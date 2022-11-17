Restaurant header imageView gallery

Our Place 2

review star

No reviews yet

2801 N. FEDERAL HWY

BOCA RATON, FL 33431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Calamari
House Smoked Baby Back Ribs

Salads

Norman's Salad

$10.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Appetizers

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Deep Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Burger and Sandwiches

Classic Hamburger

$16.00
Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.00

Blue Cheeseburger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger

$14.50

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$16.00

Chix Philly

$16.00

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$15.00

Steak Cheese Quesadilla

$16.00

Fried Food

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Golden fried chicken breast, served with honey mustard or buffalo sauce

10 Chicken Wings

$16.00

Classic wings with celery served your way: mild, medium, hot mustard

Entrees

28 Day Aged NY Strip

$26.00

House Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

Pork Chops

$20.00

Parmesan herb Crusted White Fish Filet

$20.00
Wild Atlantic Salmon

Wild Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

Share Charge

$2.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Side Pasta\ Marinara

$7.00

Pasta Dishes

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Seafood Primavera

$24.00

Chix Bianco

$22.00

Chix Penne Ala Vodka

$22.00

Chix Parm

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy real american food!

Location

2801 N. FEDERAL HWY, BOCA RATON, FL 33431

Directions

Gallery
Norman's Tavern Boca image
Norman's Tavern Boca image
Norman's Tavern Boca image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunset Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4800 North Federal Highway Suite 101B Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Eat District, LLC - 1914 NE 5th Ave
orange star5.0 • 11
1914 NE 5th Ave Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Bagel Inn - Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
1999 N. Federal Hwy Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Snow Bunny
orange starNo Reviews
1914 Northeast 5th Avenue Boca Raton, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Cannoli Kitchen- Federal - 2001 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton
orange star4.4 • 831
2001 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Living Green Cafe - East Boca
orange star4.6 • 378
2202 n federal hwy boca raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in BOCA RATON

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
431 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House/Uncle Pinkies Deli - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
297 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near BOCA RATON
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston