Cup)

$2.95

Cup of Pepper Gravy

$1.25

Cup of Sausage Gravy

$1.95

Grits (bowl)

$3.75

Grits

$2.95

Slice of Ham

$3.75

Hash Browns

$2.95

Hollandaise sauce

$2.25

Home Fries

$3.70

Oatmeal (Bowl)

$3.75

Oatmeal (Cup)

$2.75

Side of Queso Sauce

$2.75

Raisins

$1.50

(1) Sausage Patty

$1.75

(2) Sausage Patties

$3.25

Side Smoked Sausage

$4.75

Side Smoked Sausage (Jalapeño)

$4.75

Choice of Toast

$2.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Side Turkey Bacon

$3.75

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.75

(2) Corn Tortillias

$2.50

(2) Flour Tortillas

$2.50

Pecans

$0.75

Walnuts

$0.75

2 strips bacon

$1.75

Cream Cheese Frosting

$1.50

Side Of Cheese

$0.75

Whip Cream

$0.75

Side jalapenos

$0.75

Side whole grilled jalapeno

$0.75

Breakfast for Smaller Appetites

Mini Our Place Special

$7.25

Mini French Toast Special

$7.25

Mini Cinnamon Roll French Toast Special

$8.25

Mini Classic French Toast

$7.25

Mini Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$7.95

Mini S.O.S.

$6.95

Baby Boomer

$6.95

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$7.25

Mini Mouse Special

$8.25

Salads 🥗

Dinner Salad

$4.25

Chef Salad

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Southern Chicken Salad

$11.50

Spinach Berry Salad

$11.95

Greek Salad

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Cranberry Walnut Salad

$11.25

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.25

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.25

Chicken Cobb Salad

$11.25

Lunch Favorites

Tuna Salad Plate

$9.75

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.75

Vegetable Plate

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.95

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Grilled Alaskan Salmon

$14.75

8oz Flat Iron Steak

$15.95

Low Carb Lunch

$11.95

Sandwiches 🥪

Turkey Bacon Club

$9.25

Ham and Cheese Club

$9.25

BLT Single

$8.75

Sante Fe Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

California Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Rueben Sandwich

$9.75

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Blackened Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Texas Beef Dip

$10.25

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.95

Catfish Po'Boy

$11.75

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Burgers 🍔

Applewood Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.25

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$11.25

Blue Cheese & Bacon Burger

$11.95

California Burger

$11.95

Cheeseburger

$11.45

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.25

Hamburger

$10.95

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.95

Patty Melt

$11.25

Texican Burger

$12.25

Sides & Extras

French Fries

$2.25

Onion Rings

$3.95

Home-made Potato Chips

$2.95

Side of Vegetable

$2.50

Gravy

$1.25

Soup (Cup)

$2.75

Soup (Bowl)

$3.75

Quart of Soup

$9.25

(4) Chicken Fried Bacon

$4.25

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Cornbread

$0.50

(2) Corn Tortillas

$2.00

(2) Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Quart of Vegetable

$14.75

Pan of Vegetable

$25.50

Cup of Honey Butter 8 oz

$3.95

Bowl of Honey Butter 16 oz

$5.95

Quart of Honey Butter 32 oz

$8.25

Cup of Gravy

$1.25

Cup of Brown Gravy

$1.25

Quart of Cream Gravy

$8.25

Quart of Brown Gravy

$8.25

Quart of Turkey Gravy

$8.25

Cup Of Chicken Salad

$4.50

Cup Of Tuna Salad

$4.50

Mini Plates

Mini Chicken Fried Steak

$9.50

Mini Chicken Fried Chicken

$9.50

Mini Pork Chop

$9.50

Mini Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Mini Chef Salad

$9.50

Mini Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.50

Mini Liver and Onions

$9.50

Mini Meatloaf

$9.50

Mini Dumplings (Tues Only)

$9.50

Mini Pot Pie (Thursday only)

$9.50

Children's Menu

Kids Burger

$6.75

Corny Dog

$6.75

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.75

Kids Grilled Ch

$6.75

PB&J

$6.75

Kids Mac & Ch

$6.75

Ala Carte Items

2 Fried Pork Chops Ala Carte

$8.00

2 Grilled Pork Chops Ala Carte

$8.00

2 PC Liver & Onions ALa Carte

$6.95

3 Catfish Strips Ala Carte

$8.25

Chicken Fried Chicken Ala Carte

$8.75

Chicken Fried Steak Ala Carte

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Breast Ala Carte

$10.25

Hamburger Patty Ala Carte

$8.25

Jalapeno Pork Chop Ala Carte

$10.50

Mini Chicken Fried Chicken Ala Carte

$6.95

Salmon Ala Carte

$11.50

Sirloin Steak Ala Carte

$11.00

Mini Chicken Fried Steak

$8.25

Monday

Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies

$12.95

Homemade Meatloaf

$11.25

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Grilled Jalapeno Pork Chop

$15.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Livers

$10.50

Tuesday

Chopped Steak w/Grilled Onions

$10.95

Chicken & Dumplings-Tuesday Only

$10.25

(2) Fried Boneless Pork Chops

$12.95

Beef Liver w/Grilled Onions

$10.50

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Wednesday

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Chopped Steak w/Grilled Onions

$10.95

Beef Tips w/Rice

$10.95

Grilled Tilapia w/Cajun Rice

$10.95

Chicken Livers

$10.50

Thursday

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Homemade Meatloaf

$11.25

Beef Liver w/Grilled Onions

$10.50

Homemade Lasagna

$10.25

Open-Face Beef w/Brown Gravy

$10.50

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.25

Friday

Pot Roast w/ Carrots & Potatoes

$10.95

Fried Catfish & Hushpuppies

$12.95

Grilled Jalapeno Pork Chop

$15.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Saturday

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Open-Face Beef w/Brown Gravy

$10.50

Homemade Meatloaf

$11.25

(2) Breaded Boneless Pork Chops

$12.95

Sunday

Turkey & Corn Bread Dressing

$10.50

Baked Chicken w/ Dressing

$10.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.95

Chicken Livers

$10.50

Salisbury steak w/ Mushroom Gravy

$10.50

N/A Beverages

7 Up

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.95+

Chocolate Milk

$2.95+

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$1.95+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Kids Drink

$0.99

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.95+

Orange Juice

$1.95+

Peach Mango Sweet Tea

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$1.95+

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

***All online orders must be accompanied with a valid ID***.

Website

Location

915 W Debbie Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Directions

